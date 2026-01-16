How to Make the Most of Your TFSA Limit in 2026

You don’t get many do-overs in investing, but January feels close. A new year shows up, fresh contribution room lands, and you can start compounding again without any messy tax paperwork. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) set the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dollar limit for 2026 at $7,000, added on Jan. 1, 2026, so every Canadian investor gets a clear target to hit early.

Knowing that limit matters as mistakes cost real money. Your room drops the moment you contribute, and you only regain withdrawals on January 1 of the following year. The CRA also warns that its TFSA figures update later, with 2025 records processed by April 2026, so your own statements and deposits should lead the way. If you over-contribute, the CRA taxes the excess. So, how can you make that extra cash without overcontributing?

EQB

If you want to make that $7,000, do more work, EQB (TSX:EQB) deserves a look. It runs Equitable Bank and EQ Bank, and it has built a “challenger” banking brand that focuses on digital deposits and specialized lending. It competes with the big banks by moving fast, keeping fees lower, and pushing a simple customer experience.

The share price shows a business that investors still respect, even after a choppy year. EQB has been up and down, trading between $84 and $114 in the last year, now down about 5% in the last year. That range tells you the market has debated credit risk and growth prospects, but it has not written the story off. A pullback from the highs can also give new TFSA money a better entry point.

EQB also has a clear narrative catalyst that can keep attention into 2026. In late 2025, it agreed to acquire PC Financial from Loblaw in a deal it framed as a major step in “challenger” banking, with consideration estimated at around $800 million and structured as shares plus cash. Deals like that can unlock growth, but they also raise the bar on execution, so investors watch the next few quarters closely.

Into earnings

Now to the numbers. In fiscal 2025, EQB delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $8.90 and adjusted net income of $354.2 million, while reported earnings per share (EPS) came in at $6.65 and reported net income at $266.6 million. It posted an adjusted return on equity (ROE) of 11.3% for the year, and it closed Q4 with an adjusted ROE of 7.5%. That’s not a victory lap, but it’s also not a broken bank.

Shareholders still got paid, and that matters in a TFSA. EQB declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per common share payable Dec. 31, 2025, representing a 16% increase from the dividend paid in December 2024. Today, you can pick it up with a dividend yield of 2.11% while trading at 15 times earnings, so you buy it for growth with a side of income, not for a monster payout.

The outlook is the part that makes EQB interesting right now. On its earnings call, management said its 2026 outlook excludes the impact of PC Financial, and it expects ROE to improve materially, potentially approaching 12%, with EPS growth that could land within its medium-term 12% to 15% range. That guidance still depends on the economy and credit trends, so you should treat it as a plan, not a promise.

Bottom line

So, why pair EQB with the 2026 TFSA limit? Because a $7,000 contribution works harder in a stock that can grow earnings and raise dividends over time, while your TFSA shelters every gain. Here’s what that might get you at writing on the TSX today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EQB $103.83 67 $2.16 $144.72 Quarterly $6,956.61

You can contribute early, reinvest the quarterly dividend, and let compounding do its quiet thing. Just keep the CRA rules in mind, track your deposits yourself, and avoid an overcontribution surprise.