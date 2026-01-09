Freedom 55? How do Investors Stack Up to the Average TFSA Right Now

If you’re 55 and feel like your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should be further along, you’re not alone. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data shows TFSA holders aged 55 to 59 had an average TFSA fair market value of about $35,009 as of December 31, 2021. That’s an average among people who actually have a TFSA, not every Canadian, and big accounts can pull the number up. Still, it’s a useful benchmark, and January is a great month to use it as a reset button.

Getting started

Start by choosing what you want this account to do. Some 55-year-olds want future monthly cash flow. Others want a larger cushion for travel, medical costs, or simply peace of mind. Pick one clear goal for the next 12 months, not the next 12 years. A goal can be as simple as contributing $200 a week, or filling whatever new TFSA room you receive in 2026. The win is consistency, not a perfect plan.

Now turn that goal into a routine you can maintain when life is busy. Automate contributions right after payday so you’re paying yourself first. If you’re self-employed, set a fixed monthly transfer like a mortgage payment to your future self. Keep a small emergency buffer outside the TFSA, so surprise expenses don’t force you to sell investments at a bad time.

Finally, simplify the investing so you actually stick with it. A 55-year-old does not need to chase the hottest theme. You need durable businesses, reasonable prices, and a plan you can repeat. For many people, that means a core holding like a diversified exchange traded fund (ETF), plus a few high-quality Canadian stocks you understand. If you add positions for extra income or growth, keep them sized small enough that one rough year won’t wreck your confidence.

ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) can fit as a practical dividend stock for that kind of reset. It runs convenience stores and fuel sites; therefore, it sells everyday items people keep buying through good times and bad. The appeal for a TFSA is that it can compound quietly through steady operations, disciplined management, and a long history of growing through acquisitions and improvements. Not just hype.

When you read its earnings, focus on the parts that drive repeatable cash. Look for steady same-store merchandise trends, controlled expenses, and a balance sheet that stays flexible. Fuel margins can swing from quarter to quarter, so one noisy period shouldn’t change your thesis on its own. What matters more is whether the business is generating cash, investing in stores and systems, and returning capital through dividends and buybacks without stretching itself.

On valuation, ATD is often priced like a quality compounder rather than a bargain-bin cyclical. That’s good if you want stability, but dig in further. A simple gut-check is to compare today’s earnings multiple and free-cash-flow strength to its historical metrics, and to ask what has to go right for the next few years for the price to make sense. If you’re buying for 10 years, a fair price can still work. If you’re buying for 12 months, the entry price matters more.

Bottom line

The bottom line is that a TFSA reset at 55 is less about finding a magic stock and more about building momentum. ATD can be a sensible piece of that, especially if you like businesses that keep working even when the economy is choppy. Meanwhile, you can still earn income through dividends, though a small amount. Here’s what $35,000 could bring in today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ATD $74.02 472 $0.86 $405.92 Quarterly $34,937.44

Just don’t make it your whole plan. Pair it with broad diversification, automate your contributions, and let January 2026 be the month you measure progress by action, not regret.