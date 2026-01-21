Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Buying a Stock for the First Time? Review Buffett’s Non-Negotiable Checklist

Buying a Stock for the First Time? Review Buffett’s Non-Negotiable Checklist

Newbie investors can benefit by checking Warren Buffett’s non-negotiable checklist before buying stocks.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Warren Buffett's investment success is rooted in a clear, value-based strategy that emphasizes investments in understandable businesses with durable competitive advantages, like Restaurant Brands International.
  • His philosophy also prioritizes identifying companies with economic moats, exemplified in his past investments in companies like Suncor Energy, aligning with his focus on capital preservation and avoiding losses.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Restaurant Brands International] >

Warren Buffett amassed a massive fortune from stock investing. He earned his reputation as the “GOAT” of investing not because of luck, but through a sound investment philosophy. If you’re a first-time investor, it would help to review Buffett’s non-negotiable checklist before you begin your wealth creation journey.

The GOAT adheres to a set of self-imposed rules to improve chances of success and avoid costly mistakes. While he incurred losses too, his winning stocks have far outnumbered his losers. Credit this track record to his consistent application of a value investing strategy.

Understand the business

Buffett suggests investing only in businesses you can understand. If you can’t explain the business model or how the company makes money, skip it and move on. In short: don’t take a shot in the dark with your capital.

Look for a durable business

Buffett looks for companies with strong and sustainable competitive advantages. Among his favourites were Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes. However, the 2020 pandemic forced him to sell his positions in non-U.S. stocks and repurchase shares of his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway.

Nevertheless, he bought QSR shares in 2014 for its franchise model, brand power, and capital-light business. Today, RBI is one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant companies. The $32.3 billion fast food company now owns four iconic, independent brands, including Firehouse Subs.

QSR has displayed resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak and has since weathered economic downturns. The global growth also indicates a durable business. About 70% of total earnings come from its international business.

Furthermore, the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes has not declared a net loss in any fiscal year since the 2020 global pandemic. One reason for the consistent profitability through those years is the asset-light franchise model with strong brands.

QSR trades at $94.90 per share, pays a 3.6% dividend, and has never missed a quarterly dividend payment since Q1 2015.

Find a business with an economic MOAT

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) was Buffett’s favourite Canadian oil stock until he went full-American stock holdings 2021. The GOAT, through Berkshire Hathaway, took a position in 2013 during the oil boom and exited in 2016 due to the oil crash.

Since Buffett is a value investor, he bought Suncor shares in 2018 when the stock price crashed. He sold the entire second holding in Q1 2021 to focus on U.S. equities. Today, Suncor is TSX’s oil bellwether. The $83 billion fully integrated energy company boasts a resilient balance sheet and diverse revenue sources.

In addition to upstream oil sands operations, Suncor has four major refineries and owns Petro-Canada. The downstream refining segment provides a hedge against low oil prices. Rich Kruger, President and CEO of Suncor Energy, said the business model and uniquely integrated asset base offers investors a premium value proposition. If you invest today, the share price is $69.44, with a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Core philosophy

Warren Buffett has other items on his investment checklist besides the three major ones above. Investors should likewise follow his core philosophy of preserving capital and avoiding losses.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A Terrific TFSA Stock Paying 4% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly-paying apartment REIT trades far below its reported asset value, giving TFSA investors income plus potential recovery upside.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

4 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

Do you have a long investment horizon? Check out these four top Canadian stocks that would be worth holding for…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP for a 40-Year-Old in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 40, the “average” TFSA and RRSP balances are lower than you think, and a consistent compounder can help you…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 7.5% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7.5%-yield monthly payer looks great in a TFSA, but you need to know what’s really funding the cheque.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7.7%-yield monthly REIT gets paid by grocery shoppers, not market hype, which can make TFSA income feel steadier.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re 30 with a small TFSA, the CRA numbers show most people still have lots of room to catch…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Telus Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus is widely regarded as a great dividend stock for investors. But with the recent freeze, does that opinion still…

Read more »