Member Login
Home » Investing » The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

This northern grocer could anchor a 10‑year dividend plan. Here’s why NWC’s essential markets and steady cash flows make it a sleep‑well‑at‑night stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
shopper pushes cart through grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • NWC serves remote communities with essential goods
  • The company’s logistics edge and cost discipline support stable margins, reliable cash flow, and consistent dividend growth.
  • Recent results showed resilient sales and profitability.

Finding a Canadian dividend stock you can trust for the next 10 years matters. Life feels a lot easier when part of your financial future is handled by a company that quietly pays you, grows steadily, and doesn’t keep you up at night. A dependable dividend stock becomes a partner in your long-term plans. It covers small monthly expenses or helping you build a cushion without constant monitoring or stress. Over a decade, those steady payouts and gradual dividend increases can snowball into real wealth. This gives you both peace of mind and more freedom in your budget. So let’s look at one dividend stock to get you started.

NWC

North West Company (TSX:NWC) is one of the most unique retailers on the TSX. It serves markets that most companies never touch. It operates grocery and general merchandise stores across Canada’s northern and remote communities, as well as in Alaska, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific. These regions have limited competition, high barriers to entry, and steady demand for essentials, which gives NWC a durable competitive moat. The company focuses on supplying everyday necessities so its revenue remains stable even when the broader retail sector slows.

Its long operating history also gives it deep local relationships and logistics expertise, especially in places where getting goods in and out requires specialized distribution. That advantage makes it very difficult for new entrants to match its scale, reliability, or supply-chain efficiency. Over time, NWC has quietly improved margins, modernized stores, and expanded services to the communities it serves. Investors don’t buy it for rapid growth, but it for consistency, resilience, and a customer base that relies on the dividend stock every single week of the year.

Into earnings

North West Company’s most recent earnings continued to show why the business remains so steady. Revenue rose as the dividend stock recorded stronger sales in its Canadian operations, supported by solid performance in food and essential goods categories. Because its markets are less sensitive to economic swings, NWC tends to maintain sales momentum even when other retailers face pressure. The latest quarter also reflected disciplined cost control, which helped offset inflation in transportation and supply-chain expenses.

The dividend stock’s profitability held firm thanks to stable gross margins and careful expense management. Management highlighted ongoing efficiency improvements and strong demand in its core markets, reinforcing the message that NWC’s operating environment remains healthy. While it rarely delivers big surprises, its earnings show the kind of dependable performance long-term investors appreciate. That’s steady sales, predictable cash flow, and a business insulated from competitive threats that typically affect mainstream retail chains.

Foolish takeaway

NWC stands out as a dividend stock to trust for the next decade. Its business model is built on markets where demand for essentials never goes away. People in remote communities rely on its stores for groceries, healthcare items, and household goods, which means the company enjoys consistent cash flow even in recessions. That stability supports a dividend that has been paid, and raised, over many years, giving investors confidence that payouts can continue well into the future. Even now, here’s what just $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWC$48.56144$1.64$236.16Quarterly$6,992.64

What strengthens the 10-year outlook even more is NWC’s financial discipline and long-term strategy. The dividend stock invests steadily in supply-chain upgrades, energy-efficient infrastructure, and improved service offerings. This deepens its competitive position over time. Its payout ratio remains sustainable, and its dividends have proven resilient through multiple economic cycles. For investors who want a dependable dividend stock, North West Company is one of the most trustworthy names on the TSX.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock Paying Out 4.2% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend reset and long-term contracts could let TFSA investors lock in steady, tax-free monthly income with room to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks could continue to pay and increase their dividends year after year, making them to bets to generate…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning 55? See how a TFSA and a low‑volatility income ETF like ZPAY can boost tax‑free retirement cash flow while…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TD Bank’s Earnings Beat & Dividend Hike: Told You So!

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) just released its fourth quarter earnings and hiked its dividend by 2.9%.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 54 in Canada

| Andrew Button

Holding the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA can maximize your wealth.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Tier TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 20% from all-time highs, Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a blue-chip TSX stock that offers upside potential in…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $275 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover how True North Commercial REIT’s government‑anchored leases could help turn a TFSA into monthly, tax‑free income even amid a…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

Read more »