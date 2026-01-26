Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Why Is Everyone Talking About Cenovus Energy Stock all of a Sudden?

Why Is Everyone Talking About Cenovus Energy Stock all of a Sudden?

Cenovus is back in the headlines because a potential $3 billion asset sale could quickly change its debt story.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cenovus is an integrated producer, so refining can help offset weak oil prices.
  • A reported Alberta asset sale would likely fund debt pay down after net debt rose to about $10.7 billion.
  • Recent results showed strong cash generation, but 2026 hinges on MEG integration and capital discipline.

When a stock suddenly shows up in the news, it can feel like the market is trying to tap you on the shoulder. That attention often signals a real change, like a new deal, a big operational update, or a balance-sheet move. The upside is that headlines can surface catalysts early, before the whole market reprices the stock. The downside is that news can also spike emotion and create overreactions. The smart move is to read the headline, then go straight to what changes cash flow, debt, and the long-term plan. So let’s do just that with Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE).

CVE

Cenovus stock is a large Canadian integrated oil and gas producer, which means it does more than pull oil out of the ground. It also runs refining and downstream assets that can help smooth results when crude prices swing. In its latest reported quarter, it leaned on both sides of the business, with record oil sands production and strong refining throughput. That mix helps explain why investors keep it on the shortlist when energy chatter gets loud.

So what’s with this “all of a sudden” part? Cenovus stock is considering a sale of conventional oil and gas assets in Alberta worth around $3 billion, with the goal of cutting debt after the MEG Energy takeover. Sources said it has reached out to potential buyers, but it is still early in planning, and it could decide to keep the assets instead. The same reporting thread notes its net debt jumped to roughly $10.7 billion after the MEG deal, which adds urgency to any potential divestiture.

Earnings support

The most recent full earnings snapshot investors have to work with is Cenovus stock’s third quarter of 2025. The company reported total revenues of $13.2 billion and net earnings of $1.3 billion, or $0.72 per diluted share. It also generated about $2.1 billion in cash from operating activities and $2.5 billion of adjusted funds flow, with $1.3 billion of free funds flow. Those are the kinds of numbers that remind you why integrated producers can look like cash machines when operations fire on all cylinders.

Operationally, that quarter showed real strength even though oil prices were not doing it any favours. It reported record production of 832,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 771,300 a year earlier, driven by higher output at Foster Creek and Christina Lake. It also reported refining throughput hitting 710,700 barrels per day, with very high U.S. utilization. Those details hint at what Cenovus stock can do when it runs efficiently, even if crude prices wobble.

What next

Looking into 2026, the story becomes more about integration and capital allocation than one quarter’s results. Cenovus stock forecast higher 2026 production after completing the MEG takeover and set a 2026 capital budget up to about $5.3 billion. The company’s own 2026 budget release laid out an oil sands focus and continued spending across the portfolio. If Cenovus executes, it can pair higher volumes with strong downstream contribution, then direct the extra cash toward debt reduction and shareholder returns.

Valuation will likely swing on the debt narrative and what happens with that reported asset sale process. If Cenovus stock sells assets at a solid price and uses proceeds to pay down debt, the market may reward it with a calmer risk profile and a better multiple. If it cannot get a good deal, or it walks away, investors may worry that leverage will stay higher for longer right as oil prices could soften. And if the MEG integration runs into bumps, that can also weigh on how the market values each dollar of cash flow.

Bottom line

So, is Cenovus stock a good buy right now? It can be, but it comes down to your tolerance for commodity cycles and merger digestion. For now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CVE$25.43275$0.80$220.00Quarterly$6,993.25

If everyone is talking about Cenovus stock right now, that attention itself can cut both ways: it can pull in new buyers if the debt story improves, or it can amplify downside if the headlines disappoint.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

TFSA Gold: 2 Dividend Stocks to Lock in Now for Decades of Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy dividends could feel like “TFSA gold” as they’re built on free cash flow, not hype.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

1 Mid-Cap Stock Will Stand Head and Shoulders Above the Energy Giants in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mid-cap energy stock that thrives on service intensity, not oil prices, could outperform industry giants in 2026.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Pipeline Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian pipeline stocks are excellent long-term holdings given the strategic importance of their operations to the country.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian utility stock has the potential to deliver attractive total returns through steady dividend and capital appreciation.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Energy Stocks

Is Parex Resources a Buy Today for its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 8%-yield oil stock can be generous, but the yield exists because the market demands a Colombia risk premium.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $415 in Annual Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its reliable cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high dividend yield, Enbridge is ideal to boost your passive income.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Stocks to Invest in for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX energy stocks offer a mix of income and value while bypassing the sector’s potential volatility in 2026.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can thrive in any market.

Read more »