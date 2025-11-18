2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life in a TFSA

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be an incredible place to store Canadian stocks for life. When using a TFSA, every dollar your investments earn stays completely tax-free. Forever. That means the earlier you fill it with strong Canadian stocks, the more powerful the snowball effect becomes, since none of your gains ever get clawed back by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

You can buy, sell, reinvest, and compound without penalties, and your withdrawals never affect your taxable income, which makes the TFSA one of the most flexible and efficient wealth-building tools Canadians have. When you use it to hold long-term Canadian stocks you plan to keep for decades, you get maximum growth, maximum freedom, and zero tax drag. That’s something no other Canadian account can match.

WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) offers a Canadian stock with an entire business model engineered for durability. Unlike traditional miners, WPM doesn’t own mines, manage operations, or take on the day-to-day risks that make mining volatile. Instead, it operates a streaming model. This provides upfront capital to miners in exchange for the right to buy gold and silver at fixed, ultra-low costs for decades. Therefore, WPM enjoys enormous margins regardless of commodity price swings, and in downturns it often becomes even stronger by securing new streaming deals while weaker miners struggle.

What makes WPM a buy-and-hold-forever stock is the combination of long-term contracts, massive optionality, and extreme capital efficiency. With streaming agreements that often last the full life of a mine, Wheaton earns dependable cash flow for decades without the break-even worries operators face. Meanwhile, it can expand its portfolio across geographies, metals, and partners, creating a diversified basket of future production.

Over time, rising gold prices, growing demand for silver in solar and electronics, and inflation-hedging behaviour all flow straight into WPM’s margins. Add in strong dividend growth, a fortress balance sheet, and the fact that the Canadian stock consistently outperforms physical metals over long periods, and you have a rare TSX stock that keeps building wealth quietly in the background.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) sits in that sweet spot where everyday demand meets remarkable scalability. No matter what the economy is doing, Canadians still need low-cost essentials, and Dollarama has become the default destination for stretching a paycheque. That built-in demand gives the Canadian stock stability through recessions, inflation waves, and even retail downturns that have crushed other chains. What makes DOL special is how it turns that stability into growth. Its store model is simple, efficient, and highly repeatable, allowing it to expand its footprint across the country without sacrificing margins. Every new Dollarama location behaves almost exactly like the last, which means predictable cash flow and long-term visibility.

What pushes Dollarama into buy-and-hold-forever territory is its pricing power and brilliant inventory strategy. Even with products capped at low price points, Dollarama regularly nudges those caps up without upsetting customers, boosting margins while keeping the brand “cheap” in consumers’ minds. Its global sourcing network allows it to buy massive volumes at low cost, pivot fast when supply chains tighten, and keep shelves full when competitors struggle.

Meanwhile, its international expansion through Dollarcity in Latin America and The Reject Shop in Australia is becoming a quiet growth engine. One that long-term investors are only starting to appreciate. As more stores open abroad, Dollarama gains exposure to entirely new markets with the same efficient playbook that made it a Canadian retail powerhouse.

Bottom line

When you combine these two Canadian stocks with rising earnings, steady share buybacks, and durable consumer relevance, you get stocks built to compound wealth for decades. Together, these are a pair that fits perfectly in any long-term portfolio.