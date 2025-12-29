Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 29

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 29

The TSX cooled slightly from record highs amid light holiday trading, with today’s session expected to be shaped by mixed commodity moves and quieter year-end trading activity.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX slipped 0.2% to 32,000 on Wednesday -- ending a four-session winning streak amid lighter holiday volumes and mixed commodity trends.
  • Brookfield Business Partners climbed 2.1% while Bausch Health fell 2% after debt exchange results.
  • The TSX could experience mining sector gains at the open today due to rising metals prices, but face energy headwinds from weaker oil, with investors awaiting U.S. pending home sales data.

Canadian stocks eased a bit from their record highs on Wednesday as lighter holiday trading volumes and mixed commodity prices kept investors on the sidelines. Following a four-session winning streak, the S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 59 points, or 0.2%, to close at 32,000.

Even as real estate and financial stocks trended higher, sharp intraday declines in some key sectors like healthcare, mining, and energy, weighed on the broader index.

Nevertheless, with 0.8% gains in the first three days of the week, the TSX benchmark ended its third straight weekly advance, highlighting the market’s strong finish to 2025.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Perpetua Resources, Seabridge Gold, NGEx Minerals, and IAMGOLD were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 2.5%.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC) also slid by 2% to $9.84 apiece after the Laval-based healthcare giant announced the final results of its debt exchange offers. The company said about $2.7 billion of its existing senior secured notes due 2028 were tendered, with roughly $1.6 billion expected to be exchanged into new 10% senior secured notes due 2032.

While this transaction could help push out maturities and simplify Bausch’s debt profile, it also locks in a relatively high interest rate on the new notes. Investors appeared cautious about the cost of refinancing and the overall leverage implications. Despite the recent weakness, BHC stock has risen nearly 11% so far in December.

On the flip side, Brookfield Business Partners, Celestica, Cargojet, and Northland Power rose by at least 1.5% each, making them the session’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Cenovus Energy, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Although the Canadian stock market remained closed for Boxing Day on Friday, metals prices continued to edge sharply higher in global trading, helping set a constructive tone for TSX mining stocks at the open today. However, weaker crude oil prices in early Monday trading may limit gains for energy stocks and weigh slightly on the broader index.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest U.S. pending home sales this morning.

With just a few trading sessions left in the year, market activity on both sides of the border may stay relatively subdued, but any sector-specific moves could still impact the TSX’s year-end direction as it currently trades with solid year-to-date gains of 29.4%.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Celestica. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX notched a third straight record close as commodity strength offset rate concerns, with today’s session expected to see…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Extend Gains on Tuesday, December 23

| Jitendra Parashar

After the TSX closed above the 32,000 mark for the first time, today’s session will test whether commodity strength and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Monday, December 22

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX setting a new all-time high, today’s market direction may hinge on commodity momentum and confidence in future…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX bounced back from recent losses and remains near record highs, with investors weighing fresh economic data today and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with rising commodities, TSX stocks are struggling to regain momentum as rate cut uncertainty and economic worries continue to…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stock Market

3 Reasons VFV Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

Looking for a simple yet powerful way to grow your wealth over time? VFV might be the ETF your portfolio…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Markets remain on edge after a three-day TSX slide, but stronger gold and oil prices this morning may offer a…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling oil and metals prices may weigh on the TSX at the open today, even as investors await BoC governor…

Read more »