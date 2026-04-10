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A Strong TFSA Stock Offering a 6% Yield and Monthly Paycheques

If you’ve ever eaten at Pizza Pizza, this TSX royalty stock could be a good “buy what you know” pick.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • Royalty structures allow investors to collect a portion of revenue without dealing with operating costs or running a business.
  • Pizza Pizza Royalty pays monthly income, currently yielding about 6% based on recent share prices.
  • With a high payout ratio near 97%, it is designed for income, but distributions depend on underlying sales performance.

A lot of people think running a small business is a great way to earn passive income. And it can be, but only if you make it past the first few years. The reality is that most small businesses fail. Even the ones that survive often end up being anything but passive.

Owners are working long hours, dealing with staffing issues, managing costs, negotiating leases, and handling day-to-day operations. In many cases, they have not built a passive income stream. They have bought themselves a job.

There is a simpler way to think about it. Instead of running the business, sit in the middle and collect a fee every time someone makes a purchase. That is exactly what royalty-based business models are designed to do.

For example, instead of opening your own pizza shop, you could invest through your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA), which currently offers about a 6% yield and pays monthly. Here is how it works.

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch

Source: Getty Images

What is PZA?

When you invest in PZA, you are not investing in the restaurant operator itself. Instead, you are buying into a separate entity that owns the royalty rights tied to the Pizza Pizza brand.

This royalty pool holds the intellectual property and the contractual rights that entitle it to a percentage of system-wide sales across Pizza Pizza locations. Every time a customer places an order, a portion of that revenue flows into the royalty pool.

Importantly, this is based on top-line sales. That means the royalty gets paid before the operating company covers expenses like wages, rent, ingredients, or renovations. As an investor, you are collecting a slice of revenue, not profit.

That changes the economics significantly. Rather than being exposed to the thin margins and operational headaches of running a restaurant business, you are tied to a higher-margin, more predictable revenue stream.

At the same time, you still benefit from growth. If Pizza Pizza opens new locations, increases sales per store, or expands its brand presence, the total royalty pool grows. That increase flows through to investors over time.

How you get paid

Right now, PZA pays a monthly distribution of $0.0775 per share, which works out to $0.93 per share annually. Payments are typically made on the 15th of each month. Based on a recent share price of $15.62 as of April 8, that translates to an annualized yield of 6.1%.

Management reports a payout ratio of roughly 97%. That means for every dollar of royalty income the fund collects, most of it is passed directly to shareholders. Only a small portion is retained to handle fluctuations, seasonality, or unexpected changes in sales.

This is very much an income-first investment. The share price will move over time, but that is not the primary reason to own it. The focus is on the steady monthly cash flow. Still, it is worth remembering that distributions are tied to sales. If system-wide sales decline, the royalty income and distributions can follow.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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