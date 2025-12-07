Member Login
This 7.3% Dividend Stock Could Pay Me Every Month Like Clockwork

This Walmart‑anchored REIT pays monthly and is building for growth. See why SRU.UN can power tax‑free TFSA income today and tomorrow.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA can turn SRU.UN’s monthly dividend into tax‑free income you can use or reinvest
  • SmartCentres’ Walmart‑anchored, necessity‑based centres keep occupancy high and cash flow steady through economic cycles.
  • Recent results showed 98% occupancy, stable rental income, and progress on redevelopment projects for future growth.

A monthly dividend stock can be a stellar buy. It pays you the way life actually works with monthly bills, monthly budgets, and monthly goals. Instead of waiting every three months for income to show up, you get a steady flow of cash you can count on. That’s whether you’re reinvesting for faster growth or using the money to cover everyday expenses. It smooths out your financial planning, makes compounding feel more immediate, and creates a rhythm of returns that feels both rewarding and motivating.

For investors building wealth in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), those dependable monthly deposits can turn into a powerful, tax-free income stream that grows without any extra effort. That’s why today, we’ll be considering a smart investment in SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN).

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT is one of Canada’s most dominant retail landlords, built around a portfolio of Walmart-anchored shopping centres that provide exceptional stability. With more than 180 properties across the country, the real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on necessity-based retail like grocers, pharmacies, banks, and service providers. These stay busy regardless of economic cycles.

This gives SmartCentres a consistent stream of rental income and some of the highest occupancy rates in the industry. Beyond retail, the REIT has been transforming its massive land base into long-term growth opportunities, including residential towers, townhomes, seniors’ housing, and self-storage. These developments allow SmartCentres to extract more value from the same land, creating an important growth engine for the next decade.

Strategically, SmartCentres stands out because of its relationship with Walmart, which drives foot traffic and supports incoming tenants. This gives the REIT a competitive advantage no other landlord can replicate at scale. Its properties often sit in prime suburban locations with strong population growth, making redevelopment more profitable and more likely to be approved. While retail REITs have faced headwinds in recent years, SmartCentres’s focus on essential services has allowed it to weather downturns better than most.

Earnings performance

Recent earnings showed that SmartCentres continues to perform resiliently despite ongoing pressure from higher interest rates. The REIT maintained occupancy above 98%, driven largely by the strength of Walmart and other necessity-based tenants that depend on physical locations to serve their communities. Same-property net operating income remained stable, supported by strong leasing activity and improved rental spreads.

Even with inflation affecting some operating costs, SmartCentres generated consistent funds from operations, reflecting the durability of its tenant base and the predictable nature of its rental revenue. Management also highlighted meaningful progress in its mixed-use development pipeline, including active residential and seniors’ housing projects that should contribute new income streams over time.

While interest expense increased, SmartCentres managed it effectively by maintaining staggered debt maturities and limiting refinance risk. The overall message from earnings was clear. SmartCentres remains financially stable, operationally strong, and positioned to benefit from redevelopment-driven growth.

A Stellar Monthly Buy

SmartCentres is an excellent monthly dividend stock with income backed by some of the most reliable tenants in Canada. This gives investors a predictable cash flow that holds up even during recessions. The Walmart anchor strategy creates a halo effect as tenants want to be near Walmart, shoppers consistently visit, and the REIT faces less vacancy risk than typical retail landlords.

This foundation makes the monthly payout one of the more dependable dividends in the REIT space. For TFSA investors especially, SRU.UN’s tax-free monthly income can help build a smooth, steady cash stream that feels like a reliable paycheque. At the same time, SmartCentres offers something many monthly income stocks lack: genuine long-term growth potential.

Even without future growth, here’s how much monthly dividend income a $7,000 investment in SRU.UN could bring in now. (It currently pays out $1.85 per share on an annualized basis, giving it a 7.3% yield.)

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESMONTHLY DIVIDENDTOTAL MONTHLY PAYOUT
SRU.UN$25.46274$0.154$42.20

Bottom Line

SmartCentres’s vast land holdings give it decades of redevelopment opportunities that can meaningfully lift earnings and, eventually, dividends. As residential towers, mixed-use communities, and seniors’ living projects come online, SmartCentres evolves from a pure retail landlord into a diversified real-estate platform. That gives investors exposure to both consistent monthly income today and capital appreciation tomorrow. This makes SRU.UN one of the few REITs that can support immediate cash flow needs while still compounding wealth over time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

