Member Login
Home » Investing » Why January Loves Risk: 2 Small-Cap TSX Stocks to Watch in Early 2026

Why January Loves Risk: 2 Small-Cap TSX Stocks to Watch in Early 2026

FRU and LIF can make a TFSA feel like “cash season” in early 2026, but their dividends are cycle-driven, and the yield is the risk indicator, not a guarantee.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
iceberg hides hidden danger below surface

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High-yield small caps can mislead beginners, so focus on what funds the payout
  • Freehold’s monthly dividend is supported by royalty-based FFO and manageable leverage
  • LIF’s dividends depend on IOC distributions and iron ore, so income can arrive in bursts and drop suddenly

Early 2026 is when a lot of Canadians start thinking about a fresh start to investing. As the year turns, new Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room is top of mind, and anything that throws off cash can feel like a win. The problem is that small-cap income names can be the most misleading, as a high yield can be a signal of stress, not safety. Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) are worth watching, but only if you understand what actually funds the payouts.

FRU

Freehold Royalties is a royalty company, not an oil producer. It owns royalty interests and collects a share of production revenue while other companies do the drilling and spend the capital. That makes its business less about running rigs and more about owning a diversified stream of payments. In the latest quarter, production averaged 16,054 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 14,608 boe/d a year earlier, with liquids making up roughly two-thirds of the mix.

The Q3 numbers show why some investors like this setup. Freehold reported funds from operations (FFO) of $59 million, or $0.32 per share, and it highlighted net debt of about $263 million with net debt-to-trailing funds from operations around 1.1 times. That’s not zero debt, but manageable leverage for an energy-linked business that can move with commodity prices.

Income is the main draw, and it comes with fine print. The dividend stock declared a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share for November 2025, and its reports show a Q3 dividend payout ratio around 75%. If oil and gas prices fade or operators slow activity, that payout can be adjusted, even if the business stays healthy. For a beginner, FRU works best as a cycle-aware income holding, not as a bond substitute.

LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is more concentrated. Its results are tied to the Iron Ore Company of Canada, so the big driver is what IOC earns and chooses to distribute. In the last quarter, LIF reported revenue of $10.8 million and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.03 per share, both lower than the same quarter a year earlier. It also reported that it received no dividends from IOC during the quarter, explaining the softer results.

That structure is why LIF can feel amazing in good years and frustrating in quiet ones. For Q3 2025, it declared dividends of $0.40 per share, down from $0.47 a year earlier. You’re not buying a smooth, predictable income stream. You’re buying a pass-through that can surge when iron ore and IOC distributions are strong, and cool off when they are not.

Valuation needs a different mindset, too. One third-party snapshot put LIF around $30.29 with a market cap near $1.9 billion and a price to earnings (P/E) around 17.6, but any simple multiple can mislead when dividends received can jump around quarter to quarter. With LIF, the real beginner question is whether you’re comfortable being tied to a commodity cycle and a single underlying asset, even if the income can be attractive.

Bottom line

So, could FRU and LIF be two small-cap TSX stocks to watch in early 2026? Yes, if you treat them as paid risk ideas. Freehold usually fits easier as it spreads royalties across many properties and keeps leverage in check, while still paying monthly. LIF can deliver larger bursts of cash when iron ore is humming, but the path can be bumpier. If you buy either, do it for patient, cycle-aware income, not because the yield looks comforting. Right now, here’s what $7,000 can bring in with dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$14.65477$1.08$515.16Monthly$6,988.05
LIF$30.00233$1.55$361.15Quarterly$6,990.00

A simple way to manage that bumpiness is position size. Keep each name small until you have seen a full cycle in your own account. Watch funds from operations (FFO) for Freehold and the dividend receipts from IOC for Labrador. If either payout starts to outrun cash generation for several quarters, that is your cue to reassess, not to hope.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

New Year, New Income: How to Aim for $300 a Month in Tax-Free Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $300/month TFSA dividend goal starts with building a base and can be a practical “income foundation” if cash-flow coverage…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Overthink It: The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach to Start 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $21,000 to start a TFSA in 2026, a simple four-holding mix can balance Canadian income with global diversification.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

You Don’t Need a Ton of Money to Grow a Successful TFSA: Here Are 3 Ways to Get Started

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have a higher likelihood of delivering returns that outpace the broader market, making them top bets for…

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

The “Sleep-Well” TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple “sleep-better” TFSA core for January 2026 can start with a bank, a utility, and an energy blue chip,…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make January Feel Like Payday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties’ 8% yield can make your TFSA feel like “payday season,” but that monthly cheque is tied to energy…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s a TFSA Setup That Can Pay You Every Month in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA split between two high-income names can create a steady cash “drip,” but the real sleep-well factor is…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Stocks for Beginners

The January Effect Is Real: 5 Canadian Stocks That Could Pop First

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The January effect can reward patient buyers of “temporarily hated” TSX stocks if the businesses are still sound and the…

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks could be set to outperform in 2026 and beyond? These four Canadian stocks look like…

Read more »