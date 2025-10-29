Down 30% and Still Growing its Payout: 1 Canadian Stock I’d Snap Up

When you’re an investor seeking out opportunities, it can be hard to decide which companies are going to rise to the top and which are likely to only fall further. Yet today, we’re going to wade through all the muck and get to the cream on top. When it comes to a growing opportunity, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) belongs at the top of the list.

What happened?

So, why has BEP fallen? The Canadian stock is down from its 2021 highs as the sentiment toward renewable energy infrastructure has shifted. This came as interest rates rose, inflation pushed up costs, and investors questioned the timing of growth. Yet for a long-term investor, that drop can offer a “buying the dip” moment. The business is built on clean power assets.

Brookfield Renewable’s second-quarter (Q2) 2025 results showed funds from operations (FFO) up about 10 % year over year to US$0.56/unit, even though net income was negative. This suggests the core cash-producing operations remain healthy. It also means that the price drop is less about fundamental collapse and more about short-term noise and macro headwinds. If you believe in decarbonization and long-term stable cash flows, that sets the stage for an opportunity.

What you get today

One reason to like BEP right now is the dividend-growth plan and the yield. The company states it targets 5% to 9 % annual growth in cash distributions. With the current yield in the 5% range, this is decent for a renewable infrastructure stock, particularly one with global operations. A 5% yield plus mid-single-digit distribution growth can translate into 8% to 10 % total return if the business executes and the share price recovers. For investors looking for dividend income and growth, that’s a solid profile.

There are also structural tailwinds supporting Brookfield Renewable. The shift to clean energy globally, large-scale electrification trends, and long-term contracts for power generation mean that once assets are built and operating, cash flows tend to be stable and inflation-linked. In BEP.UN’s Q2 release, the company said it “signed … a first-of-its-kind agreement with Google to deliver up to 3,000 MW of hydro power in the U.S.” Then this week, the company received a bump as the U.S. government tapped it as well as Cameco for a US$80 billion investment into nuclear power. That shows that big tech and big government are willing to lock in a clean power supply, which supports Brookfield’s business model and builds confidence in future revenue and cash flow growth.

Considerations

Finally, the drop from 2021 highs means you’re buying with more margin of safety. With fear or uncertainty baked in, an investor who believes in the long-term theme can buy now and let the business prove itself. The 2021 highs likely included higher expectations for growth and low interest rates. Now the world is more cautious. If Brookfield executes and the macro environment becomes more favourable, the Canadian stock has upside from its current level.

That said, caveats matter. The Canadian stock is still losing net income due to large depreciation, financing costs, and non-cash items. This means you’re leaning on FFO metrics rather than simple earnings. The payout is covered by operations now, but that needs to continue. The risk of interest rates staying high, inflation remaining elevated, or major project delays could hurt the model. Also, while the tailwinds are real, there is global competition, regulatory risk, and the challenge of building and maintaining large energy-infrastructure assets. You must buy this with patience and a long horizon.

Bottom line

BEP being down 30 % since 2021 may feel uncomfortable, but that fact enhances the opportunity for long-term investors who believe in clean energy and appreciate dividend growth plus stable cash flows. With a decent yield, a growth plan for distributions, and industry tailwinds, it ticks many boxes for someone wanting to invest with a 10 to 20-year horizon. Just be sure you’re comfortable with the sector’s risks and can tolerate the volatility.