Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Giants to Buy for the Next 20 Years

2 TSX Giants to Buy for the Next 20 Years

Two TSX giants can make holding for 20 years feel simpler by combining steady cash flow with a hedge against uncertainty.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Intact Financial is a durable insurer that compounds through premiums and disciplined underwriting, with storms as the main risk.
  • Barrick adds gold and copper exposure that can shine in volatile times, but commodity prices and country risk drive big swings.
  • Together, they diversify your long-term plan and let reinvested dividends turn volatility into more shares.

Buying a TSX giant for 20 years sounds intense, but it can spare you a lot of stress. A true giant sells something that stays essential, generates reliable cash, and protects its balance sheet when conditions turn. Over two decades, you want patient compounding and a dividend that lets you ignore the daily noise. Two names also beat one. When one industry hits a rough patch, the other can keep your plan on track. So let’s consider some on the TSX today.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) fits that profile because insurance never disappears. It runs a large property and casualty platform in Canada, plus sizeable businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom. It collects premiums up front, pays claims later, and invests the float in between. That structure rewards steady pricing and tight risk selection.

The TSX stock has moved around, but the business has stayed sturdy. In the last year, shares have moved 9%, but after a drop earlier in the year, they’re back up 12% since October. Investors fret about storms, claims inflation, and rate trends, yet Intact still benefits from scale, data, and distribution that smaller insurers cannot easily match.

The third quarter of 2025 put some meat on the bones. Intact delivered net operating income per share of $4.46 and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.73, and a combined ratio of 89.8%. Book value per share reached $103.16, up 14% year over year, and the board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share. It also looks valuable, trading at about 17 times earnings, with a 2% yield. Management said it still targets 10% annual net operating income-per-share growth and 500 basis points of return-on-equity outperformance over the next decade. Claims inflation and severe weather can still hit results, so you must accept the occasional ugly quarter.

ABX

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) brings a different kind of durability. It runs a global gold and copper portfolio, and it turns ore into cash flow when production stays on plan and commodity prices cooperate. Gold often helps when investors feel uneasy, while copper ties into electrification and data-centre demand.

The TSX stock can swing hard, which comes with the territory. Shares are currently up a whopping 192% in the last year, climbing with gold prices. That range can punish short-term trading, but it can also create attractive entry points for patient buyers. Commodity stocks rarely feel comfortable at the moment you should buy them.

The third quarter of 2025 showed why the market paid attention. Barrick reported revenue of US$4.1 billion, operating cash flow of US$2.4 billion, and free cash flow of US$1.5 billion. Net earnings hit US$1.3 billion, or US$0.76 per share, and adjusted net earnings reached US$982 million, or US$0.58 per share. Barrick raised its base quarterly dividend by 25% to US$0.125 per share and added a US$0.05 performance dividend, for a total of US$0.175 in the quarter. It repurchased US$1 billion of shares year to date and expanded its buyback program by US$500 million to up to US$1.5 billion.

Furthermore, it offers a 1.5% dividend yield, trading at 23 times earnings. Barrick kept full-year 2025 guidance unchanged and expects gold production of 3.15 to 3.50 million ounces and copper production of 200,000 to 230,000 tons. Gold price swings and country risk still loom, so you need patience and position discipline.

Bottom line

Together, IFC and ABX cover a lot of 20-year terrain. Intact can compound through underwriting discipline and steady premium growth, while Barrick can add upside when uncertainty rises and copper demand accelerates. You do not need perfection every quarter. You just need durability and cash flow that keeps showing up, then you need the discipline to hold on. If you reinvest dividends, you turn volatility into more shares, which can make the next decade much easier.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks Supercharged to Surge in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian stocks look positioned for a 2026 “restart,” with real catalysts beyond January seasonality.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

5 TSX Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

These stocks are here to stay and grow. Investors should consider accumulating shares on market pullbacks.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for where to allocate your TFSA contribution? Here are two options to direct that $7,000 where it will give…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TFSA stocks blend growth, dividends, and recession resistance, giving you a simple long-term “buy and hold” shortlist.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average RRSP at 40 Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 40 and feel behind, the average RRSP balance is only $49,014, so a consistent plan can still catch…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a “small” $14,000 TFSA deposit into steady, tax-free monthly cash by picking resilient REITs, not just high yields.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stocks for Beginners

Here Are My Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for 2026

| Robin Brown

Here are four Canadian stocks I plan to buy in 2026 and hold for the years ahead.

Read more »