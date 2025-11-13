This TSX Stock Is So Cheap, it’s Ridiculous

Finding an oversold stock that’s ridiculously cheap can be a golden opportunity for investors. This allows them to buy quality assets at a steep discount to their true value. Market overreactions, fear, or short-term headwinds often drive prices far below a company’s fundamentals, creating a gap between perception and reality.

When the underlying business remains strong, patient investors can lock in high potential returns as the market eventually corrects and revalues the stock. It’s essentially buying a dollar for fifty cents, while also benefiting from dividends or buybacks along the way. This makes oversold stocks one of the most powerful ways to build long-term wealth when approached with research and conviction. And of them all, goeasy (TSX:GSY) looks the most promising.

GSY

goeasy is one of those rare Canadian dividend stocks that looks so cheap right now, it borders on ridiculous. After years of consistent growth and strong profitability, its share price has fallen well below its fair value due to investor worries about higher borrowing costs and consumer debt levels. But beneath that short-term noise, goeasy’s fundamentals remain rock solid.

The dividend stock has built a powerful lending business through its easyfinancial and easyhome segments, serving non-prime borrowers who are often overlooked by traditional banks. Its customer base keeps expanding, its loan book quality remains strong, and its track record of managing credit risk through multiple economic cycles speaks volumes. Despite the market’s pullback, goeasy continues to deliver earnings growth and rising dividends. These are clear signs of a business that’s performing far better than its stock price suggests.

Value and income

The dividend stock’s valuation only makes the disconnect more striking. goeasy trades at a modest multiple compared with its historical average and to other financial stocks with slower growth. Right now, the dividend stock trades at an incredible 6.08 times forward earnings, and an enterprise value over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of just 6.36! These are incredibly cheap numbers in any respect.

Furthermore, it boasts a five-year compound annual earnings growth rate north of 25% and continues to generate solid returns on equity. Yet investors are pricing it like a dividend stock on the verge of stagnation. That kind of gap rarely lasts forever. The dividend stock has also raised its dividend every year for over a decade, and its payout ratio remains conservative with a yield of 4.6% and a payout ratio of 40.5%. That leaves plenty of room for future increases. Meanwhile, management is using its strong cash flow to invest in technology and analytics, positioning goeasy for continued growth even as the economy normalizes.

Foolish takeaway

For long-term investors, this is a textbook case of an oversold stock punished for cyclical fears rather than business reality. As inflation cools and rate cuts eventually begin, consumer credit conditions should improve, helping goeasy’s margins and loan growth rebound. In the meantime, investors can grab an immense dividend; in fact, here is what $7,000 could bring in today!

The dividend stock undervaluation, solid balance sheet, and proven ability to thrive through both expansions and downturns make it a compelling opportunity. Simply put, goeasy isn’t just cheap, it’s a high-quality business temporarily out of favour. For those willing to look past short-term sentiment, it’s the kind of setup that can quietly turn into one of the best comeback stories on the TSX.