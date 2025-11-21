These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

Keep your TFSA truly tax-free. See why First National could be a simple, steady dividend pick to hold for years.

On the surface, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) looks perfect. You put cash in, let it compound, and can take it out any time you want, tax free. Yet there are a few caveats. Canadian investors need to watch for those items, as these mistakes could simply turn your investment into just another cash hole. Yet staying within contribution room limits, avoiding excessive trading, and being cautious with asset types can go a long way in keeping TFSA withdrawals and gains fully tax-free.

What to watch

A TFSA is meant to be tax-free, but a few surprisingly common mistakes can turn gains or withdrawals into taxable events. The biggest one is over-contributing, which usually happens when someone withdraws money and then re-contributes it in the same calendar year. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) only restores withdrawn room on January 1 of the following year. Therefore, putting the money back too early creates an excess amount that gets hit with a monthly penalty tax until it’s corrected. This really gets sticky if investors treat the TFSA like a day-trading account. If someone trades so frequently the CRA can classify the activity as a business, business income earned inside the TFSA becomes fully taxable.

Asset choice can create problems too. Holding certain foreign securities, especially U.S. limited partnerships, can trigger withholding taxes that a TFSA cannot recover. This reduces the tax-free benefit even though the CRA isn’t the one taxing you. Investors can also accidentally create a taxable situation by transferring money between TFSAs incorrectly. If the move isn’t processed as a formal direct transfer, it counts as a withdrawal followed by a brand-new contribution. This can cause an over-contribution if you don’t have enough room.

Even something as simple as forgetting about a TFSA at another bank can push you over your limit. As long as investors avoid over-contributing, stay away from business-like trading, choose clean and simple assets, and use direct transfers between institutions, their TFSA stays completely tax-free the way it was meant to be.

Consider FN

So where should investors look for safe, long-term income? A Canadian stock that you won’t need to trade often, and will add dividends to reinvest again and again? First National (TSX:FN) is one of those quiet Canadian stocks that fits almost perfectly into a TFSA. All because it doesn’t trigger any of the messy scenarios that can accidentally make withdrawals taxable.

The business itself is predictable, as it services and underwrites mortgages, collects fees, and earns steady interest income. This means investors aren’t tempted to rapid-fire trade it the way they might with a volatile tech stock. FN’s calm, almost boring behaviour encourages long holding periods and removes the urge to churn in and out of positions, keeping everything comfortably on the right side of the rules.

It also helps that FN is a fully Canadian company with very clean tax treatment. You do not have any foreign withholding tax losses inside a TFSA, or limited partnerships or complex structures that could introduce surprising slips at tax time. The dividend is straightforward, fully eligible, and doesn’t create any cross-border issues. FN’s steady payout makes it easy to plan contributions and withdrawals without worrying about special distributions or weird adjustments that could accidentally bump you into over-contribution territory. Everything about the Canadian stock’s structure supports simplicity.

Bottom line

FN reduces the most common behavioural mistake: thinking of the TFSA as a playground rather than a long-term wealth engine. That steadiness makes investors far less likely to get caught up in momentum trading or attempt short-term speculation. Plus, you can still reinvest the dividend. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FN.PB $23 304 $1.20 $364.80 Quarterly $6,992.00

When you combine a predictable business model, clean Canadian tax treatment, and low volatility that encourages long holding periods, FN becomes an ideal “set it and forget it” TFSA stock. One that naturally keeps investors from making the mistakes that put their tax-free status at risk.