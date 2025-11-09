Member Login
Home » Investing » This Finance Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

This Finance Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

Sun Life Financial is a durable, global insurance growth stock that fits perfectly as an RRSP cornerstone, offering steady dividends and long-term compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Insurance stocks deliver predictable cash flow and durable dividends that compound well inside an RRSP.
  • Sun Life’s expansion in Asia drives long-term earnings and dividend growth beyond its Canadian base.
  • Strong capital buffers, a 4% yield, and a 60% payout ratio support sustainable dividends for retirement accounts.

When it comes to building a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) cornerstone, the financial sector, and insurance in particular, offers a rare mix of stability, compounding power, and consistent dividends. It’s a steady, quietly profitable business model that aligns perfectly with the long-term, tax-deferred nature of an RRSP. So, let’s look at why, and one finance stock I’d consider on the TSX today.

Why insurance works

Insurance companies make money in two main ways. The first is through underwriting, collecting more in premiums than they pay out in claims. The second, and often more important, is through investing the massive pools of cash they hold between collecting premiums and paying claims. What makes insurers especially appealing for long-term retirement planning is how predictable and scalable their businesses are. People and businesses will always need insurance. As populations age and wealth grows, demand for these products only rises.

Another advantage is dividend reliability. Unlike cyclical sectors, insurers manage risk through diversification and regulation, giving them stable payout histories. Their dividends aren’t just high, but durable, often growing faster than inflation. And since RRSPs shelter that income from immediate taxation, investors can reinvest every cent, accelerating compounding. Over 20 or 30 years, reinvested insurance dividends can turn modest annual returns into substantial long-term growth.

Insurance stocks also bring a measure of defensive growth to an RRSP. They’re less volatile than banks or energy stocks, and international exposure means they’re not overly dependent on the Canadian economy. Ultimately, insurance companies provide the predictability and compounding power that a retirement account needs.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is the kind of finance stock that belongs at the very heart of a long-term RRSP strategy. Sun Life provides life and health insurance, group benefits, and investment products to millions of clients across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. These generate recurring, resilient cash flow through every market cycle, giving investors confidence that their dividends and growth will hold up over the long run.

What makes Sun Life particularly compelling is how it’s evolved into a global growth engine. While its Canadian operations remain solid, much of its momentum now comes from expanding markets in Asia, where rising wealth and aging populations are fuelling demand for financial protection and retirement savings. Its presence in countries like India, Vietnam, and the Philippines positions it perfectly to capture that growth.

Financially, Sun Life is built for endurance. The company’s balance sheet is among the strongest in the sector, with a LICAT ratio (capital buffer) above 150%, well above regulatory requirements. This gives it flexibility to withstand market volatility while continuing to invest in acquisitions and new growth areas. For RRSP investors, the real attraction is Sun Life’s dividend history. The finance stock pays a solid yield of around 4%, with solid dividend increases and a payout ratio sitting comfortably around 60%.

Bottom line

Altogether, SLF is an ideal cornerstone for any RRSP. It combines defensive stability with long-term growth. It pays you consistently, adapts to global economic trends, and compounds value over time, all while protecting your retirement savings from the emotional swings of the market. For Canadians looking to build a portfolio that lasts, Sun Life isn’t just another financial stock. It’s a foundation stone for lasting wealth and peace of mind.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Retirement

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Kay Ng

It's never too late to save. Even saving and investing $50 a month can lead to serious wealth building in…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

This 3% Dividend Stock Is My Retirement Safety Net

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a retirement safety net? Royal Bank of Canada offers stability, steady dividend growth, and global scale…

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Retirement

This 3.3% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want steady retirement income? Meet the dividend stock: it’s reliable, inflation-resistant, and undervalued.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers a near‑8% monthly yield, diversified real‑estate and mortgage income, and conservative leverage – a steady…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three modest-yielding Canadian dividend stocks combine steady payouts with real growth catalysts that could drive capital gains.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $21,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $21,000 in your TFSA into a tax-free, income-generating portfolio by buying dividend growers and reinvesting for compounding.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-Term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada could be a long-term TSX bargain – a stronger, leaner carrier still trading below its pre‑pandemic highs.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $116 per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax‑free monthly income? SmartCentres REIT’s steady tenants and mixed‑use redevelopment make it a compelling TFSA income pick.

Read more »