Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian REITs for Monthly Income in 2026

3 Top Canadian REITs for Monthly Income in 2026

For those looking for top-notch quality in the real estate investment trust space, here are three REITs I think are no-brainer buys for the long term.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer high yields and benefit from declining interest rates, making them attractive for passive income investors heading into 2026.
  • Top picks include SmartCentres REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, and Sienna Senior Living, each offering strategic advantages and robust dividend yields in their respective sectors.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is one that I think provides investors with plenty to think about heading into 2026.

For one, these dividend stocks provide incredible yields relative to most stocks in the market. That’s because by law, they’re required to distribute at least 90% of their net operating income to investors every year (mostly quarterly, but sometimes monthly). Thus, from a passive-income perspective, there are few other sectors that are better.

But these stocks also benefit from a declining interest rate environment. That’s just the nature of the real estate sector.

In terms of three companies with the best headwinds heading into next year, here are three of my top picks.

SmartCentres REIT

A retail-focused REIT I remain very bullish on, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) continues to provide excellent value, even after its recent moves.

Shares of SmartCentres have surged (everything is relative) to a five-year high of late. That’s despite sentiment that remains sour in this space. E-commerce continues to cut into brick-and-mortar retail, with malls closing down everywhere.

That said, the fact that this is a company anchored by Walmart for most of its locations provides cash flow durability that its peers simply don’t possess. For a company with a unique model and a 7.2% yield, there are few better options in this sector right now in my view.

Dream Industrial REIT

I remain very bullish on industrial real estate, and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) continues to be among my top picks in this space.

Why am I so bullish? Well, for REITs like Dream Industrial that have high-quality assets strategically positioned close to city centres, the distribution and warehouse facilities funding the e-commerce growth trends I mentioned above are essentially backed by this REIT. In other words, investing in Dream Industrial is like picking up a slice of the overall industrial revolution underway today.

With an impressive 5.6% dividend yield, and a stock price I think could head much higher from here as this stock gets re-rated higher, this is a no-brainer buy in my view.

Sienna Senior Living

Last, but certainly not least on this list of top Canadian REITs to buy, is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA).

Shares of the senior facility operator have soared of late, as investors have clearly picked up on my underlying thesis around this company.

It’s really simple — demographics. Canadians are aging, and fast. And with fewer children each and every generation, a disproportionate amount of spending is going to take place among the oldest cohorts in our population. That’s a trend that should continue even as Gen X ages into retirement, and so on.

For those looking to invest in such a trend, and a company with robust financials and a 4.5% dividend yield, this is the way to go in my view.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend growth for passive income
Investing

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Saputo’s “boring” dairy business has quietly staged a big comeback, and it could be a smart $1,000 TFSA starter stock.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend’s Growth Potential Is Seriously Underrated

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock might be a dividend steal to start off 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy Fairfax Financial While It’s Still on Sale

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock looks like a standout value stock for 2026.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Pair Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s infrastructure plan in 2026 is a strong tailwind for a pair of TSX industrial giants.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A falling price doesn’t automatically mean “buy more,” but these three dividend payers may be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Investing

3 Must-Own TSX Stocks Critical to Carney’s Major Project Agenda

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are must-own investments because of their strategic roles in the nation-building agenda in 2026.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

7.2%-Yielding SmartCentresREIT Pays Investors Each Month Like Clockwork

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) shares are worth checking out for big passive income.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $121.67/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want your TFSA to feel like it’s paying you a monthly “paycheque”? This TSX dividend stock might deliver.

Read more »