Here’s the 3-Stock TFSA Strategy I’d Use in 2026

CNR, TD, and WCP are the 3 Canadian stocks I’d anchor a TFSA around in 2026: strong dividends, real cash flow, and management teams prove their case.

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Whitecap Resources returned $900 million to shareholders in 2025 alone and expects free funds flow to top $2 billion in 2026 at current commodity prices.

TD Bank posted record Q1 2026 earnings of $4.2 billion, up 16% year over year, as its AML remediation stays on track and management signals growing confidence in the dividend.

CN Rail generated over $3.3 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and has raised its dividend every year since 1995 — the kind of reliability a TFSA was built for.

If you want your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to do real work in 2026, three top Canadian stocks stand out above the rest: Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), and Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP).

All three TSX stocks are generating real cash, returning it to shareholders, and entering the back half of 2026 with serious momentum.

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A 3-stock TFSA works better than you think

A TFSA is one of the most powerful investment tools available to Canadians. Every dollar invested in this popular registered account grows completely tax-free, including dividends.

Building a TFSA around a handful of quality stocks forces two healthy habits: simplicity and conviction.

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Spreading capital too thin makes it harder to follow what’s working. A tighter portfolio of three high-quality, dividend-paying companies gives any TFSA the stability and compounding power it needs to build real wealth over time.

The goal is to pick companies with durable business models, consistent dividend growth, and management teams that have proven they can perform through uncertainty.

Canadian National Railway is a top TSX stock

Canadian National Railway moves grain, potash, critical minerals, refined fuels, and natural gas liquids across a 13,200-mile network stretching coast to coast through Canada and deep into the United States.

CN’s adjusted operating ratio improved 1.2 points to 61.7% in 2025. Operating expenses per gross ton mile fell by 2%. Free cash flow topped $3.3 billion, nearly $250 million more than the year before.

The railroad also recorded its lowest injury rate in company history, a signal of operational discipline that eventually translates into financial discipline.

CN raised its dividend by 3% at the start of 2026 and has done so every year since its privatization in 1995. Over the last five years, the company has returned more than $25 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Is this TSX bank stock a good buy?

Toronto-Dominion Bank had a rough few years. The 2024 anti-money laundering (AML) scandal cost billions and rattled investor confidence. But at its April 2026 AGM, CEO Raymond Chun delivered numbers that were hard to argue with.

Revenue grew 9% to $61.8 billion in fiscal 2025 (ended in October).

Earnings rose 5% to $15 billion while earnings per share expanded 7% to $8.37.

Then TD opened 2026 with record first-quarter earnings of more than $4.2 billion, up 16% year over year, and EPS of $2.44, up 21%.

TD also completed an $8 billion share buyback and launched a second, $7 billion program. And starting this year, the bank said it will review the dividend level twice annually rather than once, a meaningful signal of confidence in its earnings trajectory.

The AML remediation is still a multiyear process, Chun acknowledged. But management says it is on track with every committed milestone. For a long-term TFSA investor, the risk is priced in. The upside isn’t.

The bull case for this TSX dividend stock

Whitecap Resources is less well known than the other two, but the numbers it put up in 2025 are impressive by any measure.

The company closed its transformational Veren acquisition in May 2025, creating a $22 billion energy producer with roughly 380,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

At its May 2026 AGM, CEO Grant Fagerheim reported a funds flow of $2.9 billion, the second-highest in Whitecap’s history, against a WTI oil price averaging under $65 per barrel.

The company’s synergy capture from the Veren deal is now approaching $400 million annually, nearly double the $210 million originally projected. At current commodity strip prices, Whitecap expects free funds flow to exceed $2 billion in 2026.

Whitecap paid out $735 million in dividends in 2025 and spent another $193 million buying back shares, for a total of $900 million returned to shareholders in a single year.

The Foolish takeaway

CNR, TD, and WCP each bring something different.

CNR provides reliability and decades of dividend growth.

TD offers turnaround upside, backed by a dominant Canadian banking franchise.

WCP delivers commodity-driven cash flow and a management team that keeps beating its own targets.

Together, the three offer geographic diversification, sector diversification, and the kind of free cash flow generation that keeps dividends growing for years.