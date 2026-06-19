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Got $14,000? Create Monthly Income in a TFSA

A nearly 8% monthly payer inside a TFSA could turn $14,000 into steady tax-free cash flow right away.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Nexus Industrial REIT pays monthly income around an 8% yield, which could mean about $92 a month on $14,000.
  • Its warehouses and logistics buildings have solid long-term demand, and earnings show improving cash-flow coverage.
  • Debt and a payout ratio near 100% leave little margin if rates stay high or leasing slows.
10 stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT

Monthly income changes the mood fast. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with $14,000 doesn’t need to sit around waiting for a perfect market. It can start producing cash right away. That’s especially true for investors who want income without creating a tax bill every month. One stock I’d watch for that job is Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN).

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

NXR

Nexus pays $0.05 per unit each month, or $0.64 per unit annualized. With a recent yield close to 8%, a $14,000 TFSA investment could produce roughly $1,099 per year. That works out to about $91.58 per month. The actual number will move with the unit price, but the setup looks attractive for investors who want regular cash flow.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NXR.UN$8.151,717$0.64$1,098.88Monthly$13,993.55

Nexus owns industrial real estate across Canada. Its portfolio focuses on warehouses, logistics space, and light industrial properties. Goods still need to move, store, sort, and ship. E-commerce, manufacturing, food distribution, and local supply chains all need practical space. That gives industrial real estate investment trusts (REIT) a stronger long-term story than many office landlords.

Into earnings

The latest results give investors something to work with. In the first quarter of 2026, Nexus reported net operating income (NOI) growth of 5.4% to $33.8 million. Normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit rose to $0.16, and the normalized AFFO payout ratio improved to 96.6%. That payout ratio still sits high, but the improvement marked a move closer to a covered distribution, which income investors need to see.

Management also expects mid-single-digit industrial same-property NOI growth in 2026 and a normalized AFFO payout ratio below 100% for the year. Nexus doesn’t have much room for mistakes, but the direction looks better than it did when the payout sat above cash flow.

Looking ahead

For a TFSA investor, the simple strategy would look like this. Buy Nexus for monthly cash flow, then reinvest the distributions while the portfolio grows. A $91.50 monthly payout may not sound life-changing right away. But reinvested over years, it can buy more units, which can create more income. That’s where the TFSA shines. The account lets compounding do its work without annual tax drag.

Risks deserve real attention. Nexus carries debt. REITs can struggle when interest rates stay high or lenders tighten. Industrial demand also isn’t bulletproof. Tenants can delay decisions, and some Ontario and Montreal markets have grown more cautious. A payout ratio near 100% leaves less cushion if leasing slows or financing costs rise.

That’s why I wouldn’t put an entire TFSA into one REIT unless an investor already owns a diversified portfolio elsewhere. Nexus can play the monthly-income role, but it shouldn’t carry the whole retirement plan. A better approach would treat it as one income holding beside banks, utilities, pipelines, and broad-market exchange-traded funds (ETF).

Bottom line

Still, Nexus offers a clear pitch today. It owns useful real estate, pays monthly, yields around 8%, and shows improving distribution coverage. For investors with $14,000 in TFSA room and a long-term mindset, this dividend stock could turn idle cash into steady tax-free income.

The key is patience. Monthly income feels great, but wealth still takes time. Let the cash flow build, reinvest when it makes sense, and keep the portfolio balanced.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nexus Industrial REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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