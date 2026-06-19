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This Dividend Stock Yielding 10.5% Deserves a Closer Look

A 10.5% monthly yield looks tempting, but Timbercreek’s real story is whether its loan book can keep supporting it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Timbercreek pays a massive 10%+ yield with monthly distributions funded by short-term commercial real estate loans.
  • The dividend is currently covered, but only barely, so there’s little room for mistakes.
  • Credit losses or a deeper real estate slump could force a dividend cut and hit the share price.
10 stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial

A 10.5% yield should make investors stop. Not because it guarantees easy money, but because a yield that high always deserves a second look. Sometimes, it signals a bargain. Sometimes, it screams risk. Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) sits right in that interesting middle ground. It pays monthly cash, offers a huge yield, and gives investors exposure to a part of the market many people overlook: short-term commercial real estate lending.

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

TF

Timbercreek Financial is a mortgage investment corporation, lending money mainly to experienced commercial real estate borrowers, that passes income through to shareholders. These loans can help borrowers buy, refinance, improve, or reposition properties. Timbercreek earns interest income from that lending activity, then uses distributable income to fund its monthly dividend.

Income investors still crave cash flow. Guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) rates don’t look as exciting as they did when interest rates peaked. Many dividend stocks offer lower yields. Timbercreek, meanwhile, pays $0.058 per share each month. That works out to $0.69 per share annually. Here’s how that might shake out with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TF$6.631,056$0.69$728.64Monthly$6,998.28

Into earnings

The latest quarter gives both encouragement and caution. In the first quarter of 2026, Timbercreek reported distributable income of $0.18 per share and declared dividends of $0.17 per share. Therefore, the dividend had coverage, but not a huge cushion.

This is where the closer look matters most. A very high yield doesn’t leave much room for mistakes. If credit losses rise, borrowers struggle, or property values weaken, Timbercreek could face pressure. The dividend stock also took expected credit losses in the quarter, which reminds investors that lending always carries real risk.

Still, there’s a reason this stock remains worth watching. Commercial real estate doesn’t move in one straight line. Some parts of the market remain weak, especially office assets. Other parts still need financing. Banks can pull back during uncertain periods, which can create opportunity for non-bank lenders like Timbercreek. If management lends carefully, keeps loan durations short, and avoids major credit hits, the dividend stock can keep producing attractive income.

The catalyst could come from stability. If interest rates ease, borrowers may regain breathing room. Property transactions could improve. Investor confidence in real estate lenders could return. Timbercreek doesn’t need a roaring property boom to work, just a healthier lending market and steady credit performance.

Foolish takeaway

The risks deserve equal attention. A dividend cut would hurt the stock. A deeper real estate downturn could pressure borrowers. A near-100% payout ratio gives management less flexibility. Investors buying for income should accept that this isn’t a sleep-at-night utility or bank. It’s a higher-yield financial stock tied to a more sensitive asset class.

That doesn’t make Timbercreek a stock to avoid, but a dividend stock to size properly. For income investors, a small position could add meaningful monthly cash to a diversified portfolio. For conservative investors, the risk may feel too high. Both views can make sense.

Timbercreek deserves a closer look because the income is real, the monthly schedule is attractive, and the valuation already reflects some concern. Just don’t stop at the yield. With a stock like this, the payout draws you in. The loan book decides whether you should stay.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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