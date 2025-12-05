Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Almost Constant Income

How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Almost Constant Income

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a dependable, tax‑free paycheque with a simple ETF mix. Here’s why VDY can anchor the plan.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Blend high-yield, dividend, and low-volatility ETFs to create steady, diversified income instead of chasing the highest yield.
  • Reinvesting early accelerates compounding and raises future income.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than VDY >

Structuring a $50,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for income is one of the best ways to make your money work for you. That’s because it turns your savings into a steady paycheque arriving without taxes or stress. Instead of watching your balance sit idle, you can turn it into predictable cash flow that helps cover groceries, kids’ activities, date nights, or small financial goals – all without touching your regular budget. So, let’s get started.

Getting started

Structuring a $50,000 TFSA for consistent income starts with choosing investments that pay reliably and complement each other’s strengths. Most investors build around a core of exchange-traded funds (ETF), often a mix of covered-call funds, dividend ETFs, and balanced income ETFs. These create a steady cash stream that doesn’t depend on any single sector. A typical approach is to blend a high-yield ETF with something more stable and low-volatility, so you get both dependable payouts and long-term resilience. The goal isn’t to chase the highest yield possible, but to create a mix that pays predictably while also preserving and slowly growing your capital.

Once the core is set, investors often add a secondary layer of income-focused ETFs that pay quarterly but offer better growth. These might include Canadian high-dividend equity ETFs or broad-market dividend growers. These help offset inflation and support dividend increases over time, which can boost your income even if you reinvest only part of it. With a $50,000 TFSA, even a modest 5% to 7% yield can start producing $200 to $300 per month tax-free. That income can grow each year as your holdings raise distributions. Reinvesting a portion of those payouts early on is key to building momentum toward higher long-term income.

The final step is deciding how hands-on you want to be. Some people rebalance annually to keep things smooth. Others simply let their ETFs work in the background. Because everything grows tax-free, you aren’t penalized for shifting allocations as your needs change. With the right mix of ETFs, dividend growers, and stable income funds, a $50,000 TFSA can evolve into a dependable paycheque without touching your regular income.

Consider VDY

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a fund built to track many of the country’s biggest and most reliable dividend-paying companies. Its portfolio is heavy on banks, pipelines, telecoms, and utilities, the cornerstones of Canada’s income market. Therefore, it captures stable cash flow and long-term dividend growth in one place. Because these companies tend to grow earnings steadily and maintain strong payout histories, VDY has become a go-to ETF for investors who want simplicity, strength, and dependable distributions.

VDY’s recent distribution data shows a consistent pattern of rising payouts driven by the underlying companies’ performance. When core holdings raise dividends or report stronger-than-expected cash flow, those increases flow through to VDY’s monthly distributions. Over the past several quarters, that trend has remained positive, with the ETF maintaining a healthy yield, all while seeing net inflows as investors shift toward safer, dividend-heavy strategies during market uncertainty.

Foolish takeaway

VDY is a strong ETF to buy for consistent income inside a $50,000 TFSA. It holds some of the most dependable dividend payers in Canada and passes their earnings strength directly on to you. Its distributions are predictable, well-supported, and tend to rise over time as its underlying companies grow. If you invested $50,000 into VDY right now, here’s how that could play out in your TFSA:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT
VDY$61.15817$2.03$1,658.51

All considered, VDY is the kind of anchor ETF that can keep your TFSA balanced, reliable, and growing year after year.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

1 Safer Dividend Stock I’d Stash Away in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock could stand tall in 2026 as volatility looks to hit hard.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks for long-term investors looking for positive total returns over the next decade.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider owning quality TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA to benefit from a growing passive income stream.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This northern grocer could anchor a 10‑year dividend plan. Here’s why NWC’s essential markets and steady cash flows make it…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock Paying Out 4.2% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend reset and long-term contracts could let TFSA investors lock in steady, tax-free monthly income with room to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks could continue to pay and increase their dividends year after year, making them to bets to generate…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning 55? See how a TFSA and a low‑volatility income ETF like ZPAY can boost tax‑free retirement cash flow while…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TD Bank’s Earnings Beat & Dividend Hike: Told You So!

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) just released its fourth quarter earnings and hiked its dividend by 2.9%.

Read more »