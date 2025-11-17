5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

There are so many reasons why Canadians would want to buy a stock and hold on for life. Canada’s strongest businesses generate reliable cash flow year after year, which supports dividend growth that steadily increases an investor’s income over time. Holding a great stock forever means letting time do the work. In that time, dividends compound, share prices rise with earnings, and the tax-efficient structure of accounts turns those steady returns into lifelong wealth.

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is one of those rare Canadian companies built to reward patient, long-term investors. The kind of stock you can buy, hold, and let compound quietly for decades. Here are five reasons why TFII deserves a permanent spot in a long-term portfolio.

1. Essential services

First, TFII operates in an industry that never goes out of style: transportation and logistics. No matter what the economy does, goods still need to move. From consumer products and industrial materials to e-commerce parcels and cross-border shipments. TFII has built one of North America’s most diversified logistics networks, spanning less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, logistics, and package delivery. That diversification makes earnings remarkably resilient. During downturns, some segments soften while others strengthen, smoothing out cash flow and allowing the business to keep compounding regardless of the economic cycle.

2. Acquisition strategy

TFII has a proven acquisition machine. The dividend stock has spent decades buying underperforming carriers, integrating their operations, and turning them into profit centres. This “buy-fix-scale” model has been strong in transportation. Over the last 10 years, these strategic acquisitions have transformed the company from a Canadian trucking operator into a North American logistics powerhouse. Because the industry is fragmented, TFII still has decades of runway for more acquisitions at attractive valuations. Thus, its growth engine is far from slowing down.

3. Free cash flows

TFII generates substantial free cash flow, which fuels long-term shareholder returns. Management is disciplined with capital. It reinvests in high-return projects, pays down debt, repurchases shares, and raises its dividend regularly. The dividend might seem modest at first glance, but that’s because the company prioritizes reinvestment at high internal rates of return. This strategy compounds shareholder wealth far more effectively than an oversized payout.

4. Value buy

The company’s long-term financial performance is exceptional. Over the past decade, TFII has delivered double-digit annual revenue growth, rising margins, and consistent earnings expansion. Its move to the NYSE accelerated its visibility, attracting global investors and pushing valuation higher. The stock still trades at reasonable multiples given its growth rate. TFII also excels at cost discipline, constantly improving route efficiency, asset utilization, and pricing power. That operational excellence allows profits to grow even when industry volumes slow, a trait only elite operators manage to maintain.

5. More to come

Finally, TFII is perfectly positioned for the future of transportation. E-commerce growth, supply-chain re-shoring, and rising demand for cross-border logistics all benefit TFII directly. The dividend stock expanded aggressively into the U.S., where its opportunities are enormous. It continues to modernize its fleet with technology that improves fuel efficiency and automation. As the sector evolves, TFII isn’t just keeping up, it’s leading the transition, which positions it to keep winning market share and growing earnings for decades.

Bottom line

All together, TFII combines essential-service stability, disciplined growth, strong cash generation, and a proven acquisition model. These are the exact ingredients that make a stock worth holding forever. So investors will certainly want to consider it on the TSX today.