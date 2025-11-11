A Perfect TFSA Stock, Even at 2.6%, for Monthly Income

If you’re looking for the perfect Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock for passive income, there are a few things to consider. Investors want to take advantage of that tax-sheltering to create as much passive income as possible to reinvest. This creates strong long-term compounding. That’s why monthly dividend stocks are such a strong option. We’re going to look at one ideal dividend stock on the TSX today.

SIS

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is one of those rare Canadian stocks that fits beautifully inside a TFSA. It offers consistent income, steady growth, and long-term resilience. It’s not flashy, but that’s exactly what makes it perfect for tax-free compounding.

The dividend stock designs and manufactures accessibility solutions from home elevators and stairlifts to wheelchair-accessible vehicles. As Canada’s population ages and accessibility becomes a growing priority worldwide, Savaria sits at the intersection of two powerful trends. Those are demographic necessity and compassionate innovation. That steady demand gives it a business model built on recurring, essential sales — the kind of stability TFSA investors love.

The company’s strategy is refreshingly straightforward: grow both organically and through targeted acquisitions that complement its existing portfolio. Its expansion into Europe and the U.S. has already boosted margins and diversified its revenue base, protecting it from regional slowdowns. Furthermore, because Savaria manufactures and sells products that improve quality of life, a need that doesn’t fade with market cycles, its business tends to hold steady even during economic downturns. That makes it an ideal anchor in a TFSA, where you want reliability over hype.

Income and value

Where Savaria really stands out is in the way it balances growth and income. It pays a reliable dividend that’s now distributed monthly, giving investors a smooth, predictable income stream that feels like a paycheque. The yield is comfortably 2.6%, supported by consistent free cash flow and a disciplined payout ratio of 63% at writing. Savaria has raised its dividend over time while still reinvesting heavily in new products, technology, and acquisitions. For TFSA investors, that means you can enjoy monthly income today while still benefiting from capital growth as the company expands globally.

Financially, Savaria is on solid ground. It maintains a manageable debt load, strong cash flow generation, and consistent profitability. Recent quarters have shown stable revenue growth and improving efficiency, giving investors confidence that its dividend is sustainable and its share price has room to climb. The fact that it delivers income every month only adds to the appeal, especially in a TFSA where those payouts can be reinvested tax-free to accelerate compounding.

Then there’s the share price. While Savaria continues to offer stability and income, the share price doesn’t exactly reflect that. Shares trade at just 16.4 times future earnings and 1.7 times sales. Meanwhile, shares are still where they were about a year ago, offering a great time to get in. Right now, this is what investors could gain from $7,000 invested in the dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIS $22.22 315 $0.56 $176.40 Monthly $6,999.30

Bottom line

Savaria offers exactly what a perfect TFSA stock should: dependable income, real growth potential, and the peace of mind that comes from owning a business built on long-term necessity. It may not dominate headlines like tech or resource giants, but it quietly delivers where it counts. That’s consistent returns and a tax-free monthly paycheque you can count on for years to come.