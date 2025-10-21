Member Login
This 6% Dividend Stock Is My Retirement Safety Net

Pizza Pizza Royalty pays a tasty monthly yield, but a very high payout ratio means retirees should be cautious before making it a core income holding.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • PZA pays monthly and yields about 6%, giving convenient cash flow for income investors.
  • A 98% payout ratio and weak cash-flow coverage mean the dividend could be cut if revenues fall.
  • Treat PZA as a small, high-yield supplement, not your primary, long-term retirement income anchor.

When you’re looking for a high-yielding dividend stock as a retirement safety net, the goal isn’t just income, but dependable income. The yield might catch your eye, but what really matters is whether that payout will still be there and growing five, 10, or 20 years from now. Here’s what to focus on before adding any high-yield stock to your retirement plan.

What to watch

Start with the payout ratio, which shows investors the share of earnings or cash flow a dividend stock uses to pay dividends. Anything consistently above 80% is a red flag unless it’s a utility or real estate investment trust (REIT) with stable, regulated income. A sustainable range is typically 50% to 70%. What’s more, you want cash flow consistency to be sure dividends continue to be paid from cash and not accounting earnings.

You’ll also want to assess balance sheet strength. Retirees need income that won’t vanish if borrowing costs rise or if credit markets tighten. Look for manageable debt levels and strong interest coverage ratios. Then look at sector and business model stability. Retirees don’t need speculative income, but industries that people depend on, regardless of economic cycles.

Another key factor is dividend history. Companies that have maintained or grown payouts for 10, 20, or even 50 consecutive years tend to have management teams that treat the dividend as sacred. These dividend stocks rarely chase risky acquisitions or overextend themselves. This allows for future dividend growth potential, which can create compounding growth to quietly fund your retirement without the need for constant attention.

PZA

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) deserves some attention with all this taken into consideration for a retirement income portfolio, especially for someone who wants a monthly income and is comfortable with somewhat higher risk. The yield is attractive at about 6% at writing, and the monthly payment structure is a plus. However, because of the high payout ratio of 98%, weaker cash-flow coverage, and sector risk, it may not be an anchor but a consistent income payer instead.

What looks good for PZA is that monthly dividend, which is certainly convenient for retirement income. Right now, the dividend is at $0.93 annually, or $0.0775 each month. The business is relatively small and niche, with a royalty model on pizza restaurant operations in Canada, so the payout is outside the blue-chip utility norm, meaning potentially higher return if things go well.

However, the payout ratio is on the high side, and cash flow coverage could be weak. Therefore, dividends aren’t covered as well as we’d hope. Plus, dividend growth has been minimal over the last few years, and the company is relatively small. Therefore, it has limited scale compared to major dividend giants, which means less margin for error and potentially more volatility.

Altogether, investors will want to watch several items before investing. Will earnings and cash flows keep up with or exceed the dividend? If the underlying business falters, the high yield could be at risk. Is consumer demand strong for their restaurants? Trends in dining, taxes, inflation, and labour costs can impact royalty payouts.

Bottom line

In short, the best high-yield stocks for a retirement safety net are the ones that make money steadily, manage debt responsibly, and have a culture of protecting and growing the dividend. If you see strong cash flow, a healthy payout ratio, a multi-decade history of raises, and a business model people depend on every day, you’ve likely found what every retiree really wants. In this case, PZA looks great as a small stake for extra income, but perhaps not an anchor in your portfolio. After all, investors want income that doesn’t just pay you now, but keeps paying you later safely, quietly, and for life.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

