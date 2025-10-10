Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Multi-Year TSX Winners Often Come From Surprising Sectors

Why Multi-Year TSX Winners Often Come From Surprising Sectors

Discover surprising TSX winners in niche sectors offering steady, long-term growth and potential multi-year returns for smart investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama leverages optimized operations and international expansion to compound returns in the retail and discount store sector.
  • Exchange Income excels with diversified cash flows from regional aviation and industrial manufacturing, supported by strong acquisitions.
  • Stella Jones benefits from essential infrastructure ties, stable earnings, and favourable pricing power, making it a resilient stock pick.

When it comes to finding winners on the TSX, it can be easy to assume those major wins come from powerhouses like banks or energy. However, there are many other top performers, ones that stretch over years and years. And some in quite surprising areas of the market.

Whether it’s software firms, packaging companies, or even incredibly niche stocks, these fly under the radar. And in fact, they can offer quite the opportunity. So today, let’s look at some TSX winners that come from some surprising sectors on the TSX today.

DOL

Now it might not be a surprise that Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a winner, but it does come from a surprising sector. Retail and discount stores are a niche segment, one that many growth investors miss as it’s low glamour and low margin. Yet over the last decade, Dollarama stock has quietly compounded returns.

This performance comes from multiple angles. The retailer has leveraged its negotiating scale and suppliers, optimized logistics, and refined store layouts to boost productivity. Meanwhile, it has expanded through Dollarcity in Latin America and more recently the Reject Shop in Australia.

Its strength was most recently seen during the second quarter of 2026, reporting earnings per share of $1.16, with revenue rising 10%. Meanwhile, return on equity (ROE) hit over 135%! Furthermore, investors were treated to a renewed buyback program. All considered, though trading at a high price -to-earnings ratio, it’s still a TSX stock offering multi-year wins.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is a textbook surprise sector winner, without the flashy themes but a durable, diversified business in aviation and industrial manufacturing. The TSX stock sits at the intersection of regional aviation and aerospace, as well as special manufacturing. While again not glamorous, many overlook it, despite cash flowing in from essential services.

And those essential services aren’t slowing down, with EIF slowly diversifying through acquisition. This includes Canadian North, expanding its footprint into remote Canadian markets. It has also seen record results during the second quarter of 2025, resulting in an increase in guidance for the year.

Analysts continue to believe it’s a strong buy thanks to its diversification, contractual stability in remote markets, capital upgrades, and growth through acquisitions. And with a monthly dividend, it’s a winner in any portfolio.

SJ

Finally we have Stella Jones (TSX:SJ), another less glamorous but essential TSX stock. The company is involved in pressured-treated wood, utility poles, and infrastructure wood products. This moat allows it to tie itself to essential uses like utilities and infrastructure rather than trends.

This strength was also seen during the second quarter of 2025, beating estimates. EPS hit $1.91, while revenue rose to $1 billion. Furthermore, it updated its 2025 sales to an estimated $3.5 billion. Furthermore, SJ stock trades at just 15 times earnings!

Analysts like the TSX stock for its infrastructure spending tailwinds, pricing and margin power, acquisition potential, resilience and, of course, value. While there can be some dips due to its cyclical nature, the bottom line is clear. SJ is a strong TSX stock that offers multi-year wins.

Bottom line

Overall, if you’re scanning the TSX today and looking for tomorrow’s long-term outperformers, don’t just focus on the biggest market caps. Instead, pay attention to those niche areas of the market. Ones that may not look exciting, but will lead you to exciting long-term gains.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Are Waiting for Their Starting Gun

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is a cheap stock that has not yet heard the starting gun.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Canada has many dividend stocks to choose from. Here are three quality stocks I'd be buying with $10,000 right now.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that has delivered outsized gains to shareholders over the last 20 years. Is ENB…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TSX Names That Could Crush Earnings Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to get in before TSX stocks surge after earnings? Learn the clues to watch and three names…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Always Pay Out

| Adam Othman

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re seeking reliable investments to generate a passive…

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a trio of dividend gems for your portfolio? Here’s a diversified mix of dividend-paying stars that also offer…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 Fast-Rising TSX Stocks That Are Still Good Buys Today

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a fast-rising TSX stock that still looks like a good buy today.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

The Best Defensive Plays on the Canadian Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want portfolio protection? Three defensive Canadian stocks in apartments, waste services, and discount retail, can help steady returns during market…

Read more »