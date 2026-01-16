Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Make the Most of Your TFSA Limit in 2026

How to Make the Most of Your TFSA Limit in 2026

January gives you a clean TFSA reset, and EQB could help make that new $7,000 room compound faster.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000, and over contributions are penalized, so track your deposits yourself.
  • EQB is a digital “challenger bank” with a 2026 catalyst in the planned PC Financial acquisition.
  • It’s priced around 15 times earnings with a ~2.11% yield, aiming for ROE improvement and faster EPS growth.

You don’t get many do-overs in investing, but January feels close. A new year shows up, fresh contribution room lands, and you can start compounding again without any messy tax paperwork. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) set the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dollar limit for 2026 at $7,000, added on Jan. 1, 2026, so every Canadian investor gets a clear target to hit early.

Knowing that limit matters as mistakes cost real money. Your room drops the moment you contribute, and you only regain withdrawals on January 1 of the following year. The CRA also warns that its TFSA figures update later, with 2025 records processed by April 2026, so your own statements and deposits should lead the way. If you over-contribute, the CRA taxes the excess. So, how can you make that extra cash without overcontributing?

EQB

If you want to make that $7,000, do more work, EQB (TSX:EQB) deserves a look. It runs Equitable Bank and EQ Bank, and it has built a “challenger” banking brand that focuses on digital deposits and specialized lending. It competes with the big banks by moving fast, keeping fees lower, and pushing a simple customer experience.

The share price shows a business that investors still respect, even after a choppy year. EQB has been up and down, trading between $84 and $114 in the last year, now down about 5% in the last year. That range tells you the market has debated credit risk and growth prospects, but it has not written the story off. A pullback from the highs can also give new TFSA money a better entry point.

EQB also has a clear narrative catalyst that can keep attention into 2026. In late 2025, it agreed to acquire PC Financial from Loblaw in a deal it framed as a major step in “challenger” banking, with consideration estimated at around $800 million and structured as shares plus cash. Deals like that can unlock growth, but they also raise the bar on execution, so investors watch the next few quarters closely.

Into earnings

Now to the numbers. In fiscal 2025, EQB delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $8.90 and adjusted net income of $354.2 million, while reported earnings per share (EPS) came in at $6.65 and reported net income at $266.6 million. It posted an adjusted return on equity (ROE) of 11.3% for the year, and it closed Q4 with an adjusted ROE of 7.5%. That’s not a victory lap, but it’s also not a broken bank.

Shareholders still got paid, and that matters in a TFSA. EQB declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per common share payable Dec. 31, 2025, representing a 16% increase from the dividend paid in December 2024. Today, you can pick it up with a dividend yield of 2.11% while trading at 15 times earnings, so you buy it for growth with a side of income, not for a monster payout.

The outlook is the part that makes EQB interesting right now. On its earnings call, management said its 2026 outlook excludes the impact of PC Financial, and it expects ROE to improve materially, potentially approaching 12%, with EPS growth that could land within its medium-term 12% to 15% range. That guidance still depends on the economy and credit trends, so you should treat it as a plan, not a promise.

Bottom line

So, why pair EQB with the 2026 TFSA limit? Because a $7,000 contribution works harder in a stock that can grow earnings and raise dividends over time, while your TFSA shelters every gain. Here’s what that might get you at writing on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EQB$103.8367$2.16$144.72Quarterly$6,956.61

You can contribute early, reinvest the quarterly dividend, and let compounding do its quiet thing. Just keep the CRA rules in mind, track your deposits yourself, and avoid an overcontribution surprise.

More on Investing

Two seniors walk in the forest
Energy Stocks

Age 65? The Average TFSA Balance Isn’t Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 65, the average TFSA balance is a useful checkpoint and Emera can be a steadier way to build tax-free…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much a 40-Year-Old Canadian Needs Now to Retire at 65

| Andrew Button

If you invest in iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), you'll likely be able to retire at 65.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2026

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for income-producing stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TFSA stocks blend growth, dividends, and recession resistance, giving you a simple long-term “buy and hold” shortlist.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks such as Waste Connections and Stantec in 2026.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Investing

Why I Wouldn’t Touch the Sell Button on Shopify Stock

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock seems overheated, but it might not be time to sell as AI shopping catalysts loom.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average RRSP at 40 Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 40 and feel behind, the average RRSP balance is only $49,014, so a consistent plan can still catch…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy stocks are likely to benefit from high demand, driven by decarbonization, energy security, and digital infrastructure.

Read more »