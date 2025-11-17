Member Login
The 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

Enghouse’s debt-free, recurring-software model and QSR’s global, franchise-driven cash flow make them ideal buy-and-hold Canadian stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enghouse is debt-free, owns sticky mission-critical software, and compounds cash through disciplined acquisitions while growing dividends.
  • Restaurant Brands earns high-margin franchise fees from Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes, funding global expansion and dividend growth.
  • Both deliver durable cash flow, recession resistance, and long-term compounding, making them strong forever-stock candidates.

Finding a Canadian stock you can buy and hold forever is a clear way to win on the stock market. When the company delivers a rare mix of stability, steady income, and long-term growth that compounds quietly over decades, that can be the best forever stock. In a market that swings between hype and fear, a true hold-forever Canadian stock gives investors peace of mind and the confidence that their wealth will continue compounding, even long after they’ve stopped checking the charts. So let’s look at two options on the TSX today.

ENGH

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is one of the few Canadian tech companies that truly fits the “buy and hold forever” category. Its entire business model is built on long-term stability, recurring revenue, and disciplined growth. Enghouse has spent decades quietly acquiring niche software companies, integrating them smoothly, and turning them into durable cash-generating machines. Its software powers essential functions in telecommunications, contact centres, transit systems, and public safety. These are industries where customers rarely switch providers because the software is mission-critical.

What makes the Canadian stock especially appealing is the company’s balance sheet and capital discipline. Enghouse is famous for having no debt, a rarity in today’s tech sector. That financial strength gives it the flexibility to buy companies when valuations drop, expand during downturns, and continue compounding earnings. All without needing to take on unnecessary risk. Enghouse also offers steady income with its growing dividend. The Canadian stock has increased its payout for more than a decade while maintaining one of the lowest payout ratios in the tech space.

The Canadian stock has flown under the radar in recent years because it isn’t chasing artificial intelligence (AI) hype or massive marketing campaigns. Yet that’s exactly why it’s built for the long haul. Enghouse focuses on profitability, customer retention, and calculated expansion. Instead, it’s cash-rich and debt-free with sticky recurring revenue, and tends to outperform in uncertain environments.

QSR

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is one of the most compelling buy-and-hold-forever stocks on the TSX. It sits at the intersection of global scale, proven brand power, and recurring consumer demand. As the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, QSR owns some of the most recognizable quick-service restaurant brands in the world. Whether the economy is booming or slowing, people still buy coffee, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. That consistency gives QSR a dependable revenue base that compounds quietly year after year.

What makes QSR especially attractive as a forever stock is its capital-light franchise model. Instead of operating most of its restaurants directly, the Canadian stock earns royalty and franchise fees. These flow through as high-margin, predictable cash. This structure shields QSR from labour and food-cost volatility while letting franchisees handle operations and expansion. As a result, the Canadian stock generates strong free cash flow that it can use to raise dividends, reduce debt, buy back shares, or fund international growth.

Growth is also built into QSR’s DNA. The Canadian stock continues to expand globally, especially through Burger King and Popeyes, both of which have massive international runways. Emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia are driving rapid store openings, while Tim Hortons continues pushing into new areas with strong brand loyalty behind it. The dividend adds another reason to hold QSR forever. It offers a healthy yield, paid quarterly, and has a long history of raising its payout as earnings grow.

Bottom line

In the end, ENGH and QSR are the kind of stocks long-term investors love: global, cash-rich, recession-resistant, and capable of compounding slowly but steadily for decades. What’s more, here’s what you could get even now from investing $7,000 in each stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
QSR$96.3072$3.46$249.12Quarterly$6,933.60
ENGH$20.37343$1.20$411.60Quarterly$6,985.91

Together, these are the kinds of Canadian stocks that reward patience with decades of steady returns. For investors who want a Canadian stock they can buy now, forget about, and confidently hold forever, ENGH and QSR check every box.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

