1 Practically Recession-Proof Stock for Lifelong TFSA Income

1 Practically Recession-Proof Stock for Lifelong TFSA Income

For lifelong TFSA income, buy recession-proof cash flow. So here’s why Power Corporation (POW) fits the bill.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Look for recession-proof stocks with durable, recurring cash flows like utilities, telecoms, pipelines, staples, and financials usually fit.
  • Power Corporation (POW) offers diversified financial exposure, a 4% yield, $2.25 dividend, and a 55% payout ratio.
  • Buy quality with low leverage, steady free cash flow, and fair valuation to lock in reliable TFSA income for life.

So you’re looking for a recession-proof stock to hold for lifelong Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) income. Well, I got news for you. What you’re really searching for is one thing: durable cash flow that doesn’t care about the economy. Consider a TSX stock that keeps earning and paying even when markets panic. These are the companies that keep your dividends flowing through thick and thin. So let’s look at what to consider.

Before you buy

The simplest definition of recession-proof is essential. You want businesses that provide something people or businesses must keep paying for, even when budgets tighten. That means looking for companies involved in utilities, telecoms, pipelines and infrastructure, consumer staples, and financial services. These combine to create recession-proof income that depends on businesses making recurring, not one-time, sales.

Furthermore, dividends are the heart of lifelong TFSA income, but the key isn’t size, it’s stability. Look for TSX stocks offering a decade or more of consecutive dividends with payout ratios under 70%, raising dividends even in past recessions. This happens when companies have high quality balance sheets and strong credit ratings. A TSX stock with manageable debt can keep paying you when others are forced to cut. That’s what makes it “sleep-well-at-night” income.

The balance sheet should include several items. For instance, consistent free cash flow and a modest but steady dividend. The company can control its margins, passing on higher costs to customers. And finally, you want value for your investment. So look for lower price-to-earnings ratios and price-to-book ratios. Buying quality at a fair price can help lock in a better yield and higher future income.

Consider POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) doesn’t usually make headlines like the flashy growth names, but that’s exactly what makes it a practically recession-proof stock for lifelong TFSA income. It’s built on steady, regulated financial services, it’s run with conservatism that’s rare today, and it quietly channels profits from some of the most stable cash-generating companies in the country.

POW is a diversified financial holding company with controlling stakes in some of Canada’s most established financial institutions. That structure gives Power Corporation exposure to insurance, wealth management, and asset management, all sectors that generate recurring fee and premium income. This helps the TSX stock avoid the traps other stocks fall into like falling loan growth or credit risk.

Even during inflation, rising rates, and market turbulence, the TSX stock delivered growing profit and dividend coverage – all while paying out a dependable and generous dividend at $2.25 per year, supported by a 55% payout ratio at writing. Even now, the valuation looks reasonable trading at just 14 times earnings.

Bottom line

Power stock is the kind of TSX stock most investors overlook because it’s not exciting. But that’s the beauty of it. It’s a financial fortress that quietly converts decades of experience into dependable, recession-resistant income. With a rock-solid balance sheet, diversified earnings streams, and a yield around 4%, POW is built to outlast recessions, inflation, and whatever the next crisis brings. For a lifelong TFSA income plan, it’s the kind of stock you buy, forget about and let pay you, reliably, for the rest of your life.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

