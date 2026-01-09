The CRA Is Watching This January: Don’t Make These TFSA Mistakes

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best financial “hacks” Canada ever approved, but not a free-for-all. Most Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) headaches don’t come from picking the wrong stock, but come from simple January habits. These might be moving money quickly, chasing hot trades, or assuming your contribution room is bigger than it is. The good news is that the fixes are boring. The CRA loves paperwork, not panic. The fixes are also very effective, especially if you want to hold a steady dividend payer inside a TFSA.

Red flags

The first red flag is the classic overcontribution. It’s easy to do when you top up in January, make another deposit later, and forget you already used your room. The CRA’s rule is blunt: if you have excess cash in your TFSA, you can owe a tax of 1% per month on the highest excess amount in each month until it is removed or your room catches up. Treat January deposits like a one-and-done transfer, then pause and verify your room before you add more.

The second red flag is contribution timing and residency. If you move cash across accounts and re-contribute without checking your limit, you can create an excess amount even if your intent was harmless. Separately, if you are a non-resident of Canada for tax purposes and you contribute to a TFSA, the CRA can apply a 1% per month tax on the excess TFSA amount related to those contributions. January is when these mistakes spike because people start fresh and act fast. Slow down, keep confirmations, and leave a buffer below your posted room.

The third red flag is turning your TFSA into a mini trading business. The CRA can treat business income earned in a registered plan as taxable, which defeats the point of tax-free growth. It also matters what you hold. CRA guidance explains the difference between qualified investments and non-qualified or prohibited investments, and why certain holdings can trigger tax consequences. If your January plan involves rapid-fire trading, leverage, or obscure products, you are adding risk you do not need.

CM

Consider Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). For TFSA purposes, the most important safety feature is that a big, widely held TSX bank stock is in the mainstream bucket investors usually use for registered accounts. That reduces the chance you accidentally buy something non-qualified. It also fits how most people actually use a TFSA: buy, hold, collect dividends, and ignore the noise. The CRA does not reward complexity. It rewards clean paperwork and clean compliance.

On earnings, the latest fiscal-year quarter shows why income investors still consider CIBC a core bank. In its fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, CIBC reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of $1.92 billion and adjusted net income of $2.06 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were reported at $2.21. When holding a dividend stock in a TFSA, these numbers matter as dividends are ultimately paid from earnings power and capital strength.

Performance and outlook are where you need to stay balanced. A bank can be a solid dividend payer and still have a choppy share price when markets worry about credit losses, housing, or the economy. CIBC is also going through a leadership transition as of Oct. 31, 2025. Furthermore, banks have been watching tariff-related economic risks, which can feed into loan-loss provisions if conditions weaken.

Bottom line

So, is CIBC a solid dividend stock that can avoid CRA TFSA red flags in January? Yes, if you use it the right way. Make one intentional contribution, stay inside your room, and keep your TFSA activity simple. Even now, here’s what that $7,000 contribution room could get you.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CM $126.02 55 $4.28 $235.40 Quarterly $6,931.10

Hold CIBC as a long-term, dividend-focused position rather than a trading vehicle. If you do that, your biggest TFSA risks stay what they should be: normal market swings, not a preventable tax bill.