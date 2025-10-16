Member Login
Home » Investing » What Trump’s New Timber Tariffs Mean for Canadian Resource Stocks

What Trump’s New Timber Tariffs Mean for Canadian Resource Stocks

The new swath of timber tariffs is going to have an impact on some of Canada’s resource stocks. Here’s what that means for investors.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
A forestry worker measuring and marking trees for selective logging.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The U.S. added a new 10% duty on softwood lumber, on top of an existing 35% levy on Canadian exports, bringing the effective tariff to 45%.
  • This will raise costs, squeeze Canadian producers like West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) and Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ), reduce competitiveness, and threaten jobs in forest-dependent communities.
  • Rising material prices could pressure U.S. construction and housing and add volatility across resource markets on both sides of the border.

In case you haven’t heard, a new slew of timber tariffs is dropping. Earlier this week, the U.S. imposed a 10% duty on softwood lumber imports. These new timber tariffs have an impact on several resource stocks.

Let’s dig in and answer the obvious questions about this development.

What this change means

First and perhaps most importantly, these new tariffs tack on to an already high existing tariff of 35% on Canadian lumber exports. This brings the total tariff figure to a staggering 45%.

That’s going to drive up export costs to the U.S. market. It makes Canadian lumber less competitive than its U.S. peers, as well as other countries that may not have a tariff imposed.

This, in turn, will squeeze the forestry industry. Specifically, I’m referring to West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) and Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ).

Both stocks have products and materials involved in cross-border trade. West Fraser is one of the largest and most diversified lumber producers, with both lumber manufacturing and engineered wood products.

Turning to Stella-Jones, the company is known for producing utility poles as well as wood and lumber products used in construction.

Those tariffs could also threaten jobs in forest-dependent communities as production cutbacks take their toll.

Finally, these tariffs will add to the growing volatility and uncertainty in the Canadian resource market.

That timber tariff pain could spread to other markets

The damage from tariffs isn’t limited to Canada. The U.S. market, specifically the construction and housing market, could see downward pressure as material prices surge. It could also spread to adjacent industries, which could be significant given Canada’s resource-rich landscape.

In short, the new tariffs represent a major headwind for Canadian resource stocks like West Fraser and Stella-Jones and their U.S. markets served.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stella-Jones and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build $500 in Monthly Income With Just 3 Canadian Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $500 a month from TSX dividends? Here’s a simple mix of monthly payers to build steady income.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Can Pay You Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable income? These three Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields backed by cash flow and disciplined management.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Explode Higher

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors hunting for value and growth, these two Canadian stocks could be the next ones to surge higher.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bank of Nova Scotia Is My Favourite Stock for a Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank's mix of steady dividends, fortress-like capital, and international reach makes it a top defensive pick for bear markets.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can $100,000 generate big monthly income? Freehold Royalties' high yield and past share gains offer a possible path.

Read more »