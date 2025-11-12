Member Login
Home » Investing » This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Investors Every Month

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Investors Every Month

Want a monthly paycheque? Exchange Income delivers reliable monthly dividends backed by diversified, acquisition-driven cash flow, and disciplined management.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • EIF pays monthly dividends and has a history of protecting and growing payouts.
  • Diversified aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing businesses create predictable cash flow from long-term contracts.
  • Disciplined acquisitions of profitable niche firms expand cash flow while keeping the dividend sustainable.

Owning a monthly dividend stock is one of the smartest moves investors can make. It’s smart because it turns your investments into a consistent, predictable source of income that mirrors how you actually live. The more frequent payout can help with bills, expenses, and savings goals that come every month. Instead of waiting quarterly for payouts, monthly dividends smooth out cash flow and make budgeting and reinvesting easier.

Furthermore, they also accelerate compounding, since those dividends can be reinvested more frequently, growing your returns faster over time. For investors using a tax advantageous portfolio, monthly payers can effectively create a tax-free or tax-deferred paycheque – one that keeps working in the background, whether you’re building wealth or living off it. And if I’m choosing one, it might just be this dividend stock.

Consider EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) has become one of the most respected dividend stocks on the TSX. It consistently delivers reliable monthly income while still offering meaningful long-term growth. The dividend stock operates a diversified business model spanning aviation services, aerospace, and specialized manufacturing.

These are industries that generate steady, recurring cash flow through long-term contracts and essential services. This diversification is key to its stability as when one segment slows, another usually offsets it. This allows EIF to maintain a dependable stream of income to support its monthly dividend payouts.

More to come

Financially, EIF is solid. Its management team has proven adept at navigating changing interest rates, fuel costs, and economic cycles. The dividend stock maintains a healthy payout ratio and steady free cash flow. Both of these reinforce its ability to sustain its monthly dividend even during downturns. Investors also benefit from its long-term contracts in aviation and manufacturing. These ensure revenue visibility for years to come. That predictability is rare and exactly what dividend-focused investors look for.

One of the most impressive aspects of EIF’s success is how it has turned its acquisition strategy into a long-term dividend engine. The dividend stock focuses on acquiring profitable, cash-generating businesses in niche markets with loyal customers. That includes everything from northern aviation carriers that serve remote communities to manufacturers of critical aerospace components. Each acquisition adds a new source of predictable cash flow, which strengthens the foundation for future dividends. This model gives the dividend stock resilience in volatile markets and consistent earnings growth, which in turn provides investors with peace of mind about the reliability of its monthly income.

Earning income

Then there’s the dividend. The dividend stock’s monthly dividend yields around 3.5% at writing. What makes that yield even more attractive is the company’s history of protecting and even growing its payout over time. Management has a disciplined approach to capital allocation, reinvesting profits into acquisitions that strengthen the business while keeping its payout ratio at a sustainable level.

This balance between growth and income has allowed EIF to increase its dividend multiple times over the years without overstretching its balance sheet. Even now, the dividend yield is well below its five-year average of 5.2% at writing. However, that’s because shares have done so well! Meanwhile, this is what you could still earn from a $7,000 investment in EIF.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF$74.2594$2.64$247Quarterly$6,979.50

Bottom line

In short, Exchange Income stands out as a model of what a strong dividend stock should be: diversified, disciplined, and built for the long haul. It pays investors every month, just like a paycheque, while continuing to grow its earnings and expand its reach. For those building a portfolio focused on consistent, tax-efficient income, EIF isn’t just a reliable dividend stock. It’s one of the best examples of how steady, well-managed growth can make monthly income truly sustainable.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a relatively safe stock with a good dividend growth track record.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Retiring in Canada: Create $1,000/Month in Dividend Income to Supplement CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly, tax-free retirement top-up? Granite REIT offers steady, inflation-resistant income from industrial properties that pairs well with CPP.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want safety and yield? Labrador Iron Ore Royalty delivers steady, high dividends tied to durable iron-ore royalties and…

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks Perfect for a Time of Low Interest Rates

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for boosting your passive income in this low-interest-rate environment.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Best 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a reliable dividend portfolio with five TSX names across energy, utilities, and REITs that deliver steady yields and growth.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

With a growing footprint and reliable monthly payouts, this Canadian REIT looks like a solid buy-and-hold stock for long-term investors.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is a TSX dividend stock that is priced at an attractive valuation in November 2025.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Own for High-Yield Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer dividend yields above 5%.

Read more »