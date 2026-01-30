Motley Fool Premium
2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

These two high-quality dividend stocks offer high yields and are incredibly safe, making them perfect for Canadian retirees.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points

  • For retirees seeking reliable income, consider BCE (TSX:BCE) — a defensive telecom with sticky, recurring cash flows, a more sustainable payout after recent adjustments, and a yield around 5%.
  • Additionally, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) offers durable, contract‑backed energy infrastructure with decades of dividend growth and a yield near 5.9%, with a payout ratio that appears sustainable (~68% at the high end of its 2026 guidance).
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Enbridge

Saving and investing are always important and should be taken seriously, but when it comes to retirement, it becomes even more important to focus on protecting your hard-earned capital, generating reliable income, and owning businesses you don’t have to constantly worry about. That’s why safe, high-yield dividend stocks are so popular with Canadian retirees.

While dividend growth stocks are important to own to ensure your portfolio keeps growing and outpaces inflation over time, high-yield dividend stocks can play a major role in boosting the overall passive income your portfolio generates, especially once you’re relying on that income.

Often, though, a high yield can be a red flag. Sometimes it signals that a company is facing real headwinds and may need to cut its dividend. Other times, a high-yield stock may not be in trouble, but if it’s paying out nearly all of its cash flow each year, it still isn’t that safe or reliable, especially for retirees who need a margin of safety.

That said, there are a handful of truly high-quality, high-yield dividend stocks you can rely on. These are businesses backed by essential operations, predictable cash flow, strong balance sheets, and long track records of consistent profitability.

So, if you’re investing for retirement and looking to boost your income with reliable, high-yield Canadian dividend stocks, here’s why BCE (TSX:BCE) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are undoubtedly two of the safest picks.

A reliable telecom stock retirees can count on

When it comes to finding reliable blue-chip dividend stocks, the telecom sector has always been one of the best places to start, and BCE has always been the top pick in the space for dividend investors.

As a massive telecommunications company, BCE owns critical infrastructure that Canadians rely on every single day, including wireless networks, internet, and media assets.

Telecom services grow increasingly essential every day as technology develops and communication becomes more important. That makes demand incredibly sticky, since people don’t cancel their phone plans or internet subscriptions just because the economy slows down.

That’s one of the main reasons BCE is such a reliable, high-yield dividend stock. Its essential services create extremely predictable revenue and cash flow, which is exactly what dividend investors want.

Furthermore, while the telecom sector has faced challenges in recent years due to higher interest rates and heavy capital spending as fibre and 5G infrastructure were built out across the nation, BCE has taken steps to stabilize its business and improve its financial position.

So, after adjusting its dividend to a more sustainable level, the company is now in a much better position to generate free cash flow and manage its debt responsibly.

So, with BCE offering a dividend yield upwards of 5% today, and with its payout ratio of cash flow estimated to be below 75% in 2026, there’s no question it’s one of the safe high-yield dividend stocks that Canadian retirees can consider.

One of the best high-yield dividend stocks on the TSX

In addition to BCE, another top-notch high-yield dividend stock, and one of the most popular investments among Canadian retirees for good reason, is Enbridge.

Like BCE, the main reason why Enbridge is so reliable to buy and hold for the long haul is that it provides essential services and owns long-life assets that consistently generate predictable cash flow.

In fact, while BCE is highly defensive, Enbridge’s services are arguably even more important considering it operates critical energy infrastructure across North America, including pipelines, utilities, storage facilities, and renewable energy assets.

Therefore, because its operations are so essential and revenue and cash flow are so predictable, Enbridge is also an impressive dividend growth stock that has increased its dividend every year for more than three decades.

And today, not only does Enbridge offer a yield of roughly 5.9%, but it also expects to generate distributable cash flow per share of $5.70 to $6.10 in 2026. So, even if it only manages to hit the bottom of that range, its $3.88 annual dividend would still only have a payout ratio of 68%.

So, if you’re investing for retirement and looking to boost your passive income with safe stocks today, Enbridge isn’t just one of the best high-yield dividend stocks; it’s also one of the top dividend growth stocks Canadian retirees can buy now.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in BCE and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

