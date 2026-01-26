Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » TFSA Gold: 2 Dividend Stocks to Lock in Now for Decades of Income

TFSA Gold: 2 Dividend Stocks to Lock in Now for Decades of Income

These two energy dividends could feel like “TFSA gold” as they’re built on free cash flow, not hype.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Whitecap offers a monthly dividend backed by strong funds flow, but oil prices can quickly change coverage.
  • Parex pairs a high yield with guided 2026 cash flow support, though Colombia adds extra risk.
  • Both stocks can look safe when oil is strong, but a TFSA investor should watch payout coverage and debt every quarter.

Creating gold from nothing might give some Rumpelstiltskin vibes. But with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it certainly is possible. Creating that income for decades rarely comes from the loudest yield flashing on your screen. It comes from dividends that survive ugly cycles, plus businesses that keep reinvesting so the payout does not slowly eat the company alive. In a TFSA, the tax-free compounding rewards steadiness, so let’s look at two strong options.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) fits the income-first energy that has taken over Canada’s oil patch. It produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada, and has leaned into a clear promise of running the business efficiently, keeping the balance sheet in check, and returning cash to shareholders. Right now, it offers a monthly dividend that works well for TFSA investors who like predictable deposits instead of waiting for one or two big payments each year.

Performance has been steady enough to keep income investors interested without feeling like a mania. Recent performance data shows the stock up about 18% in the last year. That matters as a dividend stock doesn’t need fireworks. It needs a market that believes the payout and the plan can hold through the next couple of crude price swings.

The latest earnings snapshot showed why the dividend argument still has legs. In Q3 2025, Whitecap generated $896.6 million in funds flow and $350.3 million in free funds flow, while paying $0.18 per share in dividends during the quarter. It also approved a 2026 capital budget of $2 to $2.1 billion and targeted average production of 370,000 to 375,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The valuation looks reasonable for an energy name, with a forward dividend of about $0.73 and a yield a little over 6% at writing. The risk, of course, is that oil and gas prices can humble anyone, and higher spending or weaker pricing can tighten coverage fast.

PXT

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) earns its place here as it mixes a high yield with a plan that still looks funded. It’s one of the larger independent producers in Colombia, and focuses on conventional oil and gas production with a strong emphasis on cash returns. That geography adds extra risk compared with a Canada-only producer, but it also gives Parex a different growth runway than many mature Canadian producers, which can matter over a long holding period.

The dividend stock has been acting like investors have started to re-rate the story. It hit a new 52-week high on January 22, 2026, with a gain in the low-30% range over the past year. Momentum is not a reason to buy by itself, but it often shows that the market believes the business has moved from “maybe” to “proving it,” especially when that momentum comes alongside steady operational updates.

Earnings gave Parex something concrete to point at. In Q3 2025, it reported funds flow provided by operations of $105 million (USD) and net income of $50 million, with average production of 43,953 boe/d. It also declared a $0.385 quarterly dividend, or $1.54 annualized, which is a big payout for a dividend stock that still wants to grow. Looking ahead, its 2026 guidance targets 45,000 to 49,000 boe/d, with USD$385 to USD$420 million of funds flow and about USD$105 million of free funds flow at US$60 Brent. This suggests the dividend stock expects to fund the plan without stretching. The risks are real, though, including Colombia’s political and security backdrop, plus the usual commodity-price gut punches. Yet investors today can grab a dividend yield around 8%.

Bottom line

These two dividend stocks can feel like TFSA gold as they try to do the same hard thing in two different ways: generate enough cash to pay you, and still keep the business healthy for the next decade. Right now, here’s what you could earn from $7,000 in each through dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PXT$19.01368$1.54$566.72Quarterly$6,995.68
WCP$11.90588$0.73$429.24Monthly$6,997.20

Neither is a bond, and both can disappoint when energy prices slide. However, if you want dividend income that can compound tax-free for years, these are the kinds of names worth locking in and holding patiently.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

1 Mid-Cap Stock Will Stand Head and Shoulders Above the Energy Giants in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mid-cap energy stock that thrives on service intensity, not oil prices, could outperform industry giants in 2026.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Pipeline Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian pipeline stocks are excellent long-term holdings given the strategic importance of their operations to the country.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian utility stock has the potential to deliver attractive total returns through steady dividend and capital appreciation.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Energy Stocks

Is Parex Resources a Buy Today for its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 8%-yield oil stock can be generous, but the yield exists because the market demands a Colombia risk premium.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $415 in Annual Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its reliable cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high dividend yield, Enbridge is ideal to boost your passive income.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Stocks to Invest in for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX energy stocks offer a mix of income and value while bypassing the sector’s potential volatility in 2026.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can thrive in any market.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two top dividend stocks can deliver superior returns in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »