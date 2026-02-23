Motley Fool Premium
The TFSAs Hidden Fine Print When it Comes to Global Investments

The TFSA is tax-free in Canada, but foreign dividends can still get taxed before they reach you.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points
  • U.S. dividends in a TFSA usually lose 15% to withholding tax, and you can’t claim it back.
  • Global ETFs can face “hidden” withholding inside the fund, so your yield can be lower than advertised.
  • VXC is a simple way to diversify globally in a TFSA, but it can’t eliminate foreign tax drag.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best wealth tools Canadians get, because growth and withdrawals stay tax-free, and you keep full flexibility on timing. The fine print shows up when you leave Canada with your investments. The account stays tax-free in Canada, but foreign governments do not have to treat it the same way, and that can quietly trim your returns without you ever seeing a line item on your statement.

Those hidden rules

The biggest hidden rule is foreign withholding tax on dividends. If you own U.S. dividend-paying stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a TFSA, the U.S. typically withholds 15% of the dividend at the source under the tax treaty rate. You do not get that withholding back in a TFSA. In a taxable account, you can often claim a foreign tax credit.

The second fine print trap is “layers” of withholding when your global investment holds foreign stocks through an extra wrapper. If you buy a Canadian-listed global ETF that holds U.S.-listed ETFs, and those U.S.-listed ETFs hold international stocks, you can get foreign withholding inside the underlying funds, and you may also face U.S. withholding on distributions in some structures. You might never see it as a deduction because it happens inside the fund before the distribution reaches you. The result is simple: your dividend yield looks fine on paper, but the after-withholding result can be lower than you expect.

The third fine print issue is less about tax and more about friction. Global investing often means currency conversion, and currency conversion often means fees, spreads, and timing risk. Even when you buy Canadian-listed global ETFs, the underlying holdings trade in other currencies, so your return will move with the Canadian dollar.

VXC

That’s why I like Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). It exists for Canadians who want global diversification in one simple ticker. It aims to track a broad global equity index that excludes Canada, covering developed and emerging markets. That design can reduce home bias fast, which matters because Canada’s market leans heavily toward financials and energy.

Over the last year, it continued to give broad exposure and kept costs relatively low for the reach it provides. The fund’s reported management fee sits at 0.20%, and its management expense ratio (MER) has been listed at around 0.22%. It also remains a sizeable ETF, with total net assets reported around $3 billion as of the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, the outlook for VXC ties to the global cycle. If the U.S. economy stays resilient and global earnings growth holds up, broad global equity exposure can keep compounding. If markets struggle, VXC will struggle with it, because it is designed to mirror the world, not dodge it.

Bottom line

So, can VXC be a good TFSA investment to get around the hidden fine print? It can be a good TFSA holding for global growth and diversification, but it does not magically erase the fine print. A TFSA does not reclaim foreign withholding tax, and a global equity ETF will still carry some withholding drag inside the structure. The real win is simplicity and diversification, which can help you stay invested and keep contributing. If your goal is long-term global compounding with minimal maintenance, VXC can still make a lot of sense even with the fine print.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

