Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

TFI International is a buy-and-hold logistics powerhouse that compounds cash flow through disciplined acquisitions, resilient services, and steady capital returns.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFI runs essential, diversified transport networks that keep revenue resilient across economic cycles.
  • Its buy-fix-scale acquisition model fuels long-term growth and adds efficiency across acquired carriers.
  • Strong free cash flow funds reinvestment, debt reduction, buybacks, and regular dividend increases.

There are so many reasons why Canadians would want to buy a stock and hold on for life. Canada’s strongest businesses generate reliable cash flow year after year, which supports dividend growth that steadily increases an investor’s income over time. Holding a great stock forever means letting time do the work. In that time, dividends compound, share prices rise with earnings, and the tax-efficient structure of accounts turns those steady returns into lifelong wealth.

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is one of those rare Canadian companies built to reward patient, long-term investors. The kind of stock you can buy, hold, and let compound quietly for decades. Here are five reasons why TFII deserves a permanent spot in a long-term portfolio.

1. Essential services

First, TFII operates in an industry that never goes out of style: transportation and logistics. No matter what the economy does, goods still need to move. From consumer products and industrial materials to e-commerce parcels and cross-border shipments. TFII has built one of North America’s most diversified logistics networks, spanning less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, logistics, and package delivery. That diversification makes earnings remarkably resilient. During downturns, some segments soften while others strengthen, smoothing out cash flow and allowing the business to keep compounding regardless of the economic cycle.

2. Acquisition strategy

TFII has a proven acquisition machine. The dividend stock has spent decades buying underperforming carriers, integrating their operations, and turning them into profit centres. This “buy-fix-scale” model has been strong in transportation. Over the last 10 years, these strategic acquisitions have transformed the company from a Canadian trucking operator into a North American logistics powerhouse. Because the industry is fragmented, TFII still has decades of runway for more acquisitions at attractive valuations. Thus, its growth engine is far from slowing down.

3. Free cash flows

TFII generates substantial free cash flow, which fuels long-term shareholder returns. Management is disciplined with capital. It reinvests in high-return projects, pays down debt, repurchases shares, and raises its dividend regularly. The dividend might seem modest at first glance, but that’s because the company prioritizes reinvestment at high internal rates of return. This strategy compounds shareholder wealth far more effectively than an oversized payout.

4. Value buy

The company’s long-term financial performance is exceptional. Over the past decade, TFII has delivered double-digit annual revenue growth, rising margins, and consistent earnings expansion. Its move to the NYSE accelerated its visibility, attracting global investors and pushing valuation higher. The stock still trades at reasonable multiples given its growth rate. TFII also excels at cost discipline, constantly improving route efficiency, asset utilization, and pricing power. That operational excellence allows profits to grow even when industry volumes slow, a trait only elite operators manage to maintain.

5. More to come

Finally, TFII is perfectly positioned for the future of transportation. E-commerce growth, supply-chain re-shoring, and rising demand for cross-border logistics all benefit TFII directly. The dividend stock expanded aggressively into the U.S., where its opportunities are enormous. It continues to modernize its fleet with technology that improves fuel efficiency and automation. As the sector evolves, TFII isn’t just keeping up, it’s leading the transition, which positions it to keep winning market share and growing earnings for decades.

Bottom line

All together, TFII combines essential-service stability, disciplined growth, strong cash generation, and a proven acquisition model. These are the exact ingredients that make a stock worth holding forever. So investors will certainly want to consider it on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Fortis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is one of Canada's best utility stocks, with a 52-year dividend growth track record.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong underlying businesses, proven track records of dividend growth, and encouraging outlooks, I believe these three dividend stocks…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enghouse’s debt-free, recurring-software model and QSR’s global, franchise-driven cash flow make them ideal buy-and-hold Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two safe TSX picks, Canadian Utilities and North West Company, offer steady dividends and essential services investors can hold through…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield Canadian stocks are screaming buys right now for their sustainable payouts and focus on returning substantial cash.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its 8.3% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 40% from all-time highs, Telus is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 8%…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Is Parex Resources Stock a Buy for its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Parex Resources's (TSX:PXT) 8.3% yield is tempting. But can its solid cash flow cover the dividend amid falling production and…

Read more »