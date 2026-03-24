These “less obvious” dividend picks aim to pay you through messy markets by leaning on recurring cash flows and real assets.

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 6% — and Each Can Back It Up

Dividend passive income works for any investor. In short, it pays you while you wait on returns. Dividend stocks can make your portfolio feel more like a paycheque than a scoreboard, especially when markets get jumpy. Reinvested dividends also add a quiet compounding engine that doesn’t care about daily headlines.

If you’re building a portfolio meant to generate real income — not just chase yield — these three TSX stocks pay from a steady 3.8% to nearly 6% and are all backed by cash flows that have held up through worse conditions than today.

The trick is not chasing the biggest yield on the screen. It’s owning businesses that can keep paying through boring quarters, awkward quarters, and the odd surprise that shows up when nobody expects it. So, let’s look at some less obvious dividend stocks to consider.

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RCI

Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) sells services people rarely give up. It runs wireless, cable, and media assets across Canada, benefiting from recurring monthly bills that don’t vanish just because the economy feels tense. Over the last year, its story has been more active than the typical telecom narrative, with integration work, ongoing investment decisions, and constant emphasis on balance sheet management.

In Q4 2025, total service revenue came in at $5.25 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $2.69 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 and free cash flow of $1.016 billion. For full-year 2025, total service revenue reached $19.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA was $9.82 billion, adjusted diluted EPS was $5.02, and free cash flow totalled $3.36 billion. The dividend has stayed steady with a 3.6% yield with an unusually low price-to-earnings (P/E) near 4.4.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) owns real assets that society keeps using, like utilities, transport networks, and data infrastructure. It tends to sign long contracts, build inflation links into pricing, and focus on steady operating performance rather than drama. Over the last year, it kept doing what it does best: recycling capital, adding assets, and highlighting organic growth drivers like inflation indexation and stronger volumes. These support the distribution story even when markets feel choppy.

In 2025, BIP generated funds from operations of $2.6 billion, or $3.32 per unit, which it described as a 6% increase versus 2024, and it commissioned over $1.5 billion of new capital projects while completing more than $1.1 billion of acquisitions. The distribution kept edging higher, with $0.455 per unit for the March 2026 payment versus $0.43 per unit through 2025. Meanwhile, recent market data has put its market cap around $25 billion and its annualized distribution yield around 4.6%.

PZA

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX: PZA) looks small beside the first two. Its business is to collect royalties based on system sales from the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 royalty pool, then pay out most of that income as dividends.

In Q3 2025, it reported royalty pool system sales of $158.8 million and royalty income of $10.2 million, while noting the quarter can be seasonally softer and push payout ratios above 100%. Its reserve, which stood at $4 million as of September 30, acts as a buffer when short-term sales variability shows up. The monthly dividend here is $0.077 per share, equating to a yield around 5.8%.

Heads up: If you’re considering investing in Pizza Pizza Royalty, be aware that the company is set to report earnings on March 25, so it’s wise to wait and see if the royalty pool is holding up.

Bottom line

If you want a portfolio that pays you on the regular — without putting your capital into names that need a perfect economy to keep the cheques coming — these three cover a lot of ground. Rogers offers scale and essential connectivity with a dividend backed by real free cash flow. Brookfield Infrastructure offers a globally diversified infrastructure engine with a long distribution-growth habit. Pizza Pizza can be a smaller, monthly-paying satellite position with a higher yield, as long as you respect the seasonality and coverage. And each offers ample income from even a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000 ANNUAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENT PAYOUT FREQUENCY RCI.B $55.65 125 $2.00 $250.00 Quarterly BIP.UN $53.84 130 $2.49 $323.70 Quarterly PZA $16.45 425 $0.93 $395.25 Monthly

Together, it’s a mix of stability, durability, and just enough extra yield to keep the income stream feeling meaningful.