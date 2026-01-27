Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Investors: Should You Dump Fortis Stock and Buy This Dividend Knight Instead?

Investors: Should You Dump Fortis Stock and Buy This Dividend Knight Instead?

Fortis is the steadier “sleep-well” utility, while Emera can offer more yield and growth but with more moving parts.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fortis has very predictable regulated cash flow, a huge capital plan, and clear 4%–6% dividend-growth guidance.
  • Emera leans harder into Florida growth and grid spending, which can lift returns but adds storm and regulatory risk.
  • Rather than “dumping” one, many TFSA investors can balance stability and income by owning some of both.

If you have ever treated a “dividend knight” like a forever stock, this is the moment to do a quick check-in. A dividend stock can stay high quality and still become a weaker buy if the price runs ahead of the fundamentals, if debt costs start biting, or if growth plans lose their shine. It also works the other way. A boring dividend stock can turn exciting when it lines up steady earnings, clear capital spending, and a dividend you can actually trust inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). So let’s look at where this dividend stock lies.

FTS

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is about as classic as Canada gets in utilities. It owns regulated electric and gas businesses across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, which means most of its cash flow comes from customers who pay their bills and regulators who set the rules. That boring setup can feel like a feature, not a bug, in a TFSA. It tends to smooth out the bumps that come with more cyclical sectors.

On earnings, Fortis delivered the kind of update that keeps income investors relaxed. In its third quarter of 2025, it reported net earnings of $409 million, or $0.81 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $0.87 per share. That adjusted number better reflects the underlying rhythm of regulated operations. Management also raised the fourth-quarter common share dividend to $0.64 per share, and it highlighted a long dividend growth streak that has become part of the brand.

The bigger story sits in the spending plan. Fortis laid out a 2026–2030 capital plan of $28.8 billion, which it expects to support about 7% annual rate base growth. It tied that to dividend growth guidance of roughly 4% to 6% through 2030. In short, it plans to build more regulated assets, earn a regulated return on those assets, and share some of the growth through a rising dividend. That’s the utility playbook you want, and it fits well in a TFSA where you can reinvest without tax drag.

EMA

Emera (TSX:EMA) offers a slightly different utility flavour, and that difference can matter. It also runs regulated utilities, but it has meaningful exposure to Florida through Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas, plus Nova Scotia Power at home. That U.S. growth angle can be a real catalyst when population and electricity demand rise, and it gives the dividend stock a stronger “growth utility” vibe than investors often assume. It also tends to pay a higher dividend yield than Fortis, which can feel more satisfying when you watch your TFSA income build.

Emera’s catalysts look clear right now, but the risks look real too. Florida growth and grid investment can drive steady earnings, yet storms, regulatory timing, and big capital needs can create lumpier quarters than Fortis investors are used to. Emera also has moving parts like the planned sale of New Mexico Gas Company, and that can create noise in reported results.

Earnings-wise, Emera’s third quarter of 2025 showed real improvement. It reported adjusted net income of $263 million, or $0.88 per share, and reported net income of $228 million, or $0.76 per share. It also unveiled a $20 billion capital plan for 2026–2030 and extended rate base growth guidance of 7% to 8% through 2030, with a heavy emphasis on Florida. That is the same core idea as Fortis, but with a different geography and, often, a higher yield profile.

Bottomline

So, should you dump Fortis and buy Emera instead? I would not frame it as a dump. Fortis still looks like a solid hold if you want maximum steadiness and a clear, regulated growth plan. Emera looks like a reasonable switch or add if you want a higher yield and you like the Florida-led investment runway, and you can stomach a bit more operational and regulatory noise. Right now, here’s what you can earn from a $7,000 investment in both dividend stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FTS$71.8097$2.51$243.47Quarterly$6,964.60
EMA$68.20102$2.92$297.84Quarterly$6,956.40

If you feel torn, the most “adult” TFSA move might be splitting the difference, as the real win here is staying invested in high-quality cash-flow machines instead of hunting for perfection.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

1 Bright Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

Analyst upgrades might be making the case for investing in Suncor Energy stock, and here’s what you need to know…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 59% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

After the dividend reset and steep discount, this Canadian dividend stock might be a forever buy-and-hold investment for your self-directed…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Why Whitecap Resources Stock Below $15 Is My Top Pick for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap energy stock trading below $15 is a top pick if you’re looking for an income and value play…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Energy Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Cenovus Energy Stock all of a Sudden?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus is back in the headlines because a potential $3 billion asset sale could quickly change its debt story.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

TFSA Gold: 2 Dividend Stocks to Lock in Now for Decades of Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy dividends could feel like “TFSA gold” as they’re built on free cash flow, not hype.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

1 Mid-Cap Stock Will Stand Head and Shoulders Above the Energy Giants in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mid-cap energy stock that thrives on service intensity, not oil prices, could outperform industry giants in 2026.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Pipeline Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian pipeline stocks are excellent long-term holdings given the strategic importance of their operations to the country.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian utility stock has the potential to deliver attractive total returns through steady dividend and capital appreciation.

Read more »