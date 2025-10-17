This 5% Dividend Stock Is Built for Bear Markets

In a bear market, safety means picking dividend stocks that can keep paying, so here’s why Manulife (MFC) is built to weather downturns.

When markets turn ugly, it’s natural to crave safety. But “safe” investing in a bear market doesn’t mean running for cover; it means choosing the right kinds of protection. You want to keep your money working, but with guardrails that help you sleep at night. So, let’s look at what to consider before buying a dividend stock that might not hold up against a bear market, and one that certainly should.

What to watch

Start with cash flow. In a bear market, steady income helps you ride out volatility. Stocks with long histories of paying and raising dividends show you the business can stay profitable even when the economy slows. Next, check the balance sheet strength. Debt is deadly in downturns. The safest investments tend to be those with low leverage and high free cash flow.

Another key is defensive sectors. In bear markets, people still eat, use power, and get sick. Companies in these sectors tend to hold up better than cyclical industries like mining or discretionary retail. Then comes valuation discipline. In bear markets, even good stocks can look cheap, but some stay cheap for a reason. Look for dividend stocks trading below long-term averages in price to earnings or price to book, but still maintaining solid fundamentals.

You’ll also want to consider diversification. Spread your holdings across industries, asset classes, and geographies. A simple mix of dividend-paying stocks, short-term bonds, and maybe a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the TSX or S&P 500 can provide balance. Liquidity matters, too. In rough markets, flexibility is a form of safety. Choose investments you can sell easily without big losses or long lock-ins. Blue-chip stocks, government bonds, and broad-market ETFs offer that kind of access.

Consider MFC

When markets turn rough, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is the kind of dividend stock that shows its true colours. With steady cash flow, global diversification, and a resilient balance sheet, MFC is the definition of a dividend stock built to hold strong through bear markets.

At its core, Manulife is one of the largest life insurance and wealth management companies in North America, with operations across Canada, Asia, and the U.S. through its John Hancock brand. That mix gives it something most financials lack: stability and reach. That’s key in a downturn. While trading and investment banking earnings can evaporate in a bad year, people don’t stop paying insurance premiums or contributing to retirement plans. Those steady inflows give Manulife a cushion that helps it continue generating profits even when other financial stocks see sharp hits.

The dividend stock’s most recent second-quarter 2025 earnings back that up. Manulife reported core earnings of $1.8 billion, up 11% from a year earlier, and net income of $2 billion. It also delivered a core return on equity of 16.4%, signalling healthy profitability despite ongoing market volatility. Assets under management climbed to $1.4 trillion, supported by strong insurance sales in Asia and disciplined cost control.

Then there’s the dividend. The dividend stock currently yields around 4%, with a payout ratio that sits comfortably near 54% of earnings, leaving ample room for future increases. Manulife has been hiking its dividend consistently, including an 8% raise earlier this year. Plus, it trades at just 14 times earnings, providing a cheaper multiple.

Bottom line

Risks exist, of course. If markets plunge sharply, investment returns on its massive asset base could decline in the short term. And regulatory shifts or currency fluctuations in Asia can affect results. But unlike a cyclical stock that depends on consumer spending, MFC’s business fundamentals are tied to long-term contracts and demographics, and things that don’t change overnight.

All together, this dividend stock is engineered for endurance. Its balance sheet is strong, its dividend is covered, and its business generates predictable, recurring income across geographies. When markets panic, Manulife doesn’t need to sprint. Instead, it just keeps walking forward, paying you handsomely to wait. For long-term investors looking to build a reliable income base that can weather volatility, MFC is both defensive and dependable.