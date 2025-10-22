This Energy Stock Could Be the Safest Income Play in Canada

Energy stocks can look perfect when you look at the performance and dividend yields. However, energy stocks that are safe aren’t the ones with high yields or even high share returns. These are the dividend stocks that offer a dividend that’s almost impossible to break.

That’s cash flow coming in no matter where oil prices go, and a business model that doesn’t depend on constant exploration. That’s why today we’re going to look at Pembina Pipline (TSX:PPL), a top energy stock backed by a rock solid balance sheet. All of which supports its stable dividend. So let’s get right into it.

About PPL

PPL has quietly become one of the most dependable income stocks in Canada’s energy sector, earning a reputation as the kind of energy stock investors can own for life. It’s not a flashy oil producer chasing high prices or speculative projects. Instead, it’s a steady, fee-based business that earns its money from moving, processing, and storing energy, and not from guessing where oil or gas prices will go next.

At its core, Pembina operates as a toll collector for the country’s energy industry. Its network of pipelines, gas processing plants, storage facilities, and export terminals connects producers in Western Canada to markets across North America and Asia. More than 80% of its earnings come from long-term, fee-for-service or take-or-pay contracts, meaning customers pay Pembina for access and capacity, not for the commodity itself.

For investors who depend on consistent income, Pembina stands out for having a solid 5.4% quarterly dividend supported by a 94% payout ratio. Pembina has never missed a dividend since 1997 and has increased it steadily over time, at a compound rate of roughly 4% to 5% per year.

Into earnings

Financially, the energy stock is one of the most conservative in its class. It maintains more than $3 billion in available liquidity. That financial discipline has allowed Pembina to navigate every major oil downturn, including 2015 and 2020, without cutting its dividend, a feat many producers couldn’t match.

Recent results have only reinforced that sense of stability. In its second quarter of 2025, Pembina reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.1 billion, up 6% from the previous year, and distributable cash flow of $0.94 per share, up 5%. Management reaffirmed full-year guidance and highlighted progress on several long-term projects designed to drive steady growth through the decade.

Among them are expansions to its Peace Pipeline system, new gas fractionation capacity, and the Cedar LNG project in British Columbia, a joint venture with the Haisla Nation. These projects are backed by firm contracts and should lift cash flow by 5% to 7% annually over the next few years, creating a clear path for further dividend increases.

Considerations

Valuation-wise, Pembina looks fairly priced, trading at 19 times forward earnings. Yet of course, no stock is entirely risk-free. Large projects like Cedar LNG require careful execution and regulatory approval, and delays or cost overruns could temporarily pressure results. Interest rate fluctuations can also affect investor sentiment. Income stocks often trade lower when yields elsewhere rise.

Yet Pembina’s consistent cash flow, conservative debt profile, and disciplined management give it more protection than most energy companies. Even if markets wobble, its business keeps generating the same steady stream of revenue.

Bottom line

In short, Pembina Pipeline doesn’t chase trends or rely on luck. It earns steady money moving Canada’s energy, treats its shareholders like partners, and pays them every quarter. With a resilient business model, healthy balance sheet, and decades-long record of dependable dividends, Pembina may very well be the safest income play in Canada’s energy sector, and the kind of energy stock that turns consistency into quiet wealth.