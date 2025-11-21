Member Login
Home » Investing » A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15 Percent This Year to Buy for Lifetime Income

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15 Percent This Year to Buy for Lifetime Income

Dividend investing cane help you build a sustainable source of passive income. And if you buy it at the dip, you can lock in higher yield.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investing in Canadian National Railway (CNR) stock, which has decreased 15% this year, provides an opportunity to capitalize on its long-term resilience and potential dividend growth, supported by Canada's strategic push for new trade corridors and infrastructure improvements.
  • With a history of increasing dividends even during economic crises, CNR remains a strong choice for lifetime passive income, especially when held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), offering tax-free income and the capability to pass on to a successor.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Canadian National Railway.

When thinking of a lifetime of passive income, you have the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security. These benefits generally begin at age 65 and last till you die. However, the problem with these income sources is that they cannot be passed on to your children. Moreover, you cannot start CPP before 60, and the income is taxable. Investing in dividend stocks can help you start earning passive income irrespective of your age. And if you invest through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the income is tax-free. You can also pass on the TFSA account to your spouse or common-law partner after your demise by making them your successor.

A TSX dividend stock is down 15% this year

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock has dipped 15% in the last year, continuing the downward trajectory that began in March 2024. The downtrend was triggered by labour issues that disrupted the operations. This year was supposed to be a year of recovery, but the tariff war reduced the trade volumes for metals and minerals.

Canadian National Railways has a vast rail infrastructure that connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico. It helps transport bulk, merchandise, and consumer products like automotive, metals, grain, fertilizers, and more. Its major source of revenue is freight. The back-to-back headwinds have pulled the stock down closer to its five-year low.

Is this stock a buy at the low?

Despite the lower trade volumes between Canada and the United States, intermodal transport has been strong. The Canadian government is looking to diversify its trading partners, which will require connectivity to ports.

In the federal budget of 2025, the government has announced a $5 billion Trade Diversification Corridors Fund. The fund will be used to build new ports, airports, and railway infrastructure to improve Canada’s access to international markets. This transition will benefit Canadian National Railway in the medium term, but short-term headwinds will keep the stock grounded for some time.

The management is improving train efficiency, reducing costs, and capital spending to improve cash flow in the short term. This will help the company to sustain its dividend per share and maybe grow it by a modest 2-3%.

Can Canadian National Railway give you a lifetime passive income?

Business ups and downs will continue, but railways will remain a cost-efficient way to transport bulk goods on land and between provinces.

Canadian National Railway is a stock to buy for dividends. The company has been growing its dividend between 5% and 32% for the last 20 years. During this time, it has withstood several major crises, like the 2007 Global Financial Crisis, the 2016 oil crisis, the 2020 pandemic, and now the 2025 tariff war.

It has not only sustained but also grown its dividend, showing its resilient capital allocation. It can continue what it has been doing for the last 20 years for the next 20 years as Canada charts out new trade corridors. For an export-led economy like Canada, trade-related stocks will offer resilience as they get government support.

A $10,000 investment in Canadian National Railway today can buy you 77 shares at $129.85 per share. If the company increases its 2026 dividend by 5%, your 77 shares will learn you $287 in annual dividends. This amount may look small today, but the annual dividend growth will beat inflation and increase passive income.

In 2016, 77 CNR shares paid $115.5 in annual dividends, and today it has grown 150%. The next 10 years could see an accelerated dividend growth with new trade opportunities and possibly double your dividend income in five years instead of eight.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Here are some relatively safe Canadian stocks to buy and hold for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar transformer maker could be a quiet multi-bagger as electrification and data centres supercharge demand.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 10.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you building a retirement portfolio? Timbercreek Financial stock offers a massive 10.4% yield paid monthly. Here is why this…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

7.7% Dividend Yield? Buy Up This Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by decades of payouts and a growing mortgage business, MCAN Mortgage’s 7.7% yield makes it an amazing dividend stock…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

My top 2 TSX stock picks are ideal options if you’re investing for income and capital growth.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these top Canadian dividend stocks could remain resilient in a falling-rate environment.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Every share of this TSX income fund you buy will pay $0.10 a month in distributions.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

This 6.2% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a monthly payout and an attractive yield of 6.2%.

Read more »