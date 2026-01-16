Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Waste Connections and Stantec in 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The CRA has increased the 2026 TFSA contribution limit by $7,000, bringing the maximum cumulative contribution room to $109,000, allowing Canadians to grow tax-free savings through a variety of investments.
  • Stantec, a top TSX stock option for TFSA holders, is expected to see substantial growth in revenue and free cash flow from 2024 to 2028, promising potential returns of over 55% if it maintains its historical valuation multiple.
  • Waste Connections, offering resilience in economic downturns, is positioned for a 56% stock gain over the next three years, trading at a 22% discount amid ongoing expansion in its non-hazardous waste management services.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has raised the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit by $7,000 in 2026. This brings the maximum cumulative TFSA contribution room to $109,000 this year.

Introduced in 2009, the TFSA is a popular registered account in Canada. Any returns generated in the TFSA originating from qualified investments are exempt from taxes. These qualified investments include stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and guaranteed income certificates, among others.

Canadians with a long-term investment horizon can consider adding equity exposure to their TFSA. Equities are an asset class that has consistently outpaced inflation over time.

Most investors should invest in stocks through low-cost index funds that offer diversification and reduce overall risk. However, those with a higher risk appetite could own individual stocks and benefit from market-beating returns.

In this article, I have identified two top TSX dividend stocks Canadians can hold in a TFSA right now.

A blue-chip dividend stock to own today

Valued at a market cap of almost $16 billion, Stantec (TSX:STN) provides professional infrastructure and facilities services globally.

It offers engineering, architecture, environmental, and planning solutions across water resources, buildings, energy, and urban development sectors. Services include design, project management, construction administration, and environmental remediation for public and private clients.

Over the past decade, Stantec stock has returned close to 400% to shareholders, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Stantec’s growth story is far from over. According to consensus estimates, between 2024 and 2028, the company is forecast to increase:

  • Revenue from $5.87 billion to $10.1 billion.
  • Adjusted earnings from $4.42 per share to $9.35 per share.
  • Free cash flow from $380 million to $1.12 billion.

A growing cash flow base should translate to consistent dividend hikes. Stantec has raised its annual dividend from $0.30 per share in 2012 to $0.90 per share in 2025.

Today, STN stock is trading at 25 times forward FCF, above the 10-year average of 22 times. If it maintains its historical multiple, Stantec stock could return 55% to shareholders over the next two years.

Given consensus price targets, Stantec stock trades at a 22% discount in January 2026.

Is this recession-resistant stock undervalued?

Down 17% from all-time highs, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) has returned over 1,000% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains since 2016.

Waste Connections provides comprehensive non-hazardous waste management services across the United States and Canada. The company offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and oil and gas exploration customers.

Services include landfill disposal, recycling of materials like cardboard, plastics, and metals, and waste transfer operations via truck, rail, and barge.

WCN specializes in exploration and production waste treatment, including drilling fluids, produced water, and contaminated soil remediation. Additional services include intermodal cargo transportation and equipment leasing.

Operating in a recession-resistant industry, Waste Connections is projected to expand adjusted earnings per share from US$4.79 in 2024 to US$7.65 in 2029.

If WCN stock trades at its historical average earnings multiple of 34 times, it should gain 56% over the next three years. Given consensus price targets, the TSX dividend stock is priced at a 22% discount in January 2026.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much a 40-Year-Old Canadian Needs Now to Retire at 65

| Andrew Button

If you invest in iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), you'll likely be able to retire at 65.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2026

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for income-producing stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average RRSP at 40 Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 40 and feel behind, the average RRSP balance is only $49,014, so a consistent plan can still catch…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Dollarama has been one of the best Canadian stocks over the last decade, and whether it's worth buying…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy? 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Decent Deal

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) might not be a steal, but it's a great long-term compounder that's nearly guaranteed to grow its…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a powerful tool for Canadians, and four of the best stocks you can buy…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $74 in Monthly Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock's almost 9% dividend yield is not as risky as it seems, as the company has big plans to…

Read more »