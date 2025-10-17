Member Login
The Only Monthly Paying Stock I’d Buy Right Now

Infrastructure stocks can deliver steady, inflation-protected monthly income, so here’s why Northland Power (NPI) stands out.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Infrastructure stocks provide predictable, inflation-linked cash flow from essential assets, making them strong sources of reliable income.
  • Northland Power pays monthly ($0.10), yields about 4.84%, and offers growth via renewables and development pipelines.
  • Risks include capital intensity and debt sensitivity to interest rates, plus weather and operational variability for renewables.

Investors hunting for reliable income have been spoiled for choice lately, but not all yields are created equal. With interest rates easing, fixed income and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) could soon offer less bang for your buck. That’s why many Canadians are turning back to infrastructure dividend stocks, which offer the rare mix of stability, growth, and consistent cash flow. Right now, these stocks might just be the sweet spot for building a monthly income that keeps up with inflation and market swings.

Why infrastructure?

What makes infrastructure so compelling is its built-in resilience. These companies own the hard assets the world can’t function without, such as toll roads, pipelines, utilities, data centres, ports, and renewable power grids. Demand for these services doesn’t fade when markets do. Whether people are driving, streaming, or heating their homes, infrastructure revenue keeps flowing. That translates into predictable cash flow and, often, contracts indexed to inflation.

The real magic of infrastructure stocks comes from that inflation linkage. Many assets are under contracts that automatically adjust for inflation or allow rate hikes through regulators. That’s powerful in a world where the cost of living is still elevated. And as borrowing costs eventually ease, infrastructure operators should see their financing pressures drop, freeing up even more cash for investors.

Of course, there are risks. These businesses are capital-intensive, and higher debt loads mean they’re sensitive to interest rate changes. A sharp move in rates or a slowdown in project approvals could dent returns. But those pressures are already easing. Add in steady global demand for renewables, data infrastructure, and energy transport, and the growth runway remains strong.

Consider NPI

With all this in mind, let’s consider whether Northland Power (TSX:NPI) might be a good dividend stock to pick up for stable monthly income. NPI is a renewable energy and power infrastructure company. Its portfolio spans offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, energy storage, and natural gas and utility assets. It also has development pipelines in various geographies, especially in Europe and Asia.

What makes NPI especially appealing to income investors is that it pays dividends monthly, not quarterly or semiannually. Currently, it holds a $0.10 monthly dividend, or $1.20 per year. That comes to an annual yield of 4.84% as of writing. What’s more, shares have also been recovering, up 12% in the last year! This likely comes from strong earnings, with operating cash flow rising to $451 million from $171 million the year before.

Now, no investment is perfect. Wind speeds, weather patterns, grid curtailments, and outages in renewables cause variability. That means income is more sensitive to external factors than, say, a regulated utility. The second-quarter dip is a reminder. Large projects are capital-intensive and often financed with debt. Rising interest rates or refinancing stress can hurt margins or raise costs. However, because it invests in new projects, renewables, storage, and development pipelines, there’s upside if those succeed. That means income might grow over time (or at least maintain).

Foolish takeaway

If your goal is to create a reliable monthly income, few sectors check as many boxes as infrastructure. You get exposure to essential assets, predictable cash flow, inflation protection, and generous, often growing dividends. While GICs and bonds start to lose appeal in a lower-rate environment, infrastructure dividend stocks could keep paying you, and paying you more, long after other income sources slow down. It’s the kind of foundation that can anchor a portfolio for decades. And it’s why if there’s only one dividend stock I’d consider today, it’s going to be NPI stock.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

