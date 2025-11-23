Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Solid TFSA Passive Income

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Solid TFSA Passive Income

Two high-yield TSX stocks — a grocery-anchored REIT and an industrial-chemicals provider — offer retirees resilient, TFSA-friendly income with solid balance sheets.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • SGR.UN owns grocery-anchored properties with long leases and strong tenants, producing stable, inflation-linked rent and high TFSA-friendly distributions.
  • CHE.UN supplies essential industrial chemicals for water treatment and food production, generating steady cash flow and a well-covered monthly payout.
  • Together, SGR.UN and CHE.UN offer retirees resilient, high-yield income through diversified, recession-resistant businesses and improved balance sheets.

A great income stock pays a generous dividend. Yet there’s more to it for retirees. Retirees need dividends that offer stable, recurring cash flow, a healthy payout ratio, and a business built on essential services that don’t collapse in a downturn. Retirees should look for companies with long histories of maintaining or growing their dividend, manageable debt, and revenue streams that hold up even when the economy wobbles. So, let’s look at two that fit that retirement dream.

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is one of the most compelling high-yield dividend stocks for retirees who want reliable, tax-free income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). What makes it stand out is the stability behind its distribution. SGR.UN owns a portfolio of grocery-anchored real estate across the United States. People buy groceries in every market cycle, and that dependable foot traffic keeps tenants paying rent even when interest rates rise or consumer spending tightens.

Another advantage is the real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) long-term lease structure. Many of SGR.UN’s tenants sign multi-year contracts with built-in rent escalators, giving the trust predictable, inflation-protected revenue. Big chains like Kroger, Publix, and Walmart-owned neighbourhood stores anchor Slate’s properties, and these companies rarely vacate grocery locations because relocation disrupts customer habits. This creates a remarkably sticky income base for the REIT and allows it to maintain a high payout without stretching its balance sheet.

SGR.UN also benefits from a portfolio that tends to be undervalued compared to Canadian retail REITs. Slate can buy properties at attractive prices and lock in better yields on new acquisitions. That makes its business model naturally defensive and cash-rich. Even in a high-rate environment, the trust continued to grow rents and maintain strong occupancy. This proved that the underlying properties are some of the most resilient in the retail world.

CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics (TSX:CHE.UN) is another of those rare high-yield TSX stocks retirees can own in a TFSA and actually feel confident about. Chemtrade supplies essential industrial chemicals used in water treatment, food processing, oil refining, and manufacturing. These are sectors that keep running no matter what the economy is doing. That reliable, recession-proof demand gives Chemtrade steady cash flow, which supports its generous monthly distribution.

What makes Chemtrade especially compelling is how disciplined management has become over the past few years. The dividend stock cleaned up its balance sheet, reduced debt, improved margins, and focused on long-term contracts with stable customers. As a result, cash flow has strengthened significantly, giving the current distribution a much firmer footing. Chemtrade’s products are also tied to industries with long-term growth tailwinds, like clean water infrastructure and chemical manufacturing. This helps protect the business from economic shocks.

Another advantage is its pricing power. Because many of Chemtrade’s chemicals play critical roles in industrial processes, customers tend to accept price increases more readily than in competitive retail sectors. This allows Chemtrade to pass rising costs through its supply chain and maintain healthy margins, even when inflation or commodity prices move.

Bottom line

SGR.UN and CHE.UN are two top dividend stocks retirees can count on. At writing, SGR.UN offers an 8.12% dividend yield, trading at just 15.3 times earnings. CHE.UN offers a lower 4.5% dividend yield and also trades at 15 times earnings. Here’s what $7,000 put towards both could bring in today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHE.UN$14.47483$0.69$333.27Monthly$6,990.01
SGR.UN$14.96468$1.21$566.28Monthly$6,999.68

If you’re a retiree looking for safety from your passive-income dividend stocks, SGR.UN and CHE.UN offer it not just now, but in any economic scenario.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger, Slate Grocery REIT, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep your TFSA truly tax-free. See why First National could be a simple, steady dividend pick to hold for years.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Robin Brown

The RRSP should be part of your long-term retirement planning.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

| Kay Ng

The TFSA shouldn't be your only place to draw retirement income. But even in retirement, your nest egg can still…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free compounding? Put durable Canadian stocks like Wheaton Precious Metals and Dollarama in a TFSA to grow wealth quietly…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI International is a buy-and-hold logistics powerhouse that compounds cash flow through disciplined acquisitions, resilient services, and steady capital returns.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Retirement

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Make Retirement Easier

| Adam Othman

Are you worried about your retirement income? These two TSX dividend stocks offer the kind of high-yielding returns that can…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Turn $20K Into a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $20,000 to become a growing, tax-efficient income machine? Transcontinental’s 4.6% yield and packaging pivot make it a steady dividend…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

A 2.7% Dividend Stock Paying Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Extendicare delivers predictable monthly dividends backed by government-funded long-term care and growing home-care services, making it a dependable income pick.

Read more »