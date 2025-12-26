Member Login
Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $198 a Month in Passive Income

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $198 a Month in Passive Income

A boring, grocery‑anchored REIT paying monthly. Why Slate Grocery REIT could fit a TFSA income plan and the key risks to watch.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
shopper pushes cart through grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Slate Grocery REIT owns U.S. grocery‑anchored centres with 94% occupancy
  • AFFO was about $0.21 per unit in Q3, versus a US$0.072 monthly distribution
  • Mostly fixed‑rate debt and potential NAV discount help

If you’ve ever looked at your TFSA and thought, “I need this to start paying me back,” Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) might catch your eye. Rates sit high, and real estate investment trust (REIT) investors crave proof, not promises.

Slate tries to offer both: a monthly cheque and a portfolio it builds around grocery stores, the kind of place people visit even when they cut back. As a dividend stock, it appeals because it pays monthly and it ties its rent to essential shopping. It owns U.S. grocery-anchored centres, so it collects rent from tenants that sell food, pharmacy items, and everyday basics. That sounds boring. Good. When a holding feels dull, you often hold it longer, and time does most of the work.

About Slate

Slate owns 116 properties and it focuses on plazas where a grocery store pulls in steady traffic. That traffic supports smaller tenants like quick-service restaurants and clinics. The grocery anchor also tends to sign longer leases and renew more often than trendy tenants. That helps smooth cash flow, which matters for a REIT that pays you every month.

Recent performance tells a familiar REIT story. The unit price has climbed off its 52-week low near $12.38 and it now trades around the mid-$15 range. Investors have warmed up as rate fear cools and as the REIT shows leasing momentum. The chart also reminds you that income stocks can wobble when bond yields jump, so you should expect bumps.

Into earnings

The latest quarter shows where the strength sits, and where the tension sits too. In Q3 2025, Slate grew rental revenue modestly and kept occupancy steady at 94.3%. It also signed leases at higher rents than before, which points to future rent growth. Yet adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit came in at about $0.21 for the quarter. The monthly distribution runs at US$0.072, so the payout ratio sat right around 120%. That does not scream danger, but it does remove the cushion.

Valuation matters here because you do not buy a REIT only for yield. You want that yield plus a chance that the market re-rates the units higher. Slate reports in U.S. dollars, so its net asset value per unit sits in that currency. With the units trading in Canadian dollars, investors often see a discount to net asset value (NAV) once you account for exchange rates. The REIT also points to a spread between its property cap rates and its borrowing costs, which can support long-term value if rents keep rising.

Earning income

Now for the income. Slate pays monthly, which matches how bills actually show up. It also lets unitholders elect Canadian dollars, which can simplify budgeting if you spend in Canada. If you reinvest inside a TFSA, each monthly payment buys a little more exposure without you lifting a finger. Over years, that drip-feed compounding can feel powerful, especially when the unit price dips.

The other reason it can work for passive income comes from the tenant mix. Grocery-led centres tend to keep traffic through recessions, and that supports rent collection. Slate also carries mostly fixed-rate debt, which can soften the hit from short-term rate spikes. Still, you should not treat the yield as a free lunch. The trust runs with meaningful leverage, and refinancing always matters in real estate. If rates stay higher for longer, or if leasing slows, the payout ratio can tighten further.

Bottom line

If you want a monthly dividend stock that tries to balance stability with upside, SGR.UN deserves a spot on your watchlist. It offers essential retail exposure, steady occupancy, and a distribution that can slot neatly into a TFSA income plan. And right now, here’s what 2,000 shares would bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$15.272000$1.19$2,380.00Monthly$30,540.00

Just stay honest about the risks, especially the thin cash flow cushion and rate sensitivity. If those trade-offs fit your temperament, you can buy it, collect the monthly cheques, and let patience do the heavy lifting. Start small, reinvest the payouts, and watch the snowball form.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

