Down 35% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

Perfect long-term passive income doesn’t come from chasing the highest yields. Instead, it comes from owning assets that keep paying and growing even when markets stumble. The best setups combine dividend stability, predictable cash flow, and businesses with real staying power. These companies provide essential services that people use regardless of economic conditions, which helps protect their earnings and payouts when share prices dip. That’s why today we’re going to look at Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). Shares may be down 35% at writing from 2021 highs, but it’s still a perfect buy on the TSX today.

About BEP

BEP is one of those rare dividend stocks that gives investors the best of both worlds. It offers high-quality passive income today and immense long-term growth potential for tomorrow. Despite being down more than 35% from its 2021 highs, the company’s fundamentals are stronger than ever.

The share price decline wasn’t about weak performance. In fact, it was largely driven by higher interest rates, which temporarily pressured valuations across the renewable energy sector. For long-term investors, that pullback created an opportunity to buy one of the world’s premier clean-energy businesses at a discount. A rare chance to lock in a solid yield and let time and growth do the compounding.

That’s because Brookfield Renewable is a global leader in green power. It owns and operates one of the largest renewable energy portfolios on the planet, spanning hydro, wind, solar, and storage assets across more than 20 countries. These are long-term, cash-generating assets backed by power purchase agreements that often stretch 10 to 20 years. Therefore, the dividend stock enjoys stable, inflation-linked revenue streams. The kind of dependable cash flow that underpins perfect passive income. Even as energy prices fluctuate, Brookfield’s contract structure ensures predictable earnings, which it consistently channels into dividends and new development.

Value and income

Financially, Brookfield Renewable is managed with the same discipline and long-term vision that have made its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management, one of Canada’s greatest compounding success stories. The partnership focuses on maintaining a solid balance sheet and recycling capital, selling mature assets to fund new, higher-return projects. This active management approach ensures that cash flow keeps growing steadily, supporting ongoing dividend hikes.

The long-term growth story for renewables remains even more compelling. The global energy transition is accelerating, with governments and corporations committing trillions to reach net-zero goals. In fact, the United States just offered up US$80 billion for new nuclear reactors, and BEP gets a piece of that action. Its partnership model with institutional investors allows it to expand without overleveraging. When interest rates eventually normalize, BEP.UN’s valuation is likely to recover, and those who bought during the dip will be sitting on both strong income and meaningful capital gains.

Right now, investors can collect a dividend yield around 4.8%, supported by one of the most sustainable payout models in the sector. BEP increased its distribution for more than a decade straight, typically by 5% to 9% annually, and management reaffirmed its commitment to continue raising it. That combination of a healthy starting yield and regular growth is the foundation of compounding passive income.

Bottom line

BEP.UN’s pullback is not a sign of weakness; it’s an opportunity. The world’s energy systems are shifting toward renewables, and Brookfield sits at the centre of that transformation, owning the infrastructure that will power it. With a discounted share price, a strong and growing dividend, and an unmatched pipeline of future projects, this is a dividend stock built for investors who think in decades, not quarters. In fact, here’s what just $7,000 can get you in dividends alone from an investment today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BEP.UN $40.99 170 $2.10 $357.00 Quarterly $6,968

All together, for anyone seeking long-term passive income that also aligns with one of the most powerful global trends of our time, Brookfield Renewable Partners is as close to perfect as it gets.