2 TSX Giants to Buy for the Next 20 Years

Buying a TSX giant for 20 years sounds intense, but it can spare you a lot of stress. A true giant sells something that stays essential, generates reliable cash, and protects its balance sheet when conditions turn. Over two decades, you want patient compounding and a dividend that lets you ignore the daily noise. Two names also beat one. When one industry hits a rough patch, the other can keep your plan on track. So let’s consider some on the TSX today.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) fits that profile because insurance never disappears. It runs a large property and casualty platform in Canada, plus sizeable businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom. It collects premiums up front, pays claims later, and invests the float in between. That structure rewards steady pricing and tight risk selection.

The TSX stock has moved around, but the business has stayed sturdy. In the last year, shares have moved 9%, but after a drop earlier in the year, they’re back up 12% since October. Investors fret about storms, claims inflation, and rate trends, yet Intact still benefits from scale, data, and distribution that smaller insurers cannot easily match.

The third quarter of 2025 put some meat on the bones. Intact delivered net operating income per share of $4.46 and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.73, and a combined ratio of 89.8%. Book value per share reached $103.16, up 14% year over year, and the board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share. It also looks valuable, trading at about 17 times earnings, with a 2% yield. Management said it still targets 10% annual net operating income-per-share growth and 500 basis points of return-on-equity outperformance over the next decade. Claims inflation and severe weather can still hit results, so you must accept the occasional ugly quarter.

ABX

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) brings a different kind of durability. It runs a global gold and copper portfolio, and it turns ore into cash flow when production stays on plan and commodity prices cooperate. Gold often helps when investors feel uneasy, while copper ties into electrification and data-centre demand.

The TSX stock can swing hard, which comes with the territory. Shares are currently up a whopping 192% in the last year, climbing with gold prices. That range can punish short-term trading, but it can also create attractive entry points for patient buyers. Commodity stocks rarely feel comfortable at the moment you should buy them.

The third quarter of 2025 showed why the market paid attention. Barrick reported revenue of US$4.1 billion, operating cash flow of US$2.4 billion, and free cash flow of US$1.5 billion. Net earnings hit US$1.3 billion, or US$0.76 per share, and adjusted net earnings reached US$982 million, or US$0.58 per share. Barrick raised its base quarterly dividend by 25% to US$0.125 per share and added a US$0.05 performance dividend, for a total of US$0.175 in the quarter. It repurchased US$1 billion of shares year to date and expanded its buyback program by US$500 million to up to US$1.5 billion.

Furthermore, it offers a 1.5% dividend yield, trading at 23 times earnings. Barrick kept full-year 2025 guidance unchanged and expects gold production of 3.15 to 3.50 million ounces and copper production of 200,000 to 230,000 tons. Gold price swings and country risk still loom, so you need patience and position discipline.

Bottom line

Together, IFC and ABX cover a lot of 20-year terrain. Intact can compound through underwriting discipline and steady premium growth, while Barrick can add upside when uncertainty rises and copper demand accelerates. You do not need perfection every quarter. You just need durability and cash flow that keeps showing up, then you need the discipline to hold on. If you reinvest dividends, you turn volatility into more shares, which can make the next decade much easier.