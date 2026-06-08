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2 Canadian Stocks to Help Any Canadian Catch up in an RRSP

Two very different compounders could help RRSP catch-up investors build momentum without needing a “miracle” stock.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • WSP benefits from long-term infrastructure and power spending, backed by a record $19.7 billion backlog.
  • Its TRC acquisition adds U.S. energy and grid exposure, but valuation and integration risk remain.
  • Lumine follows a Constellation-style acquisition model, growing revenue but with lumpy cash flow and results.
10 stocks we like better than WSP Global

Catching up in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can feel impossible. You look at the room you didn’t use, the years you didn’t invest, and the market that somehow kept moving without you. But an RRSP doesn’t need a miracle stock. It needs time, discipline, and businesses that can keep compounding while you get back on track.

That’s why I’d look at WSP Global (TSX:WSP) and Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN). One gives investors exposure to infrastructure, energy, transportation, and environmental consulting. The other offers a Constellation Software-style path through niche software businesses. They’re very different companies, but together, they give a catch-up RRSP both durability and growth.

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WSP

Governments and companies keep spending on the stuff that makes the economy work. Roads, bridges, power systems, water networks, mines, clean-energy projects, and data centre infrastructure all need engineering and consulting help. WSP sits right in that flow.

The company has grown from a Canadian engineering name into a global professional services firm. It earns money by advising, designing, managing, and supporting large projects. Its latest quarter showed why the stock still belongs on a long-term watch list. In the first quarter of 2026, WSP’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 16.5% to $622.2 million, while backlog hit a record $19.7 billion. That backlog gives investors a clearer view of future work, even if the economy slows.

The TRC Companies acquisition also adds a timely catalyst. The deal strengthens WSP’s U.S. power and energy business right when electricity demand keeps climbing from data centres, grid upgrades, electrification, and industrial growth. That gives WSP another lane for long-term expansion.

The risk comes from valuation and execution as WSP doesn’t trade like a hidden bargain. Big acquisitions can also bring integration headaches. If infrastructure spending slows or margins disappoint, the stock could wobble. Still, for RRSP investors trying to catch up, WSP offers the kind of steady growth profile that can do heavy lifting over the years.

LMN

Lumine Group brings the punchier side of the portfolio. It trades on the TSXV, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s tiny. Lumine owns and acquires software companies focused on communications and media. Its model looks familiar because it came from the Constellation Software family.

For RRSP investors, that model can help because great software businesses can throw off recurring revenue, high margins, and cash flow. Lumine buys companies it can hold for the long term, then works to improve operations and profitability. It doesn’t need every business to become a rocket ship, but a repeatable system that can keep working over many years.

The latest quarter came with a mixed, but still useful, message. Revenue rose 17% to US$208.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, helped by acquisitions. Yet operating income slipped 3%, and free cash flow available to shareholders fell from last year. So, this isn’t a perfect quarter to brag about at a dinner party.

Still, that’s exactly why Lumine looks interesting now. The market tends to punish slower organic growth and lumpy cash flow. But an acquirer like Lumine can look uneven from quarter to quarter while still building long-term value. The key catalyst remains capital deployment. If management keeps buying well, integrating well, and improving margins, the compounding machine can keep working.

Bottom line

WSP and Lumine make sense for any Canadian trying to catch up in an RRSP. WSP offers proven infrastructure growth inside a tax-sheltered account. Lumine offers software compounding. Neither one guarantees a smooth ride, and yet both give investors something better than a quick bet: businesses with long runways and real reasons to keep growing over time, too.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumine Group. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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