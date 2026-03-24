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3 TSX Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 6% — and Each Can Back It Up

These “less obvious” dividend picks aim to pay you through messy markets by leaning on recurring cash flows and real assets.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Rogers is a cash-flow story with a steady dividend and very low P/E, but debt and integration execution matter.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure offers diversified, contract-heavy cash flows with a long distribution-growth habit and inflation links.
  • Pizza Pizza Royalty pays monthly and yields more, but payouts can swing with seasonal sales and coverage.

Dividend passive income works for any investor. In short, it pays you while you wait on returns. Dividend stocks can make your portfolio feel more like a paycheque than a scoreboard, especially when markets get jumpy. Reinvested dividends also add a quiet compounding engine that doesn’t care about daily headlines.

If you’re building a portfolio meant to generate real income — not just chase yield — these three TSX stocks pay from a steady 3.8% to nearly 6% and are all backed by cash flows that have held up through worse conditions than today.

The trick is not chasing the biggest yield on the screen. It’s owning businesses that can keep paying through boring quarters, awkward quarters, and the odd surprise that shows up when nobody expects it. So, let’s look at some less obvious dividend stocks to consider.

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Source: Getty Images

RCI

Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) sells services people rarely give up. It runs wireless, cable, and media assets across Canada, benefiting from recurring monthly bills that don’t vanish just because the economy feels tense. Over the last year, its story has been more active than the typical telecom narrative, with integration work, ongoing investment decisions, and constant emphasis on balance sheet management.

In Q4 2025, total service revenue came in at $5.25 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $2.69 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 and free cash flow of $1.016 billion. For full-year 2025, total service revenue reached $19.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA was $9.82 billion, adjusted diluted EPS was $5.02, and free cash flow totalled $3.36 billion. The dividend has stayed steady with a 3.6% yield with an unusually low price-to-earnings (P/E) near 4.4.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) owns real assets that society keeps using, like utilities, transport networks, and data infrastructure. It tends to sign long contracts, build inflation links into pricing, and focus on steady operating performance rather than drama. Over the last year, it kept doing what it does best: recycling capital, adding assets, and highlighting organic growth drivers like inflation indexation and stronger volumes. These support the distribution story even when markets feel choppy.

In 2025, BIP generated funds from operations of $2.6 billion, or $3.32 per unit, which it described as a 6% increase versus 2024, and it commissioned over $1.5 billion of new capital projects while completing more than $1.1 billion of acquisitions. The distribution kept edging higher, with $0.455 per unit for the March 2026 payment versus $0.43 per unit through 2025. Meanwhile, recent market data has put its market cap around $25 billion and its annualized distribution yield around 4.6%.

PZA

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX: PZA) looks small beside the first two. Its business is to collect royalties based on system sales from the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 royalty pool, then pay out most of that income as dividends.

In Q3 2025, it reported royalty pool system sales of $158.8 million and royalty income of $10.2 million, while noting the quarter can be seasonally softer and push payout ratios above 100%. Its reserve, which stood at $4 million as of September 30, acts as a buffer when short-term sales variability shows up. The monthly dividend here is $0.077 per share, equating to a yield around 5.8%.

Heads up: If you’re considering investing in Pizza Pizza Royalty, be aware that the company is set to report earnings on March 25, so it’s wise to wait and see if the royalty pool is holding up.

Bottom line

If you want a portfolio that pays you on the regular — without putting your capital into names that need a perfect economy to keep the cheques coming — these three cover a lot of ground. Rogers offers scale and essential connectivity with a dividend backed by real free cash flow. Brookfield Infrastructure offers a globally diversified infrastructure engine with a long distribution-growth habit. Pizza Pizza can be a smaller, monthly-paying satellite position with a higher yield, as long as you respect the seasonality and coverage. And each offers ample income from even a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
RCI.B$55.65125$2.00$250.00Quarterly
BIP.UN$53.84130$2.49$323.70Quarterly
PZA$16.45425$0.93$395.25Monthly

Together, it’s a mix of stability, durability, and just enough extra yield to keep the income stream feeling meaningful.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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