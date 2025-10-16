Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks I’d Hold Until Retirement and Beyond

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks I’d Hold Until Retirement and Beyond

Use your TFSA to build tax-free, long-term income by owning durable growth and dividend stocks like space-tech leader MDA and Hammond Power.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use the TFSA for dividend-growth and durable businesses, not speculative high yields.
  • MDA supplies satellites and space systems with a $3.4 billion backlog, driving multi-year revenue growth.
  • Hammond Power makes transformers and power gear, offering steady dividends and upside as backlog recovers.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best places to hold an investment for retirement and beyond. Yet you’re not just picking investments, you’re designing a lifelong wealth engine. The TFSA is one of the most powerful tools available to Canadians because everything inside it grows and pays out tax-free, forever. That means every dividend, every capital gain, and every compounding effect stays yours.

But how do you get started creating that lifetime income? Today, let’s look at what it takes as well as two stocks to consider through retirement and beyond.

What to watch

The first rule of TFSA investing is stability. You want businesses that can still thrive 10, 20, or even 40 years from now in any market. That means looking for essential industries, recurring revenue, and wide economic moats. This helps support a growing dividend, rather than just a high yielder.

That’s a common TFSA mistake. A 9% dividend looks tempting, but if it’s not sustainable, you’ll lose capital faster than you earn income. Instead, aim for dividend-growth stocks, companies that raise payouts year after year. In particular, ones that have over a decade of dividend increases, payout ratios under 75%, and earnings growth to support more dividends.

Growth is important, even if your focus is on income. TFSA space is limited, so every dollar inside counts. Therefore, consider quality growth stocks with long runways in each sector and solid balance sheets. After all, you want to think beyond retirement. The TFSA can be a legacy tool, so beneficiaries can inherit assets without paying capital gains! Now, let’s look at two stocks to consider.

MDA

MDA (TSX: MDA) isn’t the kind of household name most retirees think of when building long-term portfolios, but it probably should be. This Canadian space-technology leader sits at the intersection of some of the world’s fastest-growing industries, such as satellites and robots, turning that expertise into steady, profitable growth.

The stock designs and builds technology that powers space infrastructure. And it’s doing quite well. During the second quarter earnings, revenue surged 19% year over year, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) up 15%. It also held a record backlog of $3.4 billion, with more than two years of booked revenue!

This led the tech stock to increase its full-year guidance, citing faster-than-expected growth in the satellite systems business. Over time, this is likely to only increase. Space is no longer just exploration; it’s infrastructure. Broadband networks, navigation, climate monitoring, and defence all depend on satellites. MDA builds the hardware and software for all of it — a business model with decades-long visibility.

HPS

Then we have Hammond Power Systems (TSX:HPS.A), an electrical equipment manufacturer. Specifically, it designs, makes, and sells various types of transformers, magnetics, power quality systems, filters, and related electrical products. So, again, essential electrical parts to power the future of tech infrastructure.

In the second quarterly report, earnings came in strong. While revenue was down, the backlog continues to increase. What’s more, it also offers a dividend for investors while they wait for a recovery, currently at $0.275 on a quarterly basis. While not high, it does provide steady supplemental income while the stock continues to rise.

For those thinking about retirement and beyond, the stock offers a solid backlog, geographic diversification and scale, and lots of upside potential for compounding over time. And while shares have come back slightly, this could mean it’s a great time to jump in on the stock long term.

Bottom line

MDA and HPS may not be the first tech stocks you think of when considering long-term retirement income in a TFSA. And granted, these are certainly supporters rather than core investments. That being said, these two stocks could drive immense growth long term. This is especially true when considering decades rather than years of growth and income.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Trusty Dividend Stocks That Earn Their Keep

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable income? These two Canadian dividend stocks offer stable payouts and growth without chasing risky high yields.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Retirement

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $1,000/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

| Kay Ng

Retirees, here's how you can turn your life savings into dividend income by investing in diversified Canadian ETFs.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Retirement

This TSX Stock Could Be a Retirement Game Changer

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Altagas provides its shareholders with a 3% dividend yield, as well as exposure to the strong and growing utilities and…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Retirement

Retire Richer: 2 Dividend All-Stars I’ll Never Sell

| Adam Othman

Set yourself up for a more comfortable retirement by investing in these two TSX dividend all-stars and holding them in…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Canadian Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Generate a passive income to supplement your retirement income by adding these two TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »