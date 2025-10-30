Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

Building a seven-figure TFSA might be easier than you think — especially if you pick a proven Canadian stock like Dollarama.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama (TSX:DOL) offers a history of strong growth and a robust business model, which could help boost a TFSA to seven figures.
  • The company's expansion into new regions, like Australia, underscores its sustainable expansion strategy and long-term growth potential.
  • Dollarama combines value pricing with consistent stock appreciation, making it a reliable long-term buy-and-hold choice for TFSA investors.

While it’s easy to spread your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investments too thin trying to capture gains from every market sector, there’s a better way to go about it. What if just one Canadian stock, with a long history of strong growth, a rock-solid business model, and solid future growth fundamentals, were enough to power your TFSA into seven figures?

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has quietly done just that. It may not be one of the most popular stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but its performance speaks louder than any trend. Positive double-digit returns in 14 of the last 15 years and a business model that continues to expand in new regions, even amid macroeconomic uncertainties, make it a serious long-term buy-and-hold stock, especially for TFSA investors who want to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

In this article, I’ll talk about why Dollarama might just be the only top stock for TFSA you’ll need in your portfolio.

Why Dollarama could be your TFSA’s long-term winner

To put it simply, Dollarama’s business is built on one simple promise — value pricing. As Canada’s leading discount retailer, it operates over 1,600 stores nationwide and recently expanded its reach to seven countries through its subsidiaries. With its latest move into Australia via the acquisition of The Reject Shop, the Canadian discount retailer has taken its proven model global.

This TFSA-friendly stock currently trades at $180.30 per share, giving the company a market cap of $49.5 billion and a small but consistent annualized dividend yield of around 0.23%. While that dividend might not seem impressive, Dollarama’s strength mainly lies in its consistent share price appreciation. Over the last year alone, the stock has surged nearly 25%, extending its five-year gain to more than 280%.

Impressive financial growth trend shows the momentum

In the second quarter of its fiscal 2026 (three months ended in July), the retailer reported a 10.3% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its sales to $1.72 billion. This top-line growth is primarily driven by its robust same-store sales growth in Canada and early contributions from its new Australian business. Notably, its comparable store sales in Canada rose 4.9% YoY, with the help of increased demand for consumables.

As a result, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed over 12% YoY to $588.5 million. Its strengthening profitability clearly shows how well Dollarama manages costs even as it expands its store network and absorbs the short-term impact of new acquisitions.

Growth-oriented expansion strategy

Dollarama’s recent acquisition of The Reject Shop marks its first entry into the Australian market, adding nearly 400 stores and opening the door to one of the world’s most attractive discount retail spaces. Meanwhile, its Latin American partner Dollarcity is expanding fast, as it recently opened its first store in Mexico and reached 658 stores across five countries.

With the help of this expansion strategy, Dollarama’s efficient sourcing model, fixed-price structure, and disciplined cost control are now being replicated in new markets where consumers are just as value-focused as Canadians. And that seems to be a great formula for sustainable global growth.

Why it fits perfectly into a TFSA strategy

For TFSA investors, long-term consistency and tax-free compounding are two main goals. And Dollarama’s combination of stability, expansion prospects, and proven stock performance makes it the top stock for TFSA investors who want long-term, low-stress returns on their hard-earned money.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-Term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada could be a long-term TSX bargain – a stronger, leaner carrier still trading below its pre‑pandemic highs.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $116 per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax‑free monthly income? SmartCentres REIT’s steady tenants and mixed‑use redevelopment make it a compelling TFSA income pick.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can still catch up on retirement – start today, automate savings, and use a smart mix of growth and…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 40 With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement savings at 40 with $10,000 isn’t too late – disciplined contributions, tax‑efficient accounts, and compounding can still build…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs: Is This 3.5% Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy’s stock sits below its prior highs, yet steady loan growth, conservative credit controls, and rising dividends suggest it could…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Stocks for Beginners

Counter Market Volatility With Reliable Income: The REITs Your Portfolio Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

REITs are a surprising and often overlooked way to establish a reliable income stream. Here are some options for your…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

If I had to lock away just two Canadian stocks for the next decade, these would be the ones.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

2 Dead Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dead‑simple TSX buys? Dollarama’s value retail and Cameco’s uranium exposure offer durable, easy‑to‑understand long‑term investments.

Read more »