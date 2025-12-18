Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Lululemon Stock a Buy After the CEO Exit?

Is Lululemon Stock a Buy After the CEO Exit?

After Lululemon’s CEO exit, is it a buy on the reset, or is Aritzia the smarter growth bet?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Lululemon's CEO change signalled a reset, lifting shares on hopes for tighter execution and profitable, measured growth.
  • Today, Lululemon looks like a quality hold or slow add
  • Aritzia offers higher upside with U.S. expansion and brand control, but carries more volatility

When a high-profile CEO steps down at a company like Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), the market reaction is often less about the person leaving and more about what it signals next. Investors tend to focus on whether the business has matured past founder-led growing pains, whether execution will improve, and whether new leadership can unlock value that’s been stuck. In Lululemon’s case, the change felt like a reset rather than a crisis, which is why the reaction wasn’t fear-driven but cautiously optimistic. So is it now a buy after the CEO bump? Or should investors consider another stock instead?

What happened

Lululemon’s leadership change came at a time when the company was still fundamentally strong but clearly facing pressure. Growth had slowed from its post-pandemic highs, margins had tightened, and investors were questioning execution, inventory discipline, and the pace of international expansion. The CEO stepping down signalled accountability and a willingness by the board to address those concerns rather than defend the status quo. Markets tend to like decisive action, especially when the underlying brand remains powerful.

Shares popped because investors interpreted the move as a positive catalyst. Lululemon still dominates premium athletic apparel, maintains strong pricing power, and has a loyal customer base. With fresh leadership, the market began pricing in better operational focus, improved inventory management, and a sharper strategy for global growth. The pop wasn’t about short-term earnings magic, but about confidence that the next chapter could be run more efficiently.

Whether Lululemon looks like a buy now depends on expectations. It’s no longer an early hyper-growth story, but it remains a high-quality brand with strong cash generation. If leadership executes well, the stock could compound steadily from here. However, investors should temper expectations for explosive upside. At this stage, it looks more like a quality hold or gradual accumulation than a screaming bargain.

ATZ

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), meanwhile, is often viewed as the Canadian growth alternative. In some ways, it could offer a better risk-reward setup. Aritzia is a fashion and lifestyle retailer focused on owned brands, which gives it more control over margins, pricing, and brand identity. It targets a younger, style-driven customer and has been expanding aggressively in the U.S., where brand awareness is still growing. That expansion runway is what keeps long-term investors interested.

Recent earnings from Aritzia showed both sides of the story. Revenue growth remained solid, particularly in the U.S., but margins faced pressure from higher costs, promotions, and investments tied to expansion. Management has been upfront that it’s in a build phase, prioritizing long-term scale over short-term perfection. That honesty matters, because it frames near-term volatility as part of a broader plan rather than a warning sign.

Foolish takeaway

ATZ could be the better buy for investors who want growth rather than stability. It’s earlier in its expansion curve than Lululemon, which means more upside if execution goes right. However it also holds more risk if consumer demand softens or costs stay elevated. In contrast, Lululemon offers maturity and predictability. The choice really comes down to temperament: Aritzia for patient growth investors willing to ride volatility, and Lululemon for those who want a proven brand settling into its next, more disciplined phase.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over Royal Bank Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s biggest bank looks safe, but Manulife may quietly offer better lifetime income and upside.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks I’d Buy for 2026 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For 2026 and beyond, own essential businesses that quietly compound: Constellation Software, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Waste Connections.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Is the Average TFSA and RRSP Enough at Age 65?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Feeling behind at 65? Here’s a simple ETF mix that can turn okay savings into dependable retirement income.

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

As its store network grows across continents, Dollarama stock could be gearing up for an even stronger three-year run than…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Create Long-Term Family Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividends that can endure for decades? These two Canadian stocks offer steady cash and growing payouts.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Stocks for Beginners

This Recession-Resistant TSX Stock Can Last for a Lifetime in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD Bank’s steady, recession-ready business could turn your TFSA into reliable, tax-free income for decades.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a “just right” dividend? Royal Bank’s scale, steady profits, and disciplined risk make its payout one you can…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Stocks for Beginners

The Year Ahead: Canadian Stocks With Strong Momentum for 2026

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategies for investing in stocks based on momentum and sector trends to enhance your returns this year.

Read more »