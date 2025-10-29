Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates Again: What it Means for Investors

Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates Again: What it Means for Investors

The Bank of Canada made its second consecutive interest rate reduction to 2.25%. Here’s what is means for Canadian investors.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Bank of Canada cut the overnight rate 25 bps to 2.25% — its second consecutive monthly cut and 150 bps lower than a year ago (3.75%).
  • Governor Tiff Macklem flagged structural weakness (trade uncertainty, tariffs, job losses) and a 1.6% Q2 GDP contraction, so cuts aim to ease borrowing costs — a boost for leveraged/infrastructure and dividend stocks but a warning for trade‑exposed manufacturers.
  • Wondering what other companies could do well over the next five years? Check out these expert top stock picks.

The Bank of Canada decided today to cut interest rates for the second consecutive time in the past two months. The overnight interest rate moves down 25 basis points to 2.25% today. For context, a year ago, overnight lending rates were set at 3.75%.

The Bank of Canada governor, Tiff Macklem, noted that the Canadian economy is seeing structural weakness due to trade uncertainty, tariffs, and job losses. This is impacting business investment, and Canada saw a drop in exports. Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.6% in the second quarter!

How does the BOC interest rate reduction impact investors?

The rate drops are both a pro and a con for investors. For the bad news first, the Canadian economy is noticeably weakening, and that could impact the bottom line for businesses that are exposed to tariff-impacted markets (steel, automotive, and some manufacturing). Business investment in Canada is tepid, and that is a damper on the overall economy.

The pro is that lending rates are getting cheaper. Financing expenses for an operating line of credit, a mortgage, or a business loan are now more affordable. Consequently, businesses that carry some leverage will find some relief here. Likewise, consumers with variable-rate loans will see some relief as their monthly interest expense declines.

Defensive dividend stocks could benefit

Businesses with long-term fixed assets/contracted income (like infrastructure stocks, pipelines, and real estate) will be able to refinance their debt at more attractive rates. Interest expense on any variable debt will quickly come down, and refinancings will see a reduced monthly payment. That should be a bonus to the cash flow statement for many of these companies.

Defensive dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline, Enbridge, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Telus, and Fortis could enjoy some benefits from the interest rate reduction.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Enbridge, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, Fortis, Pembina Pipeline, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Down 20% is My Contrarian Buy of the Year

| Kay Ng

goeasy's track record of top earnings and dividend growth plus a 20% dip in the stock make it a top…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want steady monthly income from a $14,000 TFSA? Here’s a simple, diversified plan to build dependable, growing cash flow without…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Down 30% and Still Growing its Payout: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Snap Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable looks undervalued, with massive scale, inflation‑linked contracts, and U.S. policy tailwinds that could drive steady income and multi‑year…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with healthy cash flows and higher yields can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, Look No Further Than These High-Yield Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

If regular income matters to you, these monthly dividend stocks might be the reliable picks you're looking for.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian companies have some of the best long-term potential on the TSX, making them some of the best…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian REITs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Become a landlord without the hassle. You can turn $1,000 into a powerful, passive-income portfolio with these 3 rock-solid Canadian…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Analysts Have Rated These Canadian Stocks a “Strong Buy”: Here’s What I Think

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Analysts are calling NWC, NFI, and Calian “strong buys” for their durable moats, recovery momentum, and backlog‑driven revenue visibility.

Read more »