This Finance Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

When it comes to building a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) cornerstone, the financial sector, and insurance in particular, offers a rare mix of stability, compounding power, and consistent dividends. It’s a steady, quietly profitable business model that aligns perfectly with the long-term, tax-deferred nature of an RRSP. So, let’s look at why, and one finance stock I’d consider on the TSX today.

Why insurance works

Insurance companies make money in two main ways. The first is through underwriting, collecting more in premiums than they pay out in claims. The second, and often more important, is through investing the massive pools of cash they hold between collecting premiums and paying claims. What makes insurers especially appealing for long-term retirement planning is how predictable and scalable their businesses are. People and businesses will always need insurance. As populations age and wealth grows, demand for these products only rises.

Another advantage is dividend reliability. Unlike cyclical sectors, insurers manage risk through diversification and regulation, giving them stable payout histories. Their dividends aren’t just high, but durable, often growing faster than inflation. And since RRSPs shelter that income from immediate taxation, investors can reinvest every cent, accelerating compounding. Over 20 or 30 years, reinvested insurance dividends can turn modest annual returns into substantial long-term growth.

Insurance stocks also bring a measure of defensive growth to an RRSP. They’re less volatile than banks or energy stocks, and international exposure means they’re not overly dependent on the Canadian economy. Ultimately, insurance companies provide the predictability and compounding power that a retirement account needs.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is the kind of finance stock that belongs at the very heart of a long-term RRSP strategy. Sun Life provides life and health insurance, group benefits, and investment products to millions of clients across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. These generate recurring, resilient cash flow through every market cycle, giving investors confidence that their dividends and growth will hold up over the long run.

What makes Sun Life particularly compelling is how it’s evolved into a global growth engine. While its Canadian operations remain solid, much of its momentum now comes from expanding markets in Asia, where rising wealth and aging populations are fuelling demand for financial protection and retirement savings. Its presence in countries like India, Vietnam, and the Philippines positions it perfectly to capture that growth.

Financially, Sun Life is built for endurance. The company’s balance sheet is among the strongest in the sector, with a LICAT ratio (capital buffer) above 150%, well above regulatory requirements. This gives it flexibility to withstand market volatility while continuing to invest in acquisitions and new growth areas. For RRSP investors, the real attraction is Sun Life’s dividend history. The finance stock pays a solid yield of around 4%, with solid dividend increases and a payout ratio sitting comfortably around 60%.

Bottom line

Altogether, SLF is an ideal cornerstone for any RRSP. It combines defensive stability with long-term growth. It pays you consistently, adapts to global economic trends, and compounds value over time, all while protecting your retirement savings from the emotional swings of the market. For Canadians looking to build a portfolio that lasts, Sun Life isn’t just another financial stock. It’s a foundation stone for lasting wealth and peace of mind.