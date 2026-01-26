TFSA Gold: 2 Dividend Stocks to Lock in Now for Decades of Income

Creating gold from nothing might give some Rumpelstiltskin vibes. But with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it certainly is possible. Creating that income for decades rarely comes from the loudest yield flashing on your screen. It comes from dividends that survive ugly cycles, plus businesses that keep reinvesting so the payout does not slowly eat the company alive. In a TFSA, the tax-free compounding rewards steadiness, so let’s look at two strong options.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) fits the income-first energy that has taken over Canada’s oil patch. It produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada, and has leaned into a clear promise of running the business efficiently, keeping the balance sheet in check, and returning cash to shareholders. Right now, it offers a monthly dividend that works well for TFSA investors who like predictable deposits instead of waiting for one or two big payments each year.

Performance has been steady enough to keep income investors interested without feeling like a mania. Recent performance data shows the stock up about 18% in the last year. That matters as a dividend stock doesn’t need fireworks. It needs a market that believes the payout and the plan can hold through the next couple of crude price swings.

The latest earnings snapshot showed why the dividend argument still has legs. In Q3 2025, Whitecap generated $896.6 million in funds flow and $350.3 million in free funds flow, while paying $0.18 per share in dividends during the quarter. It also approved a 2026 capital budget of $2 to $2.1 billion and targeted average production of 370,000 to 375,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The valuation looks reasonable for an energy name, with a forward dividend of about $0.73 and a yield a little over 6% at writing. The risk, of course, is that oil and gas prices can humble anyone, and higher spending or weaker pricing can tighten coverage fast.

PXT

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) earns its place here as it mixes a high yield with a plan that still looks funded. It’s one of the larger independent producers in Colombia, and focuses on conventional oil and gas production with a strong emphasis on cash returns. That geography adds extra risk compared with a Canada-only producer, but it also gives Parex a different growth runway than many mature Canadian producers, which can matter over a long holding period.

The dividend stock has been acting like investors have started to re-rate the story. It hit a new 52-week high on January 22, 2026, with a gain in the low-30% range over the past year. Momentum is not a reason to buy by itself, but it often shows that the market believes the business has moved from “maybe” to “proving it,” especially when that momentum comes alongside steady operational updates.

Earnings gave Parex something concrete to point at. In Q3 2025, it reported funds flow provided by operations of $105 million (USD) and net income of $50 million, with average production of 43,953 boe/d. It also declared a $0.385 quarterly dividend, or $1.54 annualized, which is a big payout for a dividend stock that still wants to grow. Looking ahead, its 2026 guidance targets 45,000 to 49,000 boe/d, with USD$385 to USD$420 million of funds flow and about USD$105 million of free funds flow at US$60 Brent. This suggests the dividend stock expects to fund the plan without stretching. The risks are real, though, including Colombia’s political and security backdrop, plus the usual commodity-price gut punches. Yet investors today can grab a dividend yield around 8%.

Bottom line

These two dividend stocks can feel like TFSA gold as they try to do the same hard thing in two different ways: generate enough cash to pay you, and still keep the business healthy for the next decade. Right now, here’s what you could earn from $7,000 in each through dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PXT $19.01 368 $1.54 $566.72 Quarterly $6,995.68 WCP $11.90 588 $0.73 $429.24 Monthly $6,997.20

Neither is a bond, and both can disappoint when energy prices slide. However, if you want dividend income that can compound tax-free for years, these are the kinds of names worth locking in and holding patiently.