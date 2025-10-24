Member Login
The Canadian Stock I'd Pass Down to My Grandchildren

The Canadian Stock I’d Pass Down to My Grandchildren

Fairfax Financial is a rare Canadian legacy compounder that pairs disciplined underwriting with patient investing, built to compound wealth across generations.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Pick businesses that’ll still matter in 50 years: essential services, strong ROE/ROIC, and disciplined capital allocation.
  • Fairfax compounds wealth via insurance float and disciplined investing under Prem Watsa’s long-term capital allocation.
  • Despite recent gains, Fairfax trades cheaply with strong book-value growth, making it a buy-and-hold candidate.

Canadian investors often get into investing for long-term retirement goals or perhaps some shorter-term goals like saving for a house. But what if I told you there are Canadian stocks out there that investors could hold far longer. Canadian stocks that allow you not only to save for your children, but also your grandchildren.

That’s what we’re going to consider today. So let’s get into what investors need to consider before picking up these long-term holds and one Canadian stock that fits the bill.

What to watch

Start with one simple question: Will this business still matter 50 years from now? The best multigenerational investments are companies that provide essential goods or services. You’re looking for durable relevance, the kind of Canadian stock whose role in society doesn’t fade with trends. This allows the company to also expand, diversifying investments and earnings to lower risk in the long run.

Furthermore, while the current CEO can be a good reason to purchase, the better reason is a culture of good stewardship. Look for companies that have a long history of responsible capital allocation, whereby management consistently reinvests profits in ways that create long-term value.

Then there are the numbers. Markets rise and fall, but enduring companies make money in both good times and bad. You want a business that thrives during expansion but doesn’t crumble in recessions. Check the company’s 10-year return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC). If those numbers are stable and above 10% through multiple economic cycles, you’ve found a compounder that can outlast market storms. These measures of healthy profits and free cash flow help fund dividends, which can multiply wealth quietly through compounding, even if shares don’t soar.

Consider FFH

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX: FFH) is one of those rare Canadian companies that fits perfectly into the “buy, hold, and pass down” category. It’s a Canadian stock you could realistically tuck away for your grandchildren and be confident it will keep compounding wealth long after you’re gone. The financial services firm is simply a long-term compounding machine run by one of the country’s most disciplined capital allocators, Prem Watsa, often dubbed the “Canadian Warren Buffett.”

At its core, Fairfax operates a global insurance and reinsurance empire, underwriting policies in property, casualty, and specialty lines across North America, Europe, and Asia. But what makes it truly special is its dual-engine model of underwriting profits and investment returns. Insurance companies earn premiums today but pay out claims years later. That gap or “float” can be invested in stocks, bonds, or private businesses. Fairfax has been exceptional at this for decades, using the float to buy undervalued businesses, hold high-quality bonds, and compound wealth patiently.

Even as Watsa approaches his late 60s, the company has carefully built out a deep bench of management talent and succession planning across its global insurance subsidiaries. Therefore Fairfax isn’t just one man’s legacy, but a culture of conservative, long-term thinking that can endure for decades.

A quiet compounder

Fairfax’s most recent quarterly earnings (Q2 2025) underline why it continues to stand apart from most insurers. Net earnings almost doubled from last year, with operating income up 30%. Book value increased 14% year over year, with gross premiums written rising 9%. Therefore, both organic growth and acquisitions led to major movements.

Yet don’t let that make you think you’ve missed out. Even with shares up 33% in the last year, as mentioned, this is a quiet compounder. It’s not meant for trading, but long-term holding. In fact, even with all that growth it still trades at just 8.4 times earnings, offering a bonus 0.93% dividend yield.

And there’s plenty more to come in the future. While insurance remains its foundation, Fairfax has broadened into other long-lived sectors through smart acquisitions and partnerships. These, along with its global reach, it can continue to bring in cash for decades to come.

Bottom line

Fairfax is the definition of a legacy compounder. The Canadian stock is conservative, diversified, and led by one of Canada’s most disciplined capital allocators. Its combination of steady insurance earnings, long-term investment acumen, global exposure, and balance sheet strength make it the kind of Canadian stock you can buy, hold, and comfortably pass down to future generations.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

