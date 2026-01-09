Member Login
Home » Investing » Freedom 55? How do Investors Stack Up to the Average TFSA Right Now

Freedom 55? How do Investors Stack Up to the Average TFSA Right Now

If you’re 55, January is a great time to turn TFSA regret into a simple, repeatable contribution routine.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CRA data shows ages 55–59 averaged about $35,009 in TFSA value, but big accounts can skew averages.
  • Pick one 12-month TFSA goal and automate contributions, with emergency cash outside the TFSA.
  • Couche-Tard can be a steady TFSA compounder, but treat it as one piece of a diversified plan.

If you’re 55 and feel like your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should be further along, you’re not alone. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data shows TFSA holders aged 55 to 59 had an average TFSA fair market value of about $35,009 as of December 31, 2021. That’s an average among people who actually have a TFSA, not every Canadian, and big accounts can pull the number up. Still, it’s a useful benchmark, and January is a great month to use it as a reset button.

Getting started

Start by choosing what you want this account to do. Some 55-year-olds want future monthly cash flow. Others want a larger cushion for travel, medical costs, or simply peace of mind. Pick one clear goal for the next 12 months, not the next 12 years. A goal can be as simple as contributing $200 a week, or filling whatever new TFSA room you receive in 2026. The win is consistency, not a perfect plan.

Now turn that goal into a routine you can maintain when life is busy. Automate contributions right after payday so you’re paying yourself first. If you’re self-employed, set a fixed monthly transfer like a mortgage payment to your future self. Keep a small emergency buffer outside the TFSA, so surprise expenses don’t force you to sell investments at a bad time.

Finally, simplify the investing so you actually stick with it. A 55-year-old does not need to chase the hottest theme. You need durable businesses, reasonable prices, and a plan you can repeat. For many people, that means a core holding like a diversified exchange traded fund (ETF), plus a few high-quality Canadian stocks you understand. If you add positions for extra income or growth, keep them sized small enough that one rough year won’t wreck your confidence.

ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) can fit as a practical dividend stock for that kind of reset. It runs convenience stores and fuel sites; therefore, it sells everyday items people keep buying through good times and bad. The appeal for a TFSA is that it can compound quietly through steady operations, disciplined management, and a long history of growing through acquisitions and improvements. Not just hype.

When you read its earnings, focus on the parts that drive repeatable cash. Look for steady same-store merchandise trends, controlled expenses, and a balance sheet that stays flexible. Fuel margins can swing from quarter to quarter, so one noisy period shouldn’t change your thesis on its own. What matters more is whether the business is generating cash, investing in stores and systems, and returning capital through dividends and buybacks without stretching itself.

On valuation, ATD is often priced like a quality compounder rather than a bargain-bin cyclical. That’s good if you want stability, but dig in further. A simple gut-check is to compare today’s earnings multiple and free-cash-flow strength to its historical metrics, and to ask what has to go right for the next few years for the price to make sense. If you’re buying for 10 years, a fair price can still work. If you’re buying for 12 months, the entry price matters more.

Bottom line

The bottom line is that a TFSA reset at 55 is less about finding a magic stock and more about building momentum. ATD can be a sensible piece of that, especially if you like businesses that keep working even when the economy is choppy. Meanwhile, you can still earn income through dividends, though a small amount. Here’s what $35,000 could bring in today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ATD$74.02472$0.86$405.92Quarterly$34,937.44

Just don’t make it your whole plan. Pair it with broad diversification, automate your contributions, and let January 2026 be the month you measure progress by action, not regret.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have consistently grown their dividends, and will likely maintain the dividend growth streak.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect January TFSA Stock With a 6.8% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high-yield monthly payer can make a January TFSA reset feel automatic, but only if the cash flow truly supports…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Boost Your Income Investing Payouts in 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield stocks like Telus are examples of great additions to your tax-free savings account, or TFSA.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Retirement

Retirement Planning: How to Generate $3,000 in Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

Are you planning for retirement but don't have a cushy pension? Here's how you could earn an extra $3,000 per…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on Dips

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have delivered annual dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching This January: Don’t Make These TFSA Mistakes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

January TFSA mistakes usually aren’t about stocks; they’re about rushing contributions and accidentally triggering CRA penalties.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Paycheque Plan: How $10,000 Can Start Paying You in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA “paycheque” plan can work best when one strong dividend stock is treated as a piece of a diversified…

Read more »