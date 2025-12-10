Member Login
Home » Investing » Should Investors Dump Enbridge Stock and Buy This Dividend Champ Instead? 

Should Investors Dump Enbridge Stock and Buy This Dividend Champ Instead? 

Uncover the current state of Enbridge as it pivot towards natural gas. Is it still a trusted investment for Canadians?

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge, a long-time favorite among dividend investors for its consistent payout history, is facing slower dividend growth due to its transition from oil to natural gas pipelines, making it less appealing for medium-term growth but still reliable for long-term income.
  • For investors seeking higher medium-term dividend growth, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) offers a compelling alternative with an 8-9% growth rate, benefiting from quicker cash flow turnaround through increased oil production, potentially surpassing Enbridge in dividend returns by 2029, provided it maintains its growth trajectory.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Enbridge.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a stock most Canadians have owned for a long time. It is, after all, a dividend darling with 30 consecutive years of dividend growth and more than 60 years of dividend-paying history. It is the reliable retirement partner of many retirees today because it has grown its dividend at 9% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Does it still have the same growth and return that made it a retiree’s favourite?

Should investors dump Enbridge stock?

Enbridge is currently transitioning its portfolio from oil pipelines to natural gas pipelines. The gas transmission, storage, and distribution now make up more than 50% of its revenue. However, this transition has accelerated capital expenditure and increased debt. The diversion of cash has slowed its dividend-growth rate from 9.8% in 2020 to 3% since then. The 3% growth will continue till 2026, and from 2027 onwards, 5% dividend growth could be in the cards.

The current scenario of high debt and capex has made Enbridge less appealing as a dividend stock for the medium term. However, its long-term appeal remains intact. If you have accumulated Enbridge stock over the last few years at a share price below $50, you could consider holding the stock for stable passive income. The company can continue paying dividends for years to come and even grow them by mid-single digits.

However, if you are looking to make fresh investments, there are better options than Enbridge for higher growth in the medium term.

Consider buying this dividend champ instead

The unique point of Enbridge stock was its high dividend-growth rate and long dividend history. Since the first one has slowed, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) presents an attractive option in the medium term, provided the company maintains an 8-9% dividend-growth rate.

Unlike Enbridge, which has a longer turnaround time to realize cash flows from pipeline projects, CNQ has a quicker turnaround time. It acquires oil sands reserves and starts producing oil. The higher production converts to more cash flow, which it uses to pay down debt. Higher production also leads to optimum utilization of refineries, reducing production costs. CNQ incorporates the dividend into its breakeven cost of mid-US$40/barrel.

Thus, higher oil prices increase cash flow and dividends. In the bust cycles, lower debt and share buybacks help increase dividend per share. In the last five years, Enbridge slowed its dividend-growth rate to 3%, while CNQ increased it to an average annual rate of 23.5%.

Taking a conservative approach, CNQ might keep its dividend-growth rate around 8-9% as oil prices normalize and its debt level increases to $17 billion, above its $12 to $15 billion range.

Which is a better buy in 2026: Enbridge or CNQ?

The best way to decide is to see the dividend outcome on a $10,000 investment. Although Enbridge has a higher dividend yield of 5.83% than Canadian Natural Resources’s 4.9%, the latter has a higher growth rate. A $10,000 investment today can buy 152 shares of Enbridge and 214 shares of CNQ. If Enbridge grows its dividend by 5% from 2027 onwards and CNQ by 9%, their dividends would be at par in 2028, and CNQ’s would exceed Enbridge’s in 2029.

YearEnbridge Dividend Per ShareDividend income on $10,000 InvestmentCNQ Dividend per ShareDividend income on $10,000 Investment
2025$3.77$573.04$2.35$502.90
2026$3.88$590.23$2.56$548.16
2027$4.08$619.74$2.79$597.50
2028$4.28$650.73$3.04$651.27
2029$4.50$683.27$3.32$709.88
2030$4.72$717.43$3.62$773.77

However, CNQ must maintain the 9% dividend-growth rate for it to be more attractive than Enbridge.

Investor takeaway

In investing, the better stock is always dynamic as changing market conditions, management decisions, the company’s fundamentals, and share price keep moving.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in a While

| Chris MacDonald

This renewable energy stock hasn't been this cheap in a long time. Does that mean long-term investors should buy, or…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

1 No-Brainer Buy-and-Hold Canadian Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a world-class company as far as I can tell. Here's why I think this utility giant could…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A strengthening balance sheet, more share buybacks, and low valuations make Baytex Energy worth taking a look at.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Learn why energy stock investments are essential in Canada, focusing on Canadian Natural Resources as a top choice for investors.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Find out how Enbridge is navigating through macroeconomic events while achieving growth and extending its dividend.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Energy Stock Down 29% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this under-the-radar TSX stock might be one of the best long-term buys in the energy sector today.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Suncor or Canadian Natural Resources Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources are up in recent months. Are more gains on the way for one of these…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Energy Stocks

Buy 928 Shares of This Stock for $300 in Monthly Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a 5.8% dividend yield.

Read more »