Member Login
Home » Investing » These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

Keep your TFSA truly tax-free. See why First National could be a simple, steady dividend pick to hold for years.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Withdrawals only restore contribution room next year; re-contributing early creates over-contributions and penalties.
  • Avoid business-like trading, foreign assets with withholding taxes, and improper transfers to keep TFSA gains tax-free.
  • First National is a Canadian, TFSA-friendly dividend stock with steady fees and interest income that encourages long holding and easy dividend reinvestment.

On the surface, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) looks perfect. You put cash in, let it compound, and can take it out any time you want, tax free. Yet there are a few caveats. Canadian investors need to watch for those items, as these mistakes could simply turn your investment into just another cash hole. Yet staying within contribution room limits, avoiding excessive trading, and being cautious with asset types can go a long way in keeping TFSA withdrawals and gains fully tax-free.

What to watch

A TFSA is meant to be tax-free, but a few surprisingly common mistakes can turn gains or withdrawals into taxable events. The biggest one is over-contributing, which usually happens when someone withdraws money and then re-contributes it in the same calendar year. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) only restores withdrawn room on January 1 of the following year. Therefore, putting the money back too early creates an excess amount that gets hit with a monthly penalty tax until it’s corrected. This really gets sticky if investors treat the TFSA like a day-trading account. If someone trades so frequently the CRA can classify the activity as a business, business income earned inside the TFSA becomes fully taxable.

Asset choice can create problems too. Holding certain foreign securities, especially U.S. limited partnerships, can trigger withholding taxes that a TFSA cannot recover. This reduces the tax-free benefit even though the CRA isn’t the one taxing you. Investors can also accidentally create a taxable situation by transferring money between TFSAs incorrectly. If the move isn’t processed as a formal direct transfer, it counts as a withdrawal followed by a brand-new contribution. This can cause an over-contribution if you don’t have enough room.

Even something as simple as forgetting about a TFSA at another bank can push you over your limit. As long as investors avoid over-contributing, stay away from business-like trading, choose clean and simple assets, and use direct transfers between institutions, their TFSA stays completely tax-free the way it was meant to be.

Consider FN

So where should investors look for safe, long-term income? A Canadian stock that you won’t need to trade often, and will add dividends to reinvest again and again? First National (TSX:FN) is one of those quiet Canadian stocks that fits almost perfectly into a TFSA. All because it doesn’t trigger any of the messy scenarios that can accidentally make withdrawals taxable.

The business itself is predictable, as it services and underwrites mortgages, collects fees, and earns steady interest income. This means investors aren’t tempted to rapid-fire trade it the way they might with a volatile tech stock. FN’s calm, almost boring behaviour encourages long holding periods and removes the urge to churn in and out of positions, keeping everything comfortably on the right side of the rules.

It also helps that FN is a fully Canadian company with very clean tax treatment. You do not have any foreign withholding tax losses inside a TFSA, or limited partnerships or complex structures that could introduce surprising slips at tax time. The dividend is straightforward, fully eligible, and doesn’t create any cross-border issues. FN’s steady payout makes it easy to plan contributions and withdrawals without worrying about special distributions or weird adjustments that could accidentally bump you into over-contribution territory. Everything about the Canadian stock’s structure supports simplicity.

Bottom line

FN reduces the most common behavioural mistake: thinking of the TFSA as a playground rather than a long-term wealth engine. That steadiness makes investors far less likely to get caught up in momentum trading or attempt short-term speculation. Plus, you can still reinvest the dividend. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FN.PB$23304$1.20$364.80Quarterly$6,992.00

When you combine a predictable business model, clean Canadian tax treatment, and low volatility that encourages long holding periods, FN becomes an ideal “set it and forget it” TFSA stock. One that naturally keeps investors from making the mistakes that put their tax-free status at risk.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

2 Dead Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Discover why investing in stocks like Descartes Systems and Hive is a smart decision despite recent dips in the market.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend cut stung, but its 2030 growth plan could turn today’s slump into opportunity, if management delivers.

Read more »

dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal
Dividend Stocks

A Recession-Resistant Dividend Stock for Lifelong TFSA Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian waste giant could be a TFSA-friendly dividend grower built to hold up when the economy slows.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This under-the-radar transformer maker could be a quiet multi-bagger as electrification and data centres supercharge demand.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the key factors behind the growth of top stocks in 2025 and which stock is poised for sustained success.

Read more »

stock chart
Stocks for Beginners

Seize These TSX Stocks Before the Holiday Surge 

| Puja Tayal

The market correction has created a buying opportunity for these holiday season stocks.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by soaring U.S. demand and sharp earnings growth, Aritzia might just be the top growth stock to buy right…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? BNS Stock Can Turn It Into a Passive-Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to build a passive-income stream? If you’re starting with a $1,000 pool, Scotiabank can be the anchor for your…

Read more »