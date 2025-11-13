Member Login
Home » Investing » This TSX Stock Is So Cheap, it’s Ridiculous

This TSX Stock Is So Cheap, it’s Ridiculous

goeasy looks oversold. Its cheap valuation, strong earnings history, and 4.6% yield make it a compelling buy-for-the-long-term income play.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Goeasy trades cheaply at about 6x forward earnings and 6.36x EV/EBITDA, signalling a big valuation disconnect.
  • Its non-prime lending and retail segments generate strong cash flow and 25% five-year earnings growth.
  • A 4.6% yield, low payout ratio, and a decade of dividend raises make it attractive for patient income investors.

Finding an oversold stock that’s ridiculously cheap can be a golden opportunity for investors. This allows them to buy quality assets at a steep discount to their true value. Market overreactions, fear, or short-term headwinds often drive prices far below a company’s fundamentals, creating a gap between perception and reality.

When the underlying business remains strong, patient investors can lock in high potential returns as the market eventually corrects and revalues the stock. It’s essentially buying a dollar for fifty cents, while also benefiting from dividends or buybacks along the way. This makes oversold stocks one of the most powerful ways to build long-term wealth when approached with research and conviction. And of them all, goeasy (TSX:GSY) looks the most promising.

GSY

goeasy is one of those rare Canadian dividend stocks that looks so cheap right now, it borders on ridiculous. After years of consistent growth and strong profitability, its share price has fallen well below its fair value due to investor worries about higher borrowing costs and consumer debt levels. But beneath that short-term noise, goeasy’s fundamentals remain rock solid.

The dividend stock has built a powerful lending business through its easyfinancial and easyhome segments, serving non-prime borrowers who are often overlooked by traditional banks. Its customer base keeps expanding, its loan book quality remains strong, and its track record of managing credit risk through multiple economic cycles speaks volumes. Despite the market’s pullback, goeasy continues to deliver earnings growth and rising dividends. These are clear signs of a business that’s performing far better than its stock price suggests.

Value and income

The dividend stock’s valuation only makes the disconnect more striking. goeasy trades at a modest multiple compared with its historical average and to other financial stocks with slower growth. Right now, the dividend stock trades at an incredible 6.08 times forward earnings, and an enterprise value over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of just 6.36! These are incredibly cheap numbers in any respect.

Furthermore, it boasts a five-year compound annual earnings growth rate north of 25% and continues to generate solid returns on equity. Yet investors are pricing it like a dividend stock on the verge of stagnation. That kind of gap rarely lasts forever. The dividend stock has also raised its dividend every year for over a decade, and its payout ratio remains conservative with a yield of 4.6% and a payout ratio of 40.5%. That leaves plenty of room for future increases. Meanwhile, management is using its strong cash flow to invest in technology and analytics, positioning goeasy for continued growth even as the economy normalizes.

Foolish takeaway

For long-term investors, this is a textbook case of an oversold stock punished for cyclical fears rather than business reality. As inflation cools and rate cuts eventually begin, consumer credit conditions should improve, helping goeasy’s margins and loan growth rebound. In the meantime, investors can grab an immense dividend; in fact, here is what $7,000 could bring in today!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ATD$71.0498$0.78$76.44Quarterly$6,961.92

The dividend stock undervaluation, solid balance sheet, and proven ability to thrive through both expansions and downturns make it a compelling opportunity. Simply put, goeasy isn’t just cheap, it’s a high-quality business temporarily out of favour. For those willing to look past short-term sentiment, it’s the kind of setup that can quietly turn into one of the best comeback stories on the TSX.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Top TSX Stocks

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term picks for any portfolio. Here’s a trio of the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power Corporation is a Dividend Knight, with diversified financial holdings, conservative management, and a 3.6% yield making it a crash-resistant…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 2.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout, a yield of 2.5% and a significant upside…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that has returned 150% to shareholders over the past decade. Here's why it could…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is it Better to Take CPP at Age 60, 65, or 70?

| Andrew Button

You can supplement CPP income by holding the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a TFSA.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

A Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy With a Big Chunk of My Next TFSA Contribution

| Joey Frenette

IA Financial (TSX:IAG) may have nearly doubled in two years, but shares still look severely undervalued.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $7,000 for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable monthly income? Slate Grocery REIT and Mullen Group offer high, resilient payouts backed by grocery-anchored rents and diversified…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

8.8% Yield: 1 Perfect TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want reliable monthly TFSA income? Firm Capital Property Trust offers diversified commercial real estate, conservative management, and an attractive 8.8%…

Read more »