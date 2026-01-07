Why January Loves Risk: 2 Small-Cap TSX Stocks to Watch in Early 2026

FRU and LIF can make a TFSA feel like “cash season” in early 2026, but their dividends are cycle-driven, and the yield is the risk indicator, not a guarantee.

Early 2026 is when a lot of Canadians start thinking about a fresh start to investing. As the year turns, new Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room is top of mind, and anything that throws off cash can feel like a win. The problem is that small-cap income names can be the most misleading, as a high yield can be a signal of stress, not safety. Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) are worth watching, but only if you understand what actually funds the payouts.

FRU

Freehold Royalties is a royalty company, not an oil producer. It owns royalty interests and collects a share of production revenue while other companies do the drilling and spend the capital. That makes its business less about running rigs and more about owning a diversified stream of payments. In the latest quarter, production averaged 16,054 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 14,608 boe/d a year earlier, with liquids making up roughly two-thirds of the mix.

The Q3 numbers show why some investors like this setup. Freehold reported funds from operations (FFO) of $59 million, or $0.32 per share, and it highlighted net debt of about $263 million with net debt-to-trailing funds from operations around 1.1 times. That’s not zero debt, but manageable leverage for an energy-linked business that can move with commodity prices.

Income is the main draw, and it comes with fine print. The dividend stock declared a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share for November 2025, and its reports show a Q3 dividend payout ratio around 75%. If oil and gas prices fade or operators slow activity, that payout can be adjusted, even if the business stays healthy. For a beginner, FRU works best as a cycle-aware income holding, not as a bond substitute.

LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is more concentrated. Its results are tied to the Iron Ore Company of Canada, so the big driver is what IOC earns and chooses to distribute. In the last quarter, LIF reported revenue of $10.8 million and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.03 per share, both lower than the same quarter a year earlier. It also reported that it received no dividends from IOC during the quarter, explaining the softer results.

That structure is why LIF can feel amazing in good years and frustrating in quiet ones. For Q3 2025, it declared dividends of $0.40 per share, down from $0.47 a year earlier. You’re not buying a smooth, predictable income stream. You’re buying a pass-through that can surge when iron ore and IOC distributions are strong, and cool off when they are not.

Valuation needs a different mindset, too. One third-party snapshot put LIF around $30.29 with a market cap near $1.9 billion and a price to earnings (P/E) around 17.6, but any simple multiple can mislead when dividends received can jump around quarter to quarter. With LIF, the real beginner question is whether you’re comfortable being tied to a commodity cycle and a single underlying asset, even if the income can be attractive.

Bottom line

So, could FRU and LIF be two small-cap TSX stocks to watch in early 2026? Yes, if you treat them as paid risk ideas. Freehold usually fits easier as it spreads royalties across many properties and keeps leverage in check, while still paying monthly. LIF can deliver larger bursts of cash when iron ore is humming, but the path can be bumpier. If you buy either, do it for patient, cycle-aware income, not because the yield looks comforting. Right now, here’s what $7,000 can bring in with dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FRU $14.65 477 $1.08 $515.16 Monthly $6,988.05 LIF $30.00 233 $1.55 $361.15 Quarterly $6,990.00

A simple way to manage that bumpiness is position size. Keep each name small until you have seen a full cycle in your own account. Watch funds from operations (FFO) for Freehold and the dividend receipts from IOC for Labrador. If either payout starts to outrun cash generation for several quarters, that is your cue to reassess, not to hope.