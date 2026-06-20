3 Canadian Stocks Primed With Potential for Generational Wealth

These three TSX names aim to build quiet, long-term wealth by owning essential businesses that can keep compounding through market cycles.

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Big wealth rarely starts with noise. It starts with owning useful businesses for a very long time. Not every stock can help build generational wealth. The best candidates usually have durable demand, strong cash flow, and room to reinvest. They also reward patient investors who don’t panic every time the market gets messy.

That’s why Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH), Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), and Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) look interesting today. These won’t double overnight just because the market gets excited. But each gives investors exposure to a long-lasting need.

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PBH

Food remains one of the simplest long-term investment themes around. The Canadian stock makes, markets, and distributes specialty food products across Canada and the United States. Its brands and businesses touch sandwiches, protein products, seafood, baked goods, meats, and prepared foods.

The latest quarter showed real strength. Premium Brands reported record first-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion, up 24.6% from last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose 26.7% to $171.2 million. That’s a strong combination, especially for a company tied to essential consumer demand.

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PBH also has a growth angle. Its U.S. specialty foods business keeps expanding, and management maintained its 2026 guidance while saying it still expects to exceed its five-year targets of $10 billion in sales and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That gives investors something to watch beyond the dividend. Together, PBH has the kind of everyday relevance that can compound nicely over years.

PPL

Pembina brings the income backbone. The Canadian stock moves, processes, stores, and exports energy products across Western Canada and beyond. It owns pipelines, gas plants, fractionation assets, storage, and export infrastructure. Canada still needs that system, even as energy markets change.

Pembina’s first-quarter 2026 results looked steady. It reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.13 billion and adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $790 million. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $4.35 billion to $4.55 billion.

The dividend adds real appeal for long-term investors. Pembina raised its quarterly dividend 3.5% to $0.735 per share. That kind of income can help investors keep compounding without needing to sell shares. Pembina’s fee-based infrastructure gives it more stability than a pure oil producer. That makes this Canadian stock a strong long-term income candidate.

GRT

Granite REIT rounds out the trio with industrial real estate. It owns logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. The latest quarter supported the case. Granite reported funds from operations (FFO) of $95.8 million, or $1.57 per unit. In-place occupancy reached 97.5%, while committed occupancy reached 98.3% after quarter-end. It also achieved average rental rate spreads of 23% over expiring rents on leases and renewals during the quarter.

That rent growth shows why industrial real estate still has power. Granite doesn’t need wild market conditions to grow. It can benefit from tight supply, strong tenant demand, and contractual rent increases.

The risks centre on rates, tenants, and valuation. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fall when borrowing costs rise. Industrial demand can cool if global trade slows. Even so, Granite’s payout ratio of 63% leaves room for flexibility.

Bottom line

Together, PBH, PPL, and GRT.UN create a simple generational-wealth basket. It’s not exciting in the short term, but exactly the kind of foundation long-term investors can build on. Generational wealth doesn’t come from guessing next week’s winner. It comes from buying durable companies, reinvesting income, and letting time do the hard work.