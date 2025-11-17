The 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

Finding a Canadian stock you can buy and hold forever is a clear way to win on the stock market. When the company delivers a rare mix of stability, steady income, and long-term growth that compounds quietly over decades, that can be the best forever stock. In a market that swings between hype and fear, a true hold-forever Canadian stock gives investors peace of mind and the confidence that their wealth will continue compounding, even long after they’ve stopped checking the charts. So let’s look at two options on the TSX today.

ENGH

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is one of the few Canadian tech companies that truly fits the “buy and hold forever” category. Its entire business model is built on long-term stability, recurring revenue, and disciplined growth. Enghouse has spent decades quietly acquiring niche software companies, integrating them smoothly, and turning them into durable cash-generating machines. Its software powers essential functions in telecommunications, contact centres, transit systems, and public safety. These are industries where customers rarely switch providers because the software is mission-critical.

What makes the Canadian stock especially appealing is the company’s balance sheet and capital discipline. Enghouse is famous for having no debt, a rarity in today’s tech sector. That financial strength gives it the flexibility to buy companies when valuations drop, expand during downturns, and continue compounding earnings. All without needing to take on unnecessary risk. Enghouse also offers steady income with its growing dividend. The Canadian stock has increased its payout for more than a decade while maintaining one of the lowest payout ratios in the tech space.

The Canadian stock has flown under the radar in recent years because it isn’t chasing artificial intelligence (AI) hype or massive marketing campaigns. Yet that’s exactly why it’s built for the long haul. Enghouse focuses on profitability, customer retention, and calculated expansion. Instead, it’s cash-rich and debt-free with sticky recurring revenue, and tends to outperform in uncertain environments.

QSR

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is one of the most compelling buy-and-hold-forever stocks on the TSX. It sits at the intersection of global scale, proven brand power, and recurring consumer demand. As the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, QSR owns some of the most recognizable quick-service restaurant brands in the world. Whether the economy is booming or slowing, people still buy coffee, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. That consistency gives QSR a dependable revenue base that compounds quietly year after year.

What makes QSR especially attractive as a forever stock is its capital-light franchise model. Instead of operating most of its restaurants directly, the Canadian stock earns royalty and franchise fees. These flow through as high-margin, predictable cash. This structure shields QSR from labour and food-cost volatility while letting franchisees handle operations and expansion. As a result, the Canadian stock generates strong free cash flow that it can use to raise dividends, reduce debt, buy back shares, or fund international growth.

Growth is also built into QSR’s DNA. The Canadian stock continues to expand globally, especially through Burger King and Popeyes, both of which have massive international runways. Emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia are driving rapid store openings, while Tim Hortons continues pushing into new areas with strong brand loyalty behind it. The dividend adds another reason to hold QSR forever. It offers a healthy yield, paid quarterly, and has a long history of raising its payout as earnings grow.

Bottom line

In the end, ENGH and QSR are the kind of stocks long-term investors love: global, cash-rich, recession-resistant, and capable of compounding slowly but steadily for decades. What’s more, here’s what you could get even now from investing $7,000 in each stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT QSR $96.30 72 $3.46 $249.12 Quarterly $6,933.60 ENGH $20.37 343 $1.20 $411.60 Quarterly $6,985.91

Together, these are the kinds of Canadian stocks that reward patience with decades of steady returns. For investors who want a Canadian stock they can buy now, forget about, and confidently hold forever, ENGH and QSR check every box.